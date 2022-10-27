Halloween blood drive to take place in DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive just in time for Halloween.

The drive will take place on Friday, Oct, 28 at the DuBois Mall.

Newest Posts

The is scheduled to take place from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. You can sign up to donate here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.