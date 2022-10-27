ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

WVU is Missing Out on the Early Coaching Carousel

In case you hadn’t found out by now, WVU head coach Neal Brown is on the hot seat. Sitting at 20-23 overall and 12-19 in Big 12 play, the time is ticking for Shane Lyons to make a move. While it is a matter of if not when, the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU defeats Fairmont State in ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated Fairmont State, 83-49, in its annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition on Sunday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The Mountaineers led by as many as 36 points in the game and never trailed. What’s more,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Huggins watching Okonkwo measure up at start of second season

The annual charity exhibition game at the Coliseum Friday night saw West Virginia defeat Bowling Green 73-57 but do so without two newcomers in the frontcourt. The Mountaineers played without former UMass and Texas forward Tre Mitchell, who has not practiced with his new team as he deals with a foot injury, and junior college All-American Pat Suemnick, who had a knee operation recently that required more work than expected and will keep him out a bit longer than originally planned.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Kick time, TV network announced for Oklahoma game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s home contest against Oklahoma on November 12 will kick off at noon, according to an announcement from the Big 12 Conference on Monday. The game will be nationally televised on FS1. Prior to taking on the Sooners, West Virginia will take on Iowa...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 3.0

Morgantown, West Virginia – Every close source to the West Virginia football program that I’ve spoken to has said the very same thing: “Neal Brown is done at West Virginia at the end of the season, if not before then.” Apparently, Shane Lyons has made his decision to move on, pay at least part of the contract buyout and look to the future of the program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
High School Football PRO

Fairmont, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Hindsight is Always 20/20

The date was November 3rd, 2018. West Virginia had just taken down the Texas Longhorns in Austin on a Will Grier two-point conversion, 42-41. Dana Holgorsen was the talk of the town, Mountaineer Nation was happy – all was good in the world. Fast forward just a brief four...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Morgantown, West Virginia, Police investigating shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at a bar called The Bank, located at 344 High St. A fight was reported to have occurred near the entrance of the bar, and the suspect fired several...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Liberty warns students of possible fentanyl on campus

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty University Campus Police is warning students that pressed fentanyl pills that allegedly look like Percocet may arrive on campus. In an email to students, officials say they’ve received information that individuals may be transporting those pills to the school in an attempt to sell them. There is no […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
wajr.com

RSV infections surge statewide, fill new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The newly opened WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is now completely full due to the surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections among young people. On MetroNews “Talkline,” Chair of the WVU Department of Pediatrics Dr. Chuck Mullett said in one day 77 children under 5-years-old tested positive for RSV, eight were admitted, but several others statewide had to be turned away.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Recorddelta

Missing Elkins Juvenile

Missing since: October 19, 2022 from Elkins, W.Va. Anyone having information should contact the Elkins City Police Department at 1 (304) 636-0678. Dalton is considered as an endangered runaway.
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Man trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is trapped on a 140 ft. lift on Radio Park Dr. Harrison County 911 officials tell 5 News the man was working on the lift when he became trapped. Officials believe the hydraulics stopped working, which prevented him from coming down. He has...
NUTTER FORT, WV
WTRF

Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

