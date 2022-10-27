Read full article on original website
According to the San Diego Fire Rescue, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Mission Beach. The officials stated that the crash happened at 2990 Mission Boulevard at around 3:10 p.m.
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened on Otay Lakes Road East at around 9:53 p.m. The officials reported that a Honda lost control and veered off Otay Lakes Road.
According to the La Mesa Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 8500 block of Dallas Street at around 6:33 a.m.
Ship crew returning to San Diego rescued from fire off Mexican coast
The crew of a fishing vessel returning to San Diego from Cabo San Lucas was rescued after the ship engine caught fire off the Mexican coast, the U.S Coast Guard said.
Family of Chula Vista shooting victim makes emotional appeal for tips
Family of Chula Vista father killed in roadside shooting makes emotional appeal for tips; police release info on suspect's car
2 dead, multiple injured in crash near Mission Beach
The San Diego Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of a two vehicle collision on the 2900 block of Mission Boulevard on Saturday around 3:15 p.m., said Battalion Chief, Johnny Flores.
Man dies after crashing into parked car, telephone pole in La Mesa
Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old La Mesa man who died from a collision Sunday morning.
Man found on dirt trail near homeless encampment dies
Santee patrol deputies received a radio call to assist the Santee Fire Department regarding a medical emergency at the end of Chubb Lane, west of North Magnolia Avenue, just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.
Head-On Collision in Mission Beach Kills 2 Motorists, Critically Injures 2 Others
Two people died and five more were injured Saturday in a head-on collision in Mission Beach. The primary crash, which involved seven motorists in two vehicles, happened shortly before 3:10 p.m. at 2990 Mission Blvd., near San Fernando Place, with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responding. A 62-year-old man...
21-year-old man critically injured after being hit by intoxicated driver in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO — A 21-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by a motorcycle Sunday morning while crossing a Pacific Beach intersection. San Diego police and San Diego-Fire Rescue first responders were dispatched to the 1000 block of Garnet Avenue around 1:30 a.m. following reports that a pedestrian was struck by a motorcycle, according to SDPD.
Woman shot while sitting inside car in Barrio Logan
A 26-year-old woman was shot and injured while sitting in her car in Barrio Logan on Saturday, the San Diego Police Department said.
16-year-old shot and killed after National City Halloween party identified
SAN DIEGO — The 16-year-old who was gunned down following a National City house party on October 28, 2022, was identified as Gillian Del Valle, the sister of Janessa Del Valle, 19, who was shot and killed in front of their Bonita home in 2020. National City police responded...
Washington Examiner
Police in California conduct home raids with redacted search warrants: Report
Police in San Diego County, California, and FBI agents reportedly coordinated to conduct several early-morning raids on homes with redacted search warrants. The redactions included the location and the people being searched by the warrants, according to a CBS affiliate in San Diego. The raids were conducted Thursday morning, with...
NBC San Diego
Encinitas Woman Reunited With Dog Who Was Dognapped by Amazon Driver
An Encinitas woman whose dog was stolen from her yard earlier this month was finally reunited with her Golden Retriever after an Amazon driver stole the pup after delivering a package to her doorstep. NBC 7 was outside a Clairemont Petco store to capture the reunion as Finn was returned...
Two teenagers shot and killed following National City house party
SAN DIEGO — National City Police are investigating how a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were left dead after a house party Friday night. "I heard sirens and a helicopter flying around in circles. Then, I saw flashing lights and a lot of policemen," said Jay Hernandez, who lives in National City.
Man shot while leaving Halloween party near SDSU
A man leaving a Halloween party with his girlfriend in the College West area early Saturday morning suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
2 dead, including teen, in National City shooting
National City police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man dead Friday night.
Top stolen vehicles in the City of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
Woman Killed, 2 Others Seriously Injured in Otay Mesa BMW Crash
A woman was killed and two other women were rushed to a hospital with major injuries Wednesday after a car veered off the road and overturned in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, according to California Highway Patrol. At approximately 3:15 a.m., a white BMW was traveling on the...
San Diego weekly Reader
La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego
I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
