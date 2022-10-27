ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hitmaker of the Month: Producer-Songwriter ILYA Talks ‘Unholy’ Matrimony of Sam Smith and Kim Petras; What He Learned From Max Martin

By A.D. Amorosi
SFGate
 4 days ago
SFGate

Bruce Springsteen Talks Catalog Sale, Memories of Clarence Clemons and Listening to Taylor Swift With His Daughter in Howard Stern Interview

Bruce Springsteen sat down with Howard Stern live on SiriusXM on Monday morning for a wide-ranging chat that covered everything from the sale of his songwriting catalog to his memories of Clarence Clemons and thoughts on Taylor Swift. Springsteen appeared on the show to promote his new album of classic soul covers, titled “Only the Strong Survive,” which releases on Nov. 11.
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

Bob Dylan Pays Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis With Cover of ‘I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye’

After erroneous reports of the 87-year-old’s death circulated earlier this week, Lewis’ death was officially confirmed Friday morning. “Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away,” rep Zach Farnum wrote in a statement. “He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.”
SFGate

D. H. Peligro, Dead Kennedys’ Longtime Drummer, Dead at 63

D.H. Peligro, longtime drummer for Dead Kennedys who also briefly played with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at the age of 63. Dead Kennedys announced the death of Peligro (real name Darren Henley) Saturday on social media, adding he died at his Los Angeles home. “He died from...
LOS ANGELES, CA

