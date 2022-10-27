Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Ryan Elementary holds second annual Trunk-or-Treat
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A school with 70 years of history celebrates a new Halloween tradition. For the second year, Ryan Elementary held its Trunk-or-Treat event. Students went to several booths on campus filled with candies and goodies. Each booth was decorated as a different theme. Nixon cheerleaders and the...
kgns.tv
Keep an eye on kid’s candy this Halloween!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With all Hollow’s Eve taking place this Monday, officials are also urging adults to keep an eye on the candy. The Laredo Police Department said kids should never eat homemade candy or homemade treats and always make sure its store bought and sealed tight. They...
kgns.tv
LISD reports two active cases of COVID-19 among students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the coronavirus pandemic seems like it’s a thing of the past, the Laredo Independent School District is reporting two active cases of COVID-19 among its students. The board of director met on Monday morning where it came out that the cases involve an elementary...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Plenty of kids and families will be hitting the streets for some trick-or-treating this Halloween. For those who prefer to stay in one place, the City of Laredo will be hosting a Halloween Jamaica. The event will take place at the Cigarroa Recreation Center at 2201...
MySanAntonio
Abbott speaks in Laredo on border security, asks locals to vote
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Laredo Monday to stress the need to go vote as the Nov. 8 midterm elections draw near. Abbott, along with Congressional District 28 candidate Cassy Garcia, spoke to a large crowd...
kgns.tv
Webb County Elections Office extends hours during last week of early voting
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s the second week of the early voting period and the elections offices continues to encourage locals in Webb County to exercise their right to vote. The Webb County Elections Administrator, Jose Castillo believes that so far, it’s been a normal voting outcome, but he is expecting an even bigger turnout this week.
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office foils two drug smuggling attempts
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men are allegedly caught trying to smuggle in drugs into the Webb County Jail on two separate occasions. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office Correctional officers arrested Raul Moreno Uvalle, 29 and Bayron Sanchez Rodriguez, 32. The first incident happened on Sunday morning when officers...
kgns.tv
Educators bring out the Halloween spirit at Sanchez-Ochoa Elementary
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Halloween celebrations continued at several Laredo schools on Monday morning. For the kiddos who might not be able to go trick or treating, Sanchez Ochoa Elementary brought the festivities to them. Over 500 students took part in the event. Local student Kourtney Mata said she...
kgns.tv
Governor Abbott visits Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott will be making a stop in the Gateway City on Monday. The governor will be over at the RNC Hispanic Community Center rallying supporters to head to the polls. He’s scheduled to speak at 11:25 a.m. The center is located at 2402...
kgns.tv
Man arrested and charged with indecency with a child
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is behind bars for allegedly exposing himself to a young girl. Anthony Lee Reyes, 20 was arrested and charged with indecency with a child. His case stems from a call made to Webb County Sheriff Office on Monday. According to reports, deputies responded to...
kgns.tv
Keep your kids and yourself safe on Halloween!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Now that covid restrictions are behind us, Halloween is expected to be bigger than ever this year. The Laredo Police Department wants to remind folks about a few safety tips ahead of the festivities. When it comes to costume safety, the department encourages parents to dress...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Juan Alvaro Berrones, 49. He is five feet, six inches, 185 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is...
kgns.tv
Governor Abbott rallies Laredoans to get out and vote
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The race for governor in Texas is ramping up as the Republican incumbent Greg Abbott and Democratic nominee, Beto O’Rourke reach out to Laredoans this week during early voting. On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott was in Laredo at the RNC Hispanic Community Center where his...
kgns.tv
Kansas City Southern breaks ground on international railway bridge
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multi-million project is coming to fruition in the Gateway City. After years of planning, the Kansas City Southern Railway Company broke ground on its latest developments, a railroad bridge. This new project will allow the Gateway City to get even more connected with Mexico. This...
kgns.tv
Paranormal team investigates KGNS building
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Every October, KGNS gets into the spooky spirit and for the past weeks, our Alex Cano followed a group of paranormal investigators who have made it their mission to record the unexplained phenomena. For the past 6 years, Torres Paranormal Investigators has been on a mission to...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police warn residents about a current wave of scam calls
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is alerting citizens to a current wave of scam calls. In a recent Facebook post from Laredo Police, they say citizens have been receiving calls from scammers spoofing the department’s phone number and posing as police investigators. The unsuspecting persons are...
MySanAntonio
South Texas Collectors Expo returning to Laredo
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For the first time in almost three years, the South Texas Collectors Expo is coming to Laredo the weekend of Nov. 11-13 at Texas A&M International University featuring celebrity guests, comic artists, cosplayers, a costume contest and more. The...
kgns.tv
Inside look into campaign finance filings for mayoral race
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With early voting underway and election day nearing, it seems everything seen on tv, and social media is some kind of message from a candidate or from their opponent. However, those messages can cost a pretty penny which is why they rely on fundraising, but some...
kgns.tv
Showers End Tuesday, Warming Late Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist gulf air is moving into our area in the lower atmosphere. Higher up, upper level winds are accelerating into a band of high jet stream winds to our northeast, and a wave in the upper level wind flow is approaching from the west. These are ingredients for shower activity to occur in scattered, mainly light fashion this evening, and then more widespread rain late tonight into Tuesday morning. Southerly winds will begin to transport warmer weather into our area Wednesday, and especially during Thursday and Friday.
KWTX
Laredo firefighters work around the clock to extinguish massive warehouse fire
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo firefighters extinguished a massive warehouse fire in west Laredo more than 24 hours after it ignited. Saturday afternoon, the Laredo Fire Department announced on its Facebook page that they were able to put out the blaze that got started Friday morning. Officials have not said...
