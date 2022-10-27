ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

CBS New York

Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway

SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Woman Fatally Shot in Coram

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a woman in Coram early this morning. Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the rear parking lot of 24 Middle Country Road at 1:25 a.m. When police arrived, they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
CORAM, NY
TBR News Media

Oakdale man arrested for Commack bank robbery

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney has announced the indictment of George Swanton, a 62-year-old man accused of robbing a Teacher’s Federal Credit Union in Commack earlier this month. “This defendant allegedly entered the bank, threatened a teller and decided to steal cash that did not belong to him...
COMMACK, NY
CBS New York

Police: Long Island park ranger shoots man armed with knife

COPIAGUE, N.Y. -- Police say a park ranger on Long Island shot a man armed with a knife Saturday.It happened around 4:45 p.m. at Tanner Park Marina in Copiague.The Suffolk County Police Department says a Babylon park ranger was sent to the marina in response to a complaint about a suspicious person.Police say at the marina, a man armed with a knife lunged at the park ranger, who then shot the man once in the chest.The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The park ranger was also taken for evaluation.
COPIAGUE, NY

