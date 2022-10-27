Read full article on original website
Chicago's top doctor looks into crystal ball, urges booster shots amid 'tripledemic' concerns
CHICAGO - As coronavirus cases climb once again, health officials are urging Illinoisans to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots now to help avoid a full-blown winter surge like the state has seen the past two years. Not even 15% of eligible Chicagoans have gotten the updated bivalent booster designed...
Unpacking the SAFE-T Act: Former Cook County prosecutor explains changes to come
Former Cook County prosecutor Dan Kirk explains how the SAFE-T Act rewrites the criminal justice system in Illinois and says based on how the bill is currently written, it's a "blueprint for disaster for public safety."
Winning $1 Million Illinois Lottery ticket sold in Wauconda
WAUCONDA, Ill. - A small neighborhood convenience store in downtown Wauconda has sold a winning Lotto ticket worth $1 million dollars. This lucky player is now the 11th Illinois Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more since January 2022. The winning ticket was sold at...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan temporarily blocked by US appeals court
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit recently gave an emergency order to temporarily block the Biden administration’s student loan cancelation plan. Six Republican-led states sued to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program that would cancel up to $10,000 in federal loans per borrower and up to $20,000 per borrower for those who used Pell Grants in college.
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Orland Park mayor warns of 'anarchy' after criminal justice overhaul
CHICAGO - Crime in Illinois could "spiral out of control" after a new law overhauling the state's criminal justice system goes into effect in January, the mayor of a Chicago suburb said. "When I said that this is the most dangerous law I've ever seen, I believe that," said Orland...
VIDEO: Detroit bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit bus driver has been suspended after a video was recorded that showed the driver getting into a brawl with a 7th-grade student all because the girl wouldn't sit down. The shocking video was recorded Tuesday on a bus in Detroit and was confirmed with...
Illinois AG warns of scams targeting student loan borrowers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning student loan borrowers of scammers pretending to be debt relief and debt consolidation companies in order to steal personal information and money. Borrowers should be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, letters in the mail, emails, text or social media messages...
'Abortion is on the ballot': Illinois Planned Parenthood launches campaign for midterm elections
CHICAGO - Planned parenthood is declaring November, "Roe-vember." "Make no mistake about it, abortion is on the ballot in November," said Jennifer Welch, Chair of the Planned Parenthood Illinois Action PAC. The nationwide campaign is in response to the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which had protected abortion...
Frederik Gaudreau lifts Minnesota Wild past Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3 in shootout
CHICAGO - Frederik Gaudreau scored on a backhander in the third round of a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night. Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild in the second round. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Chicago's Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the shootout to help give Minnesota coach Dean Evason his 100th NHL victory.
