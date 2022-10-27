Read full article on original website
Delirious & Gary Juster Reportedly Join MLW Team
A couple of names have reportedly joined MLW in a backstage capacity, namely Delirious and Gary Juster. PWInsider reports that Hunter “Delirious” Johnston, who was the booker for ROH until it went on hiatus and was bought by Tony Khan, is working for MLW as a producer. Delirious makes his in-ring debut for the company tonight at Fightland.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.31.22 – The Miz Addresses Johnny Gargano’s Accusations and More!
-I lost out on high scorer in my fantasy football league by 0.02 points because Cleveland gave Nick Chubb one extra carry in garbage time. Cleveland Head Coach, Stefanski, owes me $25. Happy Halloween! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by...
Cora Jade Gives Shoutout to ‘Mother’ AJ Lee for WWE NXT Halloween Battle Royal
– As noted, NXT Superstars took part in a Halloween Battle Royal for last night’s WWE NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida, and Cora Jade dressed up as former WWE Superstar AJ Lee. Cora Jade gave a shoutout to her inspiration on Instagram, which you can see below. Jade...
Eddie Kingston Addresses Backstage Drama in AEW, Why Promos Are Like His Therapy
– AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke to the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, and he was asked about the backstage drama and rumors happening in AEW and more. Below are some highlights:. On being told in an HR meeting he can’t beat people up in the ring when he wants: “I...
WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl on Raw, Matt Riddle RKOs Otis
– Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley went toe-to-toe ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel on this week’s Raw. Monday’s show saw Lesnar show up late for their planned sit-down interview and Lashley said he was going to expose Lesnar. Lesnar than came out to the ring and called Lashley out, leading to a brawl between the two until officials were able to separate them:
Mick Foley On Why The Undertaker Is His All-Time Favorite Opponent, His Reaction To Their Buried Alive Match
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his reaction to the Buried Alive Match with The Undertaker at In Your House 11, why Undertaker is his all-time favorite opponent, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on his reaction to the Buried...
Note On How AEW Is Filming Segments Ahead of Time To Save on Travel Costs
Fightful Select reports that AEW has been regularly filming segments for talent ahead of time if they are not planned for the following week’s TV. The reason for this is to save on travel costs, as well as make it easier for talent. This way, wrestlers won’t have to fly in for two days just for a one minute backstage segment.
Jake Paul Mimics Triple H at Weigh-Ins for Anderson Silva Fight, Triple H Comments
– Jake Paul, brother of WWE No. 1 contender Logan Paul, is set for action this weekend in a boxing match for Showtime Sports. During yesterday’s weigh-in, Logan Paul channeled Triple H and did his classic water spit and pose, which you can see below. Logan Paul also noted...
Anthony Bowens Says Billy Gunn Is ‘Feeling Better’ Ahead Of AEW Dynamite
Billy Gunn was the victim of a vicious attack by Swerve Strickland on last week, and Anthony Bowens have an update on “Daddy Ass” ahead of Dynamite. Last Friday’s show saw Strickland attack Gunn and take a pair of pliers top his fingers in order to prevent him from scissoring.
Shinsuke Nakamura Heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH To Face The Great Muta in January
Shinsuke Nakamura is taking a trip to Japan in January to face off with The Great Muta ahead of the latter’s retirement. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday morning that the WWE star will face Muta at The New Year 2023 on New Year’s Day, as you can see below.
Solo Sikoa Was Worried About Losing His Name On the Main Roster, Talks Joining The Bloodline
Solo Sikoa is a major part of The Bloodline on Smackdown, and he noted that when he moved up from NXT he was worried about possibly losing his name. Sikoa spoke with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport for a new interview and talked about his move to the Bloodline from NXT and more. You can check out some highlights below:
WWE Planning Special Wheel of Fortune Episodes Before Wrestlemania, Note On How Xavier Woods Did In His Guest Appearance
Xavier Woods was a guest on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, where he won $96,350 for his charity Gamers Outreach. He won both games but failed to win the bonus rounds. Later on, he announced that WWE will be teaming up with contestants on special episodes of Wheel that will air before Wrestlemania.
Mick Foley On The Importance of Competition, Recalls Last Conversation With Tony Khan
Mick Foley appreciates the fact that there’s competition in wrestling, and he weighed in on why it’s important to have. Foley spoke a bit about the situation between WWE and AEW on the latest episode of Foley is Pod and recalled his last conversation with Tony Khan as well as why he believes its important that there be a competitor to WWE. You can see the highights below:
Johnny Gargano Accuses The Miz Of Paying Dexter Lumis To Stalk Him On WWE Raw
Johnny Gargano has come forward with his accusations against The Miz, accusing him on Raw of paying Dexter Lumis to stalk him. Tonight’s show saw Gargano use re-enactments and a secretly-recorded video to show how Lumis was in a difficult place after his WWE release and said that Miz payed Lumis to pretend to stalk him for a payday.
Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage
Hey there everyone, and a Happy Halloween to you all. Winfree tagging in for Tony tonight, because he’s got a life, or friends, or a job, or something and I have none of those things therefore can be called on a holiday evening on short notice to cover RAW. Tonight represents the last live show before Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, oh sorry, Crown Jewel with Smackdown this week having been taped last Friday. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will have some kind of confrontation, Matt Riddle meets Otis in the usual gimmick match for a holiday, in this case a Trick or Street Fight. The soap opera around Dexter Lumis stalking Miz should turn the page in some capacity, Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be here to remind us to pay for Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, Nikki Cross returned to her crazy gimmick and this week will battle Bianca Belair, and there’s a better than average chance something involving Set Rollins and Judgement Day will happen. Well that’s the preamble for this week everyone, let’s get to the action.
Hamilton’s NORTH Wrestling NCL.32 The World At Large 10.15.2022 Review
Hamilton’s NORTH Wrestling NCL.32 The World At Large 10.15.2022 Review. Warhorse submitted Jet Martial in 10:42 (**¾) Rory Coyle, Conor Renshaw, Jack Bandicoot & Jake Silver pinned Benji, Big Lou Nixon, Screwface Ahmed & Zeo Knox in 6:09 (**) Lana Austin pinned Kasey Owens in 7:30 (**½)
411’s UFC Fight Night Report: Kattar Injures Knee in TKO Loss to Allen
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #5 Calvin Kattar (146 lbs.) vs. #6 Arnold Allen (145.5 lbs.) Max Griffin (170.5 lbs.) vs. Tim Means (170.5 lbs.) Waldo Cortes-Acosta (260.5 lbs.) vs. Jared Vanderaa (259 lbs.) Josh Fremd (185 lbs.) vs. Tresean Gore (185.5 lbs.) #13 Dustin Jacoby (204 lbs.) vs....
Sami Zayn’s Popularity Reportedly Putting WWE Plans For Kevin Owens On Hold
Wrestlevotes recently spoke with GiveMeSport and revealed that the recent surge popularity for Sami Zayn has delayed the WWE’s original plans for Kevin Owens. Owens was set to get involved with Zayn and The Bloodline. It’s expected to eventually happen, as the plan is for Owens to team with Zayn. But due to the “white hot” popularity of the storyline, it’s been held back. The original plans for Sami’s run with the group for it to last three or four weeks.
Logan Paul Thinks Jake Paul Appearing in WWE Is Inevitable
Logan Paul’s brother Jake is busy in boxing, but Logan thinks it’s just a matter of time until Jake comes to WWE. Paul, who is facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on Saturday, spoke with Ryan Satin for FOX about training for the match and his brother potentially doing something in WWE. You can check out the highlights below:
Winfree’s WWE RAW Review 10.31.22
