WVU is Missing Out on the Early Coaching Carousel
In case you hadn’t found out by now, WVU head coach Neal Brown is on the hot seat. Sitting at 20-23 overall and 12-19 in Big 12 play, the time is ticking for Shane Lyons to make a move. While it is a matter of if not when, the...
WVU defeats Fairmont State in ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated Fairmont State, 83-49, in its annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition on Sunday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The Mountaineers led by as many as 36 points in the game and never trailed. What’s more,...
Huggins watching Okonkwo measure up at start of second season
The annual charity exhibition game at the Coliseum Friday night saw West Virginia defeat Bowling Green 73-57 but do so without two newcomers in the frontcourt. The Mountaineers played without former UMass and Texas forward Tre Mitchell, who has not practiced with his new team as he deals with a foot injury, and junior college All-American Pat Suemnick, who had a knee operation recently that required more work than expected and will keep him out a bit longer than originally planned.
Kick time, TV network announced for Oklahoma game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s home contest against Oklahoma on November 12 will kick off at noon, according to an announcement from the Big 12 Conference on Monday. The game will be nationally televised on FS1. Prior to taking on the Sooners, West Virginia will take on Iowa...
Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 3.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – Every close source to the West Virginia football program that I’ve spoken to has said the very same thing: “Neal Brown is done at West Virginia at the end of the season, if not before then.” Apparently, Shane Lyons has made his decision to move on, pay at least part of the contract buyout and look to the future of the program.
Fairmont, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Doddridge County High School football team will have a game with East Fairmont High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.
Hindsight is Always 20/20
The date was November 3rd, 2018. West Virginia had just taken down the Texas Longhorns in Austin on a Will Grier two-point conversion, 42-41. Dana Holgorsen was the talk of the town, Mountaineer Nation was happy – all was good in the world. Fast forward just a brief four...
Homeschool team wins WVU Pumpkin Drop
More than 250 pumpkins were tossed from the top of the West Virginia University’s Engineering Sciences Building during WVU's 33rd annual Pumpkin Drop.
Here’s West Virginia’s best dive bar, according to Yelp
Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have a certain inexplicable charm.
Power outage planned for part of Morgantown next week
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that there will be a planned power outage in parts of Morgantown next week.
Morgantown, West Virginia, Police investigating shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at a bar called The Bank, located at 344 High St. A fight was reported to have occurred near the entrance of the bar, and the suspect fired several...
West Liberty warns students of possible fentanyl on campus
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty University Campus Police is warning students that pressed fentanyl pills that allegedly look like Percocet may arrive on campus. In an email to students, officials say they’ve received information that individuals may be transporting those pills to the school in an attempt to sell them. There is no […]
RSV infections surge statewide, fill new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The newly opened WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is now completely full due to the surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections among young people. On MetroNews “Talkline,” Chair of the WVU Department of Pediatrics Dr. Chuck Mullett said in one day 77 children under 5-years-old tested positive for RSV, eight were admitted, but several others statewide had to be turned away.
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
Missing Elkins Juvenile
Missing since: October 19, 2022 from Elkins, W.Va. Anyone having information should contact the Elkins City Police Department at 1 (304) 636-0678. Dalton is considered as an endangered runaway.
Man trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is trapped on a 140 ft. lift on Radio Park Dr. Harrison County 911 officials tell 5 News the man was working on the lift when he became trapped. Officials believe the hydraulics stopped working, which prevented him from coming down. He has...
Philippi Elementary School going remote for 2 days due to staff illness
All students at Philippi Elementary School will be learning remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 due to an illness-induced staffing shortage.
Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
West Virginia woman allegedly stabs another woman, threatens to ‘gut her’
A Philippi woman has been charged after Barbour County Sheriff's deputies say she stabbed another woman during an altercation that escalated to the point where she allegedly threatened to gut the victim.
