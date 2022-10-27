Read full article on original website
dakotafreepress.com
Codify Roe v. Wade: Petition Drive Starts Saturday in Sioux Falls!
O.K., defenders of reproductive rights: after months of demonstrations in the streets of Sioux Falls and Rapid City, it’s time for some real, practical action to restore women’s equality in South Dakota. Dakotans for Health is launching its campaign to codify Roe v. Wade in the South Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
Voting update: absentee locations and hours, drive-thru for Lincoln County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -At the county administration building at 6th and Minnesota Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte and his staff oversee voting. Kyte says, the ballot is longer this year. “So if you’re a Sioux Falls resident, you’re going to have 30 questions. If you live outside...
KELOLAND TV
Big Sioux River advocacy group neutral on slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Water is the property of the people of South Dakota. According to state law, the state government is tasked with determining “what water of the state, surface and underground, can be converted to public use or controlled for public protection.”. Discussion around water...
KELOLAND TV
Abandoned cemetery final stop for Civil War veteran
Forest Home Cemetery is one of 16 abandoned cemeteries in Minnehaha County. According to state law, a cemetery is deemed abandoned if no burial of a human body has taken place for five years and the property is not maintained. Located on the West side of town in what would...
Madison Daily Leader
Lake County poised to have first female sheriff
Chief Deputy Sarina Talich is poised to become one of South Dakota’s first female sheriffs if the Lake County Commission acts on Tuesday to approve her appointment to fill the vacancy which Sheriff Tim Walburg created with his notice of retirement. “I love it here,” Talich told commissioners in...
KELOLAND TV
Absentee ballot drop-off for Lincoln County in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Lincoln County Sheriff deputy and member from the auditor’s office will be in Sioux Falls collecting absentee ballots ahead of the election. They will be at the University of Sioux Falls Sports Complex near 69th Street and Cliff Avenue from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, October 27 and November 3.
kelo.com
South Dakota Veterans Cemetery unveiling “guardians” next month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host an unveiling ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Two eagle sculptures, serving as “guardians” of the Cemetery, will be located on the gates of the main entrance. Cemetery Director Erin Brown says the eagles will be “watching over the veterans and their loved ones who chose to make the Cemetery their forever home”. The sculptures were funded by private donations. The ceremony will take place at 1 pm on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th.
KELOLAND TV
Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Gov. Kristi Noem next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the final stretch before the election, incumbent Governor Kristi Noem is bringing national politicians to South Dakota to campaign. Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will join Noem in Rapid City and Sioux Falls on November 2 to drum up support ahead of the election.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls nonprofit Bread Break pressing on despite stolen van
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls nonprofit is making due the best it can after someone stole one of its vans. “I saw that door broken open, and I thought, ‘Wow. What happened? How, why would anybody be so callous as to steal a van?'” Bread Break director Doug Dreke said.
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate stabbing; Wildfire continues; Zebra mussels discovered in Clear Lake
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Halloween! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shots-fired call from early Sunday morning. Officials say detectives are investigating the stabbing and will give out...
kicdam.com
Lyon County Authorities Investigating Weekend Stabbing
George, IA (KICD)– Authorities in Lyon County are investigating after a person was apparently stabbed Sunday morning in George. Police were called to a party in the 300 block of East Indiana around eight o’clock to the 24-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were initially taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. KELOLAND voters polled on the grocery tax. A wanted man from Las Vegas might be in Sioux Falls. A state-of-the-art planetarium...
KELOLAND TV
Person stabbed ‘numerous times’ in Lyon County, sheriff says
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was stabbed multiple times Saturday in Lyon County before being airlifted to a hospital. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they received a report of a stabbing around 8 a.m. at the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue in George. Authorities arrived and found a 24-year-old victim stabbed “numerous times.”
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls police investigating homicide from Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a Sunday stabbing as a homicide. According to the Minnehaha County Jail log, Isaiah Dubray was booked into jail for first-degree murder Monday morning. The SFPD crime log lists a homicide report at an apartment near the intersection of 9th St. and Duluth Ave.
KELOLAND TV
$1 billion Powerball drawing Halloween night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lottery ticket holders are hoping they’re in for a treat this Halloween night. The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated one billion dollars, with a cash option of $497 million. Lewis customer Deanna Bessey picked up two tickets ahead of the drawing. “I...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota DCI makes large pot bust in Yankton County
PIERRE, S.D.–Division of Criminal Investigation agents, Yankton Police Department officers and deputies form the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Gayville, S.D., residence on Wednesday, Oct. 26, that resulted in the seizure of 22 pounds of marijuana, 751 grams of concentrated marijuana wax, 95 Nerds Rope Marijuana edible packages, Suboxone, a Ruger SR-556 rifle, a Glock 48 9mm pistol and $6,250 in cash.
2 people fall victim to Xcel scam in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have received two reports of scammers posing as an Xcel employee. In the first case, the caller told the victim they were late on a bill and gave instructions to get a re-loadable credit card. The person followed the directions, losing $800 before realizing it was a […]
KELOLAND TV
Coffee shop provides a financial jolt to Big Paws Canine
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Service dogs help people with disabilities lead a more independent life. Big Paws Canine is a national organization that trains service dogs for military veterans and first responders. That’s why a local coffee shop is giving back to the organization one cup at a time.
Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47
An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week. 60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office. Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place...
