CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details on a towing scam CBS 2 first told you about on Thursday.Car owners receiving outrageous charges after their cars were towed, and now, we're seeing just how bad it got. Charges for a single bill amounting to more than $50,000! This victim is not alone. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza digs deeper into this story you'll see Only on 2.The original bill is $57,800. For a tow. And the insurance company paid most of it.It's the latest case in a tow company scam CBS 2's been covering -- and one victim is speaking out. Dash cam...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO