KENOSHA, Wis. - A mother, determined to find her son's body, is asking Wisconsin hunters to keep an eye out for any signs of his remains this season. Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., a 40-year-old Kenosha father of two, was last seen in May 2020. His mother, Selia Patterson, said only one thing will bring her peace.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO