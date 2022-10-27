ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

Halloween blood drive to take place in DuBois

By Rebecca Parsons
 4 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive just in time for Halloween.

The drive will take place on Friday, Oct, 28 at the DuBois Mall.

The is scheduled to take place from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. You can sign up to donate here .

WTAJ

Christmas Miracle giveaway to help local children in need

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona community members are looking ahead to December and are asking for help gathering Christmas gifts for local children. The annual Altoona effort to help children at Christmas kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 29 with the Christmas Miracle and Halloween party. Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus were there to join […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Veteran food drive to take place in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be collecting Food and paper products for area veterans and the elderly. This week, on Friday, November 4 there will be a food drive at the Ebensburg Walmart from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. During the winter season, they also have food collection locations […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fire department called to Bellefonte school for unknown odor

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bellefonte Area School District has announced that the high school will be operating on a flexible instruction day for Tuesday, Nov. 1. The announcement comes after local fire departments were called to the school after reports of an unknown odor in the building on Monday, Oct.31. According to their […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Trunk or Treat events highlight weekend in Altoona, Ebensburg

(WTAJ) — Two Trunk or Treat events took place in the Central Pennsylvania area ahead of Halloween Sunday. In Altoona, families joined the Saint John’s Catholic Church for their third annual trunk or treat event. Candy was passed out and there was a costume contest along with a mini parade at the Lakemont Fire Station. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

First Firehouse Subs officially opens in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Calling all Altoona/Blair County sandwich lovers! Firehouse Subs has officially opened the doors to its newest restaurant, located in the Logan Plank Crossing shopping center.  Located at 1002 Logan Blvd., the restaurant is owned by a husband-wife duo and longtime residents Missy and Kelly Kreutzberger. The Altoona Firehouse Subs restaurant is […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting State College residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2022, at Spike Stadium in State College. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

$505,776 grant to renovate Railroaders Memorial Museum in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) granted $505,776 to renovate the Railroaders Memorial Museum in Altoona. Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) and Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-79) announced on Monday, Oct. 31. The funding will cover projects that include replacing the 30-year-old roof, pairing back vegetation overgrowth, and updating the auditorium used by […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Stranger State Haunted House provides Halloween frights

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is getting a bit spookier heading toward Halloween with a haunted house open at the University Park campus. The Forensic Science Club and the Theme Park Engineering Group are co-hosting “Stranger State Haunted House.” The house will be open Friday, Oct. 28 from 7:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT issues update for November windmill superloads

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to windmill superload movements in Clearfield County for November 1-3. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 Route 322 back to Route 879 Route 879 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Altoona is now open

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location. This is their fifth branch in the area. Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies. “We have four […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Penn State DuBois holds Bleed Blue Blood Drive

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State DuBois held a blood drive Thursday after partnering with the American Red Cross. From 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Bleed Blue Blood Drive was held in the gym where donors had a chance to win a Penn State Football Package. The package includes 2 tickets to a […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Best-selling author stops by Altoona to discuss helping first responders

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Best-selling author and nationally recognized speaker Adam Davis made his way to the Altoona Grand Hotel. The Because We Care Foundation hosted Davis, who is a former first responder who inspires others to know that they are not alone in their struggles. He spoke about the benefits of helping first responders […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Program invites participation for children’s grief awareness

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – One in 12 children in Pennsylvania will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18, according to the Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model (Judi’s House, 2022). While life seems to continue like normal for others, these “forgotten mourners” have had their lives forever changed. The Healing Patch Children’s Grief Program […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Explosives found, defused in Centre County neighborhood

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were quick to action when it was reported that possible dynamite was found in a borehole by a contractor in Centre County. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were alerted for what they said was an “unusual” call. A contractor was reportedly in the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Diesel prices increase as shortage continues nationwide

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Costs are going up as the nationwide shortage of diesel fuel brings economic concern. The national average for a gallon of diesel fuel in America is $5.30. In the last month, the price has gone up 45 cents. The Energy Information Administration also reports diesel supply is at the lowest […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Second PSU Altoona student charged over second anonymous threat

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A second Penn State student is facing charges after allegedly posting a second anonymous threat hours after another student was arrested for the same thing. Benjamin Dous, 20, was arrested and charged Sunday night after police were alerted of another anonymous threat on the social app Yik Yak. Dous reportedly took […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Juniata College receives federal grant for public health project

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Juniata College is embarking on a public health project that is a game changer for the future of tick-borne illnesses in the state. Using a federal grant, this project aims to identify and combat tick-borne diseases. Pennsylvania usually has the highest number of tick-transmitted diseases in the country. The faculty at […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Multiple crews stomp out wildfire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters from multiple crews are fighting a wildfire on Old Rt. 22, just above the Altoona Water Authority’s Plane Nine reservoir, in Juniata Township. Crews at the scene told WTAJ that the fire is currently contained and they are working on keeping it contained. They were at the scene for […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

