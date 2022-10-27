Read full article on original website
Rowanda
4d ago
I don't get it. They think its safe for youth to roam around late on Halloween. All the shootings , car jacking, hit and runs, and we are worried about curfew versus keeping our kids safe. Interesting.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proudMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
As many as 14 shot in Garfield Park drive-by on Halloween night, Chicago police say
Chicago police said as many as 14 people were shot in a Halloween night drive-by in Garfield Park.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police supervisor quits amid probe into racist, incendiary social media posts
CHICAGO - A Chicago police supervisor retired earlier this month amid an investigation into racist and other incendiary comments he made on a Facebook account he falsely claimed had been hacked. Police Lt. John Cannon, who once served as a watch commander of the Near North Police District, stepped down...
thekatynews.com
Here’s Why Violent Road Rage Accidents are on the Rise in Chicago
Road rage is a common cause of car accidents in Chicago and around the country. Violent interactions between drivers can lead to fury, verbal abuse, punching, accidents, and even shooting. If you have been in a road rage crash, you probably already know that these accidents are more common than ever. Aggressive and reckless driving is one of the common reasons for road rage accidents. Here’s why violent road rage accidents are on the rise in Chicago.
cwbchicago.com
8-time felon accidentally left his ID behind after robbing convenience store, prosecutors say
An eight-time convicted felon allegedly left a key piece of evidence behind after he robbed a downtown Chicago convenience store last month: his photo ID. The man’s accomplice, who managed not to drop a piece of identification at the scene, remains at large. Olando Manning and his accomplice allegedly...
City reverses course, won’t see cash from cops after WGN Investigates report
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has reversed itself and won’t seek cash from cops as reimbursement of legal fees related to a lawsuit filed by members of Chicago’s SWAT team. The move follows a WGN Investigates report Oct. 27 that revealed the city’s law department was seeking $185 each from 100 SWAT officers and […]
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in shooting in Joliet that left homes sprayed with gunfire
JOLIET, Illinois - A man was murdered in Joliet on Sunday, and the shooter left shell casings and homes sprayed with gunfire. Joliet police said that at 12:20, officers responded to Columbia and Henderson and found a crashed SUV. Inside was a man, 27, who was dead. He had been...
cwbchicago.com
He’s baaack: Former prosecutor who blasted Kim Foxx in resignation letter returns to work as a defense lawyer representing Chicago cops
James Murphy, the veteran prosecutor who ripped Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx in a fiery resignation letter this summer, has landed a new job. He’s now a defense attorney at a law firm that defends Chicago police officers against criminal charges filed by Foxx’s office. Murphy’s...
Illinois Woman Leaves Store With a Cart Full of Booze, and Pocket Full of Heroin
An Orland Park, Illinois woman walked out of a grocery store with a cart full of booze that she didn't pay for. The funny part of the story, that wasn't really why she was arrested...PATCH. I forget my wallet all the time...I will leave for a store, or work, or...
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers took a man’s BMW outside a DePaul building in the Loop on Sunday, but hijacking cases are down sharply this month
Armed carjackers forced a man out of his car in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, according to a bulletin from DePaul University’s public safety office. But, as CWBChicago predicted earlier this month, hijacking reports are down sharply during October. In fact, the city’s carjacking pace is now trailing last year’s record rate.
After 4 Overdoses at River North Bar, Chicago Health Officials Share Resources for Opioid Addiction
Following an incident in which four people apparently overdosed at a River North bar, Chicago health officials want to ensure the public is informed about available resources to help battle opioid addiction. Three men and one woman were taken to area hospitals after all were suspected to have overdosed at...
cwbchicago.com
Michigan man allegedly used fake ID to try to withdraw money from … the Chicago police credit union
A Michigan man is facing felony charges after he allegedly used a fake ID to try to withdraw cash from the Chicago Patrolmen’s Federal Credit Union, which, as you may have guessed, is the credit union used by Chicago police officers. On Thursday, Terrence Finley, 56, entered the police...
fox32chicago.com
4 hospitalized for overdoses at River North bar: Chicago fire officials
CHICAGO - Four people were taken to the hospital for overdoses at a downtown Chicago bar Saturday night. Chicago fire officials say around 2:50 a.m. they received a call about multiple overdoses at Y Bar in River North on Ontario Street. Two men were taken to Rush Hospital and another...
4 people overdose at River North nightclub, all hospitalized
Four people were hospitalized after overdosing in a River North nightclub. Paramedics responded to a call of multiple overdoses at The Y Bar, 224 W. Ontario St., about 2:50 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
fox32chicago.com
4 in custody after vehicle wanted in carjacking crashes into Illinois State Police car
CHICAGO - Four people were arrested after crashing into an Illinois State Police car Sunday night, hospitalizing a state trooper and another person on Chicago's South Side. Illinois State Police were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection with a Chicago carjacking around 7:37 p.m. near the intersection of 87th Street and Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, according to police.
cwbchicago.com
Second victim of September double-shooting in the Loop has died
A Chicago man who was shot in the Loop last month has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Rashawn Selmon, 37, died at Stroger Hospital at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, officials said. Another man, Ronald Thomas, died moments after the shooting, which occurred in...
Chicago's Pastor Corey Brooks comes down from rooftop, breaks ground on community center
CHICAGO - Chicago's famous "rooftop pastor" Corey Brooks came down from the rooftop after 343 nights to break ground on a new community center in Woodlawn. "Eleven months ago we had zero dollars to build a community center. But now here we are, eleven months... and we have $20 million," Brooks said.
ABC7 Chicago
Plainfield bank robbed hours after another heist in Chicago's Little Village, FBI says
PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- A bank was robbed in Plainfield Saturday morning, hours after another robbery at a bank in Little Village, according to the FBI. About 11:20 a.m., agents responded to Heartland Bank at 14901 IL Route 59 after a suspect used a note to request money, officials said. Authorities...
A $57,800 tow charge? Driver outraged as AP Towing and Recovery charges for scam
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details on a towing scam CBS 2 first told you about on Thursday.Car owners receiving outrageous charges after their cars were towed, and now, we're seeing just how bad it got. Charges for a single bill amounting to more than $50,000! This victim is not alone. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza digs deeper into this story you'll see Only on 2.The original bill is $57,800. For a tow. And the insurance company paid most of it.It's the latest case in a tow company scam CBS 2's been covering -- and one victim is speaking out. Dash cam...
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago: Handgun Modified Into An Illegal High-Capacity Machine Gun
Handguns converted into high-capacity machine guns deadly fuel violence in Chicago. Kimberly Saunders was eating a gyro at a restaurant near downtown Chicago’s upscale Magnificent Mile commercial district around 10:30 p.m. in May she heard rapid-fire gunshots. “I swear I heard 20 shots,” she said. “As a kid, I...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6