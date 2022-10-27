Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Bradley Center music venues controversial vote Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - A big vote is set for Tuesday, Nov. 1 to decide if two new music venues will move forward in Milwaukee. The venues are planned to be built right next to Fiserv Forum where the Bradley Center used to be. The plans have been controversial. FPC Live has...
Olmsted Way; Milwaukee street new name, cuts through Washington Park
MILWAUKEE - The street that runs through Milwaukee's Washington Park has a new name. It will now be called Olmsted Way – named after Frederick Law Olmsted. This year marks the 200th anniversary of Olmsted's birth. On Monday, Oct. 31, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley celebrated the occasion by unveiling the Olmsted Way sign.
Darrell Brooks' sentencing Nov 15-16, he 'plans to appeal'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks will be sentenced on Nov. 15-16 following his conviction on 76 charges in connection with the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. He did not address an appeal in court Monday when sentencing was scheduled, but in a letter Friday, he said he intends to do so.
Wanted for Kenosha murder, Stephon Hawthorne sought by police
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police need the public's help locating Stephon Hawthorne, 35, wanted for the murder of Carl Vines. Vines, of Kenosha, died after he was shot around 2 a.m. on Oct. 13 near 63rd Street and 24th Avenue. Kenosha police said Hawthorne should be considered armed and dangerous....
Milwaukee LGBTQ bars ban customers from wearing Jeffrey Dahmer costumes
LGBTQ bars in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are banning customers from wearing Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes because the famed serial killer notoriously preyed on the city's gay community. The convicted serial killer targeted the gay male community in the Wisconsin city during the late seventies to early nineties. Dahmer killed 17 men...
Mequon dentist focused on kids, their special health care needs
MEQUON, Wis. - There is a dental office in Mequon (10618 N. Port Washington Road) that specializes in the oral health of infants, children, adolescents and patients with special health care needs. Brian Kramp joined "The Kid's Dentist" team which understands the value of seeing a dentist as soon as that first tooth arrives.
Odometer tampering: Milwaukee dealer license revoked by state
MILWAUKEE - With the right tools, thousands of miles can be erased from a car’s odometer. Tampering with an odometer is against the law. It’s also the reason the state of Wisconsin says it revoked a Milwaukee businesses’ motor vehicle dealer license. The order was issued by...
Kenosha fire: Father and son dead, neighbors say
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha apartment building fire left two dead – believed to be a father and son – early Sunday morning, Oct. 30. The Kenosha police and fire departments were called to the building near 36th Avenue and 50th Street around 1 a.m. Less than an hour after arrival, the fire was put out.
Milwaukee man beating death, accused killers charged
Two Milwaukee men are charged in connection with the beating death of a man on the city's south side on Oct. 25. That victim also had his car stolen.
Milwaukee citywide cleanup effort returns: 'Get involved'
MILWAUKEE - Residents across Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 29 participated in "The Big Clean MKE" – a citywide cleanup effort. Saturday's cleanup was the first in years; it had taken a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meeting points were scattered throughout the city, including at Butterfly Park, Running Rebels and Near West Side Partners.
Milwaukee police guns; unintended discharge concern, mayor addresses
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is addressing a concern on Monday, Oct. 31 regarding police officers’ department-issued guns. The mayor was joined by Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner. The unintended discharge of Milwaukee Police Department service weapons is already the subject of...
Clybourn and Plankinton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Clybourn and Plankinton on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials said the shooting happened before 2 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact...
Search for Kenosha man's remains; mom pleads for help from hunters
KENOSHA, Wis. - A mother, determined to find her son's body, is asking Wisconsin hunters to keep an eye out for any signs of his remains this season. Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., a 40-year-old Kenosha father of two, was last seen in May 2020. His mother, Selia Patterson, said only one thing will bring her peace.
Milwaukee Public Museum: Native American Heritage Month activities
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Museum(MPM) celebrates Native American Heritage Month(NAHM) by holding special events, programs and free admission for Wisconsin tribal members throughout November. According to a news release, Native American Heritage Month - is a time to reflect on and recognize the significant contributions, both past and present, of...
Milwaukee man shot after argument near Muskego and Becher: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded after an argument on the city's south side early Sunday morning, Oct. 30. Police said the 28-year-old victim was shot near Muskego and Becher around 2:50 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. It was the...
Muskego and Vilter shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 29, near Muskego and Vilter. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Police said the victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
Milwaukee police shooting in bar district; body camera video released
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released on Monday, Oct. 31 a community briefing (below) related to a police shooting that happened in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after a lengthy high-speed chase in early September. The man shot by police was identified as Ernest Blakney. The community briefing includes dash...
Milwaukee Police Department replacing firearms over unexpected discharges
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced on Monday, Oct. 31 that the city will soon begin replacing all police officers’ department-issued guns following concerns over unexpected discharges. "Police officers who serve our city, they've got enough on their plate to worry about. They certainly shouldn't have to worry...
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 29 responded to at least three separate shootings. One person was killed, and three others were wounded – including a man who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Muskego and Rogers. Around 12:30 a.m., police said a 23-year-old...
9th and Pierce shooting: Milwuakee woman wounded, police seek shooter
MILWAUKEE - Police say a 45-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 9th and Pierce on the city's south side early Saturday, Oct. 29. Officials say the shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police are seeking the shooter. Anyone...
