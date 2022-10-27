Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch with guest Tudor Dixon, Candidate for Governor of Michigan

Read full article on original website
The St. Clair County Round Table: Host Joe Pavlov heads The SCCRTL conversation on Prop 3
Joe Pavlov hosts a round table discussion on Proposition 3 with guests Amy Roggenbuck, Patricia Haupt, and Reverand Lee Acervo. The Panel asks 4 important questions in regard to the ramifications of Proposition 3 passing in The State of Michigan. The importance of hearing all the facts that could affect...
Blue Water Area Humane Society: Pet of the Week: Mr. Frankie, 10/31/22
Blue Water Healthy Living is proud to work with the Blue Water Area Humane Society to Present the Pet of the Week!. This week we have Mr. Frankie Available for Adoption!. Katie Phelan, the Director of the Blue Water Area Humane Society is here to show Mr. Frankie!. For more...
