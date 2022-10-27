ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old N.J. girl was abducted by mother, cops say

UPDATE: The mother and child were found safe in New York City, said Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they try to find a missing 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her mother after the woman learned that the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency had issued an order to remove the child from her care.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man arrested with loaded gun, police say

An Atlantic City man was arrested after he allegedly brandished a handgun Saturday night. Police were called to South Carolina and Baltic avenues at 10:42 p.m. for a man with a gun On, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officer Anthony Nastasi responded found a man matching the description of the suspect,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

Former Camden County man set for December murder trial faces alleged ‘murder for hire’ plot charges from prison

A 30-year-old former Lindenwold, Camden County, man, already indicted for killing his coworker in 2019, faces first-degree conspiracy charges in connection with a murder for hire plot from prison, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Kenneth Saal is currently housed at Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center in North Brunswick.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Public’s Help Sought In Locating Willingboro Mother & Toddler

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Willingboro Township Acting Public Safety Director Captain Ian S. Bucs announced that police are searching for a Willingboro woman who fled with her 2-year-old daughter yesterday after learning that the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency had issued an order to remove the child from her care.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
fox29.com

2 men killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men were killed in a pair of unrelated shootings Monday evening in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Carroll Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Preliminary information provided by the department says the victim, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

60-year-old charged for attempted murder in Newark

NEWARK, DE – A 60-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted a 61-year-old victim in Newark early Thursday morning. The Delaware State Police arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam, who had beaten his victim in the area of Otts Chapel Road at around 1:20 am. “Upon their arrival, troopers located a 61-year-old Newark man who had sustained life-threatening injuries to his upper body,” the Newark Police Department said. “The victim was accompanied by Marc Lynam, who had sustained injuries while assaulting the victim. Both the victim and Lynam were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.” He was The post 60-year-old charged for attempted murder in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

District Attorney: Steam Pup Shooting Was In Self Defense

Matt Weintraub, the Bucks County District Attorney has finished his investigation into the shooting at the Steam Pub On October 7, 2022. Multiple people were shot, two died and one sustained a gunshot wound. Police know who did the shooting and he will not be arrested, the district attorney said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

‘We all want justice for each victim,’ family of accused cross-country killer’s victims say

After Sean M. Lannon is sentenced in December for the March 2021 beating death of his childhood mentor in Gloucester County, he still faces four murder charges in New Mexico. Lannon, 48, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Michael Dabkowski in the 66-year-old’s East Greenwich home. Under terms of a plea deal, he faces a 35-year prison sentence with a requirement that he serve 30 years before he is eligible for parole.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Footage Released Of Philadelphia Homicide Suspects

Four teenagers are wanted in connection with a murder in Philadelphia early this year, authorities have announced. Philly police are seeking the youths as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man on the 2500 block of North 28th Street on Jan. 2, they said in a release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
