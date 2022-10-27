Read full article on original website
ER doctor in Valva murder trial says severe hypothermia causes 'dismal expectation for survival'
Thomas Valva's father and his ex-fiancée have been charged in the 8-year-old's murder. Prosecutors claim they forced him and his brother to live in the garage for months - even when it was below freezing.
Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway
SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
Woman Fatally Shot in Coram
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a woman in Coram early this morning. Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the rear parking lot of 24 Middle Country Road at 1:25 a.m. When police arrived, they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
MTA bus driver faces aggravated DWI charge under Leandra’s Law in fatal Hempstead crash
Cable Guy Helps Ghost Gun-Toting Bellport Man Flee From Officers, Police Say
A man who allegedly fled from police with help from a local cable contractor is now facing criminal charges in New York. Long Island resident Borndivine Intelligence Jackson, age 26, of Bellport, was formally indicted on weapons charges Friday, Oct. 28, in Suffolk County Court. Prosecutors said Jackson ran from...
Boy on bicycle fatally struck by driver on Long Island
A 13-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck and killed by a driver on Long Island over the weekend, Suffolk County police said Monday.
Oakdale man arrested for Commack bank robbery
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney has announced the indictment of George Swanton, a 62-year-old man accused of robbing a Teacher’s Federal Credit Union in Commack earlier this month. “This defendant allegedly entered the bank, threatened a teller and decided to steal cash that did not belong to him...
LI Optimum cable repairman helped friend who ditched ghost gun in front of police escape: DA
Police: Man stabbed outside Woodbury strip mall following altercation with 3 suspects
A man was stabbed during an altercation with three other people outside a strip mall in Woodbury, police say.
Duo Nabbed For Impaired Driving In Separate Southampton Stops
Two men are facing charges after police said they each drove while under the influence in separate incidents on Long Island over the weekend. The two traffic stops happened in Southampton on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. The first traffic stop happened at about 4:30 p.m.,...
Stratford man arraigned for allegedly crashing into state trooper on I-95
It happened on I-95 southbound near Exit 33 in Stratford shortly after 1 a.m.
Suffolk police: Officer injured in Copiague shooting
Homicide Squad detectives say a Babylon park ranger was involved in a shooting in Copiague around 4:45 p.m.
Police: Long Island park ranger shoots man armed with knife
COPIAGUE, N.Y. -- Police say a park ranger on Long Island shot a man armed with a knife Saturday.It happened around 4:45 p.m. at Tanner Park Marina in Copiague.The Suffolk County Police Department says a Babylon park ranger was sent to the marina in response to a complaint about a suspicious person.Police say at the marina, a man armed with a knife lunged at the park ranger, who then shot the man once in the chest.The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The park ranger was also taken for evaluation.
Doctor who performed Thomas Valva autopsy believes cause of death was hypothermia
Dr. Michael Caplan referred to photos shown in the courtroom as fresh injuries on the child's face, head, torso, elbow and knees. The doctor said they could not be sustained from one fall.
Cops: Route 58 gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint, suspect fired handgun at clerk as victim ran from building
Riverhead Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Mobil gas station on Route 58 just east of Mill Road last night at about 10:15 p.m. Police said a gas station employee reported that a subject entered the station, located at 1575 Old Country Road, displayed a black handgun and demanded money.
Cops: Shots fired into occupied parked vehicle on Doctors Path Saturday afternoon
Riverhead Police are looking for the person or persons who fired multiple gunshots from a moving car into an occupied parked vehicle on Doctors Path yesterday afternoon. Police said shots were fired from a moving, gray four-door sedan into an occupied vehicle parked on Doctors Path near Northville Turnpike in Riverhead at around 1 p.m. Saturday.
Chain-Reaction North Amityville DWAI Crash Leaves Copiague Man Seriously Injured: Police
A chain-reaction Long Island crash involving an allegedly impaired driver left one person seriously injured overnight. It happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at about 8:30 p.m. in North Amityville. A Seaford man was driving a 2020 Nissan Frontier northbound on Route 110 when the vehicle struck the rear of a 2006...
Cable Repairman Allegedly Helps Suspect Hide from Cops — But Onboard Camera Busts Both
A Long Island cable repairman allegedly helped an armed suspect hide in his company van from police officers looking for him. But that choice is also what led to both men getting arrested — because the work van had a camera inside that recorded their entire conversation. The dramatic...
