Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old N.J. girl was abducted by mother, cops say
UPDATE: The mother and child were found safe in New York City, said Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they try to find a missing 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her mother after the woman learned that the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency had issued an order to remove the child from her care.
Jurors: Vineland, NJ police didn’t violate rights of man who died
CAMDEN — A federal court jury has decided that Vineland police did not violate the civil rights of a man who died shortly after a physical altercation during his arrest 7 1/2 years ago. After a trial, jurors in federal court in Camden sided with the city Oct. 19...
Atlantic City man arrested with loaded gun, police say
An Atlantic City man was arrested after he allegedly brandished a handgun Saturday night. Police were called to South Carolina and Baltic avenues at 10:42 p.m. for a man with a gun On, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officer Anthony Nastasi responded found a man matching the description of the suspect,...
Former Camden County man set for December murder trial faces alleged ‘murder for hire’ plot charges from prison
A 30-year-old former Lindenwold, Camden County, man, already indicted for killing his coworker in 2019, faces first-degree conspiracy charges in connection with a murder for hire plot from prison, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Kenneth Saal is currently housed at Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center in North Brunswick.
southjerseyobserver.com
Public’s Help Sought In Locating Willingboro Mother & Toddler
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Willingboro Township Acting Public Safety Director Captain Ian S. Bucs announced that police are searching for a Willingboro woman who fled with her 2-year-old daughter yesterday after learning that the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency had issued an order to remove the child from her care.
fox29.com
Video: Suspects who robbed Olney business armed with crutch, rifle sought by police
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police department is searching for two suspects caught on video robbing a business in Olney. Police say the robbery occurred on Wednesday, October 26, at 5 p.m. on the 5900 block of N 5th Street. The employee at the business reported that she was robbed at...
fox29.com
2 men killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men were killed in a pair of unrelated shootings Monday evening in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Carroll Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Preliminary information provided by the department says the victim, a...
fox29.com
Police: Female suspect sought for punching 2 women in the face walking around Center City
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say randomly attacked two other women in Center City last week. Both women were walking down Arch Street when they were punched in the face by a passing female suspect Friday morning. Police say the suspect walked off immediately after both incidents.
Second man charged in killing of Atlantic City woman
A Millville man is now charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an Atlantic City woman in August. Quamel Schaffer, 30, is the second man jailed in Malikah McLaughlin’s killing.
60-year-old charged for attempted murder in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 60-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted a 61-year-old victim in Newark early Thursday morning. The Delaware State Police arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam, who had beaten his victim in the area of Otts Chapel Road at around 1:20 am. “Upon their arrival, troopers located a 61-year-old Newark man who had sustained life-threatening injuries to his upper body,” the Newark Police Department said. “The victim was accompanied by Marc Lynam, who had sustained injuries while assaulting the victim. Both the victim and Lynam were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.” He was The post 60-year-old charged for attempted murder in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. woman freed as she awaits trial for allegedly driving car into crowd, hitting 3 teens
A woman charged with attempted murder after she allegedly ran over three teenagers following a melee at an apartment complex in Gloucester County has been ordered released from jail pending trial. A judge ordered Mikayla A. Rodriguez-Green’s release with various conditions, including home detention, on Friday. Rodriguez-Green, 20, of...
Angry Mom Who Plowed Car into 3 Teens in Glassboro, NJ, Released From Jail
GLASSBORO — A mom who admitted to driving at three teenage girls in a parking lot after a fight with the father of their infant was released from jail during her detention hearing Friday. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, dropped her 3-month-old at the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
South Jersey Man Attempted To Hire Inmate To Kill Lead Investigator In His Murder Case: Report
A South Jersey man tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill the lead investigator in his murder case, NJ Advance Media reported. Former Lindenwold resident Kenneth Saal, 33, also wanted to kill another random woman to cast doubt on charges that he murdered a co-worker, the outlet said, citing court documents.
fox29.com
Man found shot dead inside car on Kensington Street Sunday morning, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot to death inside in his car Sunday morning. The victim was found shot in the head when police responded to the 3100 block of Hartville Street just before 7 a.m. Police say he was inside a car,...
Drive-By Nightclub Shooting Leaves Seven Hurt In Philadelphia: Report
Six women and a man were hurt in a drive-by shooting outside of a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday, Oct. 30, 6abc says. Someone opened fire from a vehicle at North 6th and Spring Garden streets around 3:30 a.m., the outlet said citing police. One person was reportedly critical. This is...
delawarevalleynews.com
District Attorney: Steam Pup Shooting Was In Self Defense
Matt Weintraub, the Bucks County District Attorney has finished his investigation into the shooting at the Steam Pub On October 7, 2022. Multiple people were shot, two died and one sustained a gunshot wound. Police know who did the shooting and he will not be arrested, the district attorney said.
Police: Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Philadelphia overnight Saturday.
Guns Used In Deadly Roxborough HS Shooting Trafficked By Philly Sheriff’s Deputy: Reports
Two guns used in last month's deadly Roxborough High School shooting were among firearms trafficked by a Philadelphia sheriff's deputy, federal authorities say. Samir Ahmad, 29, was a sworn law enforcement officer when he illegally sold two semiautomatic pistols to an FBI informant, said US Attorney Jacqueline Romero in a a statement Thursday, Oct. 27.
‘We all want justice for each victim,’ family of accused cross-country killer’s victims say
After Sean M. Lannon is sentenced in December for the March 2021 beating death of his childhood mentor in Gloucester County, he still faces four murder charges in New Mexico. Lannon, 48, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Michael Dabkowski in the 66-year-old’s East Greenwich home. Under terms of a plea deal, he faces a 35-year prison sentence with a requirement that he serve 30 years before he is eligible for parole.
Footage Released Of Philadelphia Homicide Suspects
Four teenagers are wanted in connection with a murder in Philadelphia early this year, authorities have announced. Philly police are seeking the youths as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man on the 2500 block of North 28th Street on Jan. 2, they said in a release.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1