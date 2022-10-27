ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan temporarily blocked by US appeals court

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit recently gave an emergency order to temporarily block the Biden administration’s student loan cancelation plan. Six Republican-led states sued to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program that would cancel up to $10,000 in federal loans per borrower and up to $20,000 per borrower for those who used Pell Grants in college.
Fox 32 Chicago

VIDEO: Detroit bus driver brawls with 7th grader

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit bus driver has been suspended after a video was recorded that showed the driver getting into a brawl with a 7th-grade student all because the girl wouldn't sit down. The shocking video was recorded Tuesday on a bus in Detroit and was confirmed with...
Fox 32 Chicago

Illinois AG warns of scams targeting student loan borrowers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning student loan borrowers of scammers pretending to be debt relief and debt consolidation companies in order to steal personal information and money. Borrowers should be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, letters in the mail, emails, text or social media messages...
Fox 32 Chicago

Frederik Gaudreau lifts Minnesota Wild past Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3 in shootout

CHICAGO - Frederik Gaudreau scored on a backhander in the third round of a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night. Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild in the second round. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Chicago's Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the shootout to help give Minnesota coach Dean Evason his 100th NHL victory.
