Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proudMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Haunted Chicago: The most haunted spots in the Windy City
Did you see a ghost walking through the Congress Hotel? It's one of many ghost stories haunting the Windy City. Author and historian Adam Selzer joined Good Day Chicago on Monday to talk about other haunted spots in the city.
Chicago's Pastor Corey Brooks comes down from rooftop, breaks ground on community center
CHICAGO - Chicago's famous "rooftop pastor" Corey Brooks came down from the rooftop after 343 nights to break ground on a new community center in Woodlawn. "Eleven months ago we had zero dollars to build a community center. But now here we are, eleven months... and we have $20 million," Brooks said.
Chicago woman known as 'Mother of Englewood' offers safe trick-or-treating option
CHICAGO - In some Chicago neighborhoods, kids are too afraid to trick-or-treat on their own blocks. But this year, for the third year in a row, the woman they call "the Mother of Englewood" is offering a solution. "Making sure that out kids have a safe space in the community...
Park Ridge house transforms into pirate heaven for Halloween
For 17 years, Park Ridge resident Ken Hogue has been spending weeks each October turning his house and front yard into pirate heaven.
CPD: At least 18 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago this weekend
A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side early Sunday morning.
12-year-old boy shot on sidewalk in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 12-year-old was shot in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood on Saturday. The boy was near a sidewalk along West 13th Street near South Racine around 5 p.m. when he was shot. He was hit in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Chicago mass shooting: 3-year-old among 14 people shot on West Side
CHICAGO - Three children were among 14 people wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side Monday night. The shooting took place at the intersection of Polk Street and California Avenue around 9:30 p.m. According to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, the shooting was caught on video, and it...
Teenager dies from shot in the back on Chicago's Lower West Side
CHICAGO - A teenager has died from a shot in the back on Chicago's Lower West Side. Police said the victim was in a car on West 17th Street near South Wolcott around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday when he was shot. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was...
Teen found shot to death inside car parked in South Loop alley
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle on the Near South Side with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday night. The vehicle the victim was found in was located in an alley in the 1900 block of South State Street on the around 7 p.m.
Chicago's top doctor looks into crystal ball, urges booster shots amid 'tripledemic' concerns
CHICAGO - As coronavirus cases climb once again, health officials are urging Illinoisans to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots now to help avoid a full-blown winter surge like the state has seen the past two years. Not even 15% of eligible Chicagoans have gotten the updated bivalent booster designed...
Take a quick tour through a portion of the Dungeon Of Doom.
It takes nearly an hour to get through all of the Dungeon Of Doom in Zion. Their goal is to give you "aggressive scares". Tim McGill barely survived his trip there for Good Day Chicago.
Project H.O.O.D. to celebrate Woodlawn community center groundbreaking Saturday
Project H.O.O.D. will celebrate its groundbreaking this weekend after pastor Corey Brooks' 11-month journey on a roof in Woodlawn comes to an end. The pastor and community activist began living on top of a roof across from his church after a spike in crime at the building. he has since raised money to buy the building and turn it into a community center.
South Chicago farm puts on Harvest Festival with Halloween festivities
Urban Growers Collective is hosting a Harvest Festival Saturday farm tours and Halloween festivities like pumpkin painting, trunk or treating and a costume contest.
Man, 63, reported missing from West Chesterfield
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing Sunday from the West Chesterfield neighborhood. David Boston, 63, was last seen around 9 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Prairie Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. Boston is 6...
Chicago group files lawsuit to stop enforcement of youth curfew on Halloween
CHICAGO - A lawsuit seeks to block Chicago’s youth curfew on Halloween. The suit was filed by the group, "Good Kids Mad City." The Tribune reports that every year on Halloween, Good Kids Mad City holds an event in Hyde Park where members — "Cop Watch" — observe police activity with the goal of deescalating and discouraging police misconduct.
Chicago FBI seeks suspect in Little Village bank robbery
CHICAGO - A man suspected of robbing a bank in Little Village Saturday morning remains at large, according to Chicago FBI. Authorities are searching for the man who robbed the Old National Bank located at 3220 West 26th Street at 9:10 a.m. Saturday. The suspect used a note to request...
Senior home owner fined $1,500 after 3 residents died during hot spell as heat was left running
The owner of a Rogers Park senior home was fined just $1,500 after three women died during a heat spell last spring — deaths that autopsies link directly to soaring temperatures in the building where the heating system was left running.
Gulf War vet charged with killing Chicago liquor store owner, a refugee from Iraq
A veteran of the Gulf War in Iraq has been charged with killing a convenience store worker in West Ridge who, it turned out, came to this country as a refugee from Iraq nearly 30 years ago.
Chicago suburbs report record early voter turnout
Election officials in Chicago and surrounding suburbs say based on the hundreds of thousands of local voters who have already cast their ballots, they're now expecting a large total turnout.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0