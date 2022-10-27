LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist gulf air is moving into our area in the lower atmosphere. Higher up, upper level winds are accelerating into a band of high jet stream winds to our northeast, and a wave in the upper level wind flow is approaching from the west. These are ingredients for shower activity to occur in scattered, mainly light fashion this evening, and then more widespread rain late tonight into Tuesday morning. Southerly winds will begin to transport warmer weather into our area Wednesday, and especially during Thursday and Friday.

LAREDO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO