House of the Dragon Season 2 Won't Premiere in 2023, HBO Boss Says

House of the Dragon ‘s Daemon will have time to make his way through the Great Valyrian Songbook (and then some) with Vermithor, because the fantasy drama won’t be back in 2023, an HBO executive says.

HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys says the popular Game of Thrones prequel series likely will return for Season 2 “sometime in ’24,” telling Vulture , “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

On one point, though, Bloys seems fairly firm: “Don’t expect it in 2023.”

House of the Dragon ‘s freshman run ended Sunday with an episode that [Spoiler alert!] found Rhaenyra giving birth to a stillborn daughter, getting crowned queen and learning that her middle son, Lucerys, had been killed by Aemond Targaryen and his dragon. (Read a full recap , hear Emma D’Arcy’s take on the Black Queen’s immense losses , and then read Steve Toussaint’s thoughts on Corlys’ big return .)

Afterward, co-showrunner Ryan Condal said that the show would no longer skip around in the history of Westeros or recast main characters. “I will say, as a reward to our wonderful audience for following us through all the time jumps and recasts, they are done ,” the executive producer said. “We tell the story in real time from here forward.”

