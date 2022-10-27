The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit recently gave an emergency order to temporarily block the Biden administration’s student loan cancelation plan. Six Republican-led states sued to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program that would cancel up to $10,000 in federal loans per borrower and up to $20,000 per borrower for those who used Pell Grants in college.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO