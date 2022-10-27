Read full article on original website
Kyle Shanahan drops injury report bomb that is sure to fire up 49ers fans
The San Francisco 49ers beat their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams, for the eighth consecutive time in the regular season, winning 31-14. They outscored the Rams 21-0 after halftime, dominating play. These two teams are almost always locked into physical battles, which has tended to leave the 49ers reeling with injuries.
Twitter explodes with hilarious reactions to Browns WR Amari Cooper’s interception vs. Bengals
Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Tuesday after the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals that also saw wide receiver Amari Cooper fail spectacularly on a pass attempt. The Browns tried to trick Cincinnati’s defense with a reverse play that was completely read from miles […] The post Twitter explodes with hilarious reactions to Browns WR Amari Cooper’s interception vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen
Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Good News, Bad News, Uncertainty With Ravens Injuries
Ravens coach John Harbaugh delivered some encouraging news, challenging news, and uncertainty about some injured key players.
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle react to Christian McCaffrey’s shocking TD pass
Christian McCaffrey can do it all on the field and that includes playing the role of a quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers’ shiny new weapon showed his arm during one play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams when he hooked up with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter for San Francisco’s first score of the game.
Bill Cowher keeps it real on the one major change Steelers must make for Kenny Pickett after loss vs. Eagles
After watching the Pittsburgh Steelers drop to 2-6 on the season following their 35-13 road defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, longtime head coach Bill Cowher believes that his former team needs to make one notable change on the offensive side of the ball. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett threw the football 38 times […] The post Bill Cowher keeps it real on the one major change Steelers must make for Kenny Pickett after loss vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars
The Denver Broncos pulled off a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Russell Wilson and Co. got the job done. After the win, Russ opened up on the Broncos’ journey to get to this point and the ups and downs the team has gone through this season, […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Amari Cooper, 3 Browns most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Bengals
The Cleveland Browns snapped a four-game slide and notched win No. 3 after beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-13, at home in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This third win kept the Browns in third place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Amari Cooper and three other Browns most responsible for their Week 8 win vs. the Bengals.
Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades
After publically requesting a trade over the summer and giving a tearful goodbye to Robert Quinn after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Roquan Smith is officially on the move after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round […] The post Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Roquan Smith trade: Grades for Bears-Ravens blockbuster deal
The Baltimore Ravens completed a monster trade to acquire star linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Chicago and Smith were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal in the offseason, and this trade gives them draft capital in return. On the other hand, Baltimore bolsters their defense by acquiring the star linebacker. […] The post Roquan Smith trade: Grades for Bears-Ravens blockbuster deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline
The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/31/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will engage in the Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time for a ClutchPoints party as we look at our NFL odds series and deliver a rowdy Bengals-Browns prediction and pick.
Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Texans
As fans prepare to watch a Philadelphia Eagles Week 9 game against the Houston Texans, it’s hard not to look back on the week preceding and appreciate just how unusual the path the team took to get to Thursday Night Football. After a week away from the gridiron to...
Steelers’ Najee Harris pulls down curtain on Pittsburgh’s deficiencies after falling to 2-6
The battle for Pennsylvania-based professional football supremacy on Sunday ended in Philly’s favor as the Pittsburgh Steelers lost the Week 8 contest to the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 35-13. Following the game, Steelers running back Najee Harris spoke about the brutal loss. “We’ve gotta keep our head up. It’s rough right now. […] The post Steelers’ Najee Harris pulls down curtain on Pittsburgh’s deficiencies after falling to 2-6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints
The Buffalo Bills could be among the teams looking to load up at the trade deadline ahead of a possible Super Bowl run this year. One area the Bills could stand to improve upon is the running back position, and recent rumors claim that Buffalo has called the New Orleans Saints to gauge a potential […] The post RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Garrett’s stern message after Browns win will scare Joe Burrow, Bengals
The Cleveland Browns may have dominated against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, but Myles Garrett is not satisfied with their performance. With that, the star defensive end said he cannot wait for their next meeting. Cleveland destroyed the Bengals in their Monday Night Football showdown, 32-13, behind a strong...
3 reasons Seahawks must be buyers at the 2022 NFL trade deadline
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season. Led by quarterback Geno Smith, they have a record of 5-3 and are in first place in the NFC West. Following the trade of longtime quarterback Russell Wilson, many believed that the Seahawks...
Dan Campbell makes big Lions coaching change after another disastrous loss
The Detroit Lions’ rebuild continues to feature a lot of growing pains. Amid a brutal performance from their defense up to this point in the season, they are shaking things up on Dan Campbell’s coaching staff. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant, […] The post Dan Campbell makes big Lions coaching change after another disastrous loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
David Montgomery, 3 Bears most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Cowboys
The Chicago Bears were unable to build on their Week 7 win and fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 49-29, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fifth loss kept the Bears in a tie for second place with the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North. Here we will look […] The post David Montgomery, 3 Bears most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rhamondre Stevenson, 5 Patriots most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Jets
The New England Patriots pulled away with a 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday to get back to .500 and improve to 4-4 on the season. With that, we take a look at the five players most responsible for the win. 5. Rhamondre Stevenson. The second-year running...
