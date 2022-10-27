ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Twitter explodes with hilarious reactions to Browns WR Amari Cooper’s interception vs. Bengals

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Tuesday after the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals that also saw wide receiver Amari Cooper fail spectacularly on a pass attempt. The Browns tried to trick Cincinnati’s defense with a reverse play that was completely read from miles […] The post Twitter explodes with hilarious reactions to Browns WR Amari Cooper’s interception vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen

Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Bill Cowher keeps it real on the one major change Steelers must make for Kenny Pickett after loss vs. Eagles

After watching the Pittsburgh Steelers drop to 2-6 on the season following their 35-13 road defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, longtime head coach Bill Cowher believes that his former team needs to make one notable change on the offensive side of the ball. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett threw the football 38 times […] The post Bill Cowher keeps it real on the one major change Steelers must make for Kenny Pickett after loss vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars

The Denver Broncos pulled off a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Russell Wilson and Co. got the job done. After the win, Russ opened up on the Broncos’ journey to get to this point and the ups and downs the team has gone through this season, […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades

After publically requesting a trade over the summer and giving a tearful goodbye to Robert Quinn after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Roquan Smith is officially on the move after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round […] The post Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Roquan Smith trade: Grades for Bears-Ravens blockbuster deal

The Baltimore Ravens completed a monster trade to acquire star linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Chicago and Smith were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal in the offseason, and this trade gives them draft capital in return. On the other hand, Baltimore bolsters their defense by acquiring the star linebacker. […] The post Roquan Smith trade: Grades for Bears-Ravens blockbuster deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline

The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
DALLAS, TX
Steelers’ Najee Harris pulls down curtain on Pittsburgh’s deficiencies after falling to 2-6

The battle for Pennsylvania-based professional football supremacy on Sunday ended in Philly’s favor as the Pittsburgh Steelers lost the Week 8 contest to the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 35-13. Following the game, Steelers running back Najee Harris spoke about the brutal loss. “We’ve gotta keep our head up. It’s rough right now. […] The post Steelers’ Najee Harris pulls down curtain on Pittsburgh’s deficiencies after falling to 2-6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints

The Buffalo Bills could be among the teams looking to load up at the trade deadline ahead of a possible Super Bowl run this year. One area the Bills could stand to improve upon is the running back position, and recent rumors claim that Buffalo has called the New Orleans Saints to gauge a potential […] The post RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
Dan Campbell makes big Lions coaching change after another disastrous loss

The Detroit Lions’ rebuild continues to feature a lot of growing pains. Amid a brutal performance from their defense up to this point in the season, they are shaking things up on Dan Campbell’s coaching staff. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant, […] The post Dan Campbell makes big Lions coaching change after another disastrous loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
David Montgomery, 3 Bears most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Cowboys

The Chicago Bears were unable to build on their Week 7 win and fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 49-29, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fifth loss kept the Bears in a tie for second place with the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North. Here we will look […] The post David Montgomery, 3 Bears most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
