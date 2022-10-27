Read full article on original website
Brookfield Zoo celebrates a century since 1922 groundbreaking
CHICAGO - A century has passed since the Brookfield Zoo celebrated its official groundbreaking on Oct. 27, 1922. In 1922, Daniel Ryan, who, at the time, was president of the Forest Preserve District, made the first dig with a spade to commemorate the day. Other prominent Chicagoans like John McCutcheon,...
Haunted Chicago: The most haunted spots in the Windy City
Did you see a ghost walking through the Congress Hotel? It's one of many ghost stories haunting the Windy City. Author and historian Adam Selzer joined Good Day Chicago on Monday to talk about other haunted spots in the city.
Chicago woman known as 'Mother of Englewood' offers safe trick-or-treating option
CHICAGO - In some Chicago neighborhoods, kids are too afraid to trick-or-treat on their own blocks. But this year, for the third year in a row, the woman they call "the Mother of Englewood" is offering a solution. "Making sure that out kids have a safe space in the community...
South Chicago farm puts on Harvest Festival with Halloween festivities
Urban Growers Collective is hosting a Harvest Festival Saturday farm tours and Halloween festivities like pumpkin painting, trunk or treating and a costume contest.
Chicago's Pastor Corey Brooks comes down from rooftop, breaks ground on community center
CHICAGO - Chicago's famous "rooftop pastor" Corey Brooks came down from the rooftop after 343 nights to break ground on a new community center in Woodlawn. "Eleven months ago we had zero dollars to build a community center. But now here we are, eleven months... and we have $20 million," Brooks said.
Park Ridge house transforms into pirate heaven for Halloween
For 17 years, Park Ridge resident Ken Hogue has been spending weeks each October turning his house and front yard into pirate heaven.
Man, 63, reported missing from West Chesterfield
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing Sunday from the West Chesterfield neighborhood. David Boston, 63, was last seen around 9 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Prairie Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. Boston is 6...
14 shot, including 3 children, on Chicago's West Side
Fourteen people were shot, including three children, Monday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side, Chicago police said.
4 people overdose at River North nightclub, all hospitalized
Four people were hospitalized after overdosing in a River North nightclub. Paramedics responded to a call of multiple overdoses at The Y Bar, 224 W. Ontario St., about 2:50 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Pastor Corey Brooks leaves Woodlawn rooftop after raising $20 million for community center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a year on a Woodlawn rooftop just about over for Chicago pastor Corey Brooks, who has been raising money to build a community center on the site.After raising $20 million, Brooks has enough money to begin building his Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center at 66th and King Drive.So, on Saturday, he will leave the roof for good for a ceremonial ground-breaking on the new center, after spending 11 months living in tents on the rooftop."I've missed some things, but I will also gain some things, built up relationships; but most of all, we've garnered enough support to...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Brookfield Zoo Whirl
It was a Safari. A Safari into the city. Not the just the city but the Hilton Chicago. And The Brookfield Zoo Whirl will never be the same. Melissa Canning, a member of the Chicago Zoological Society’s Women’s Board, and Michael Canning of the Society’s Board of Trustees co-chaired the evening, which attracted 450 attendees and raised $1.4 million.
12-year-old boy shot on sidewalk in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 12-year-old was shot in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood on Saturday. The boy was near a sidewalk along West 13th Street near South Racine around 5 p.m. when he was shot. He was hit in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
This curious pup wants to be your new best friend
Meet Chica! This beautiful 1-year-old Dachshund/Corgi mix is calm and gentle. She is a very curious pup who loves to sniff and explore on walks. Although she may be timid at first, Chica warms up to people quickly once she gets to know them.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in eye in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was in critical condition after being shot in the eye in South Shore. The man, 62, was walking on South Saginaw near East 76th around 8:20 p.m. when he was shot in the face. He was hospitalized at the University of Chicago in...
Warmer-than-usual temps kick off November across Chicago
CHICAGO - We start with fog once again especially south half of viewing area. Today’s version won’t linger as long. Sunshine prevails and highs respond heading into the mid and upper 60s. Normal high this time of year is mid 50s. Tomorrow through Friday should top out with...
4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
Dinner and a Movie: Talking 'Ticket to Paradise' at AO Hawaiian Hideout
FOX 32's Sylvia Perez and Jake Hamilton found paradise in the South Loop at AO Hawaiian Hideout, the perfect place to talk about the new George Clooney and Julia Roberts romantic comedy "Ticket to Paradise."
