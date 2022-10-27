Read full article on original website
Purin Pictures Awards Seven Grants to Southeast Asia Films in Funding Round – Global Bulletin
Purin Pictures, a non-profit Asian film financier, is to give grants to two Burmese, two Cambodian, two Thai, and one Indonesian project in its latest funding round. “We are excited to support multiple projects from Myanmar and Cambodia, two countries that have less developed film industries than their Southeast Asian neighbors,” said Purin Pictures co-director Anocha Suwichakornpong. Production grants worth $30,000 each go to “The Beer Girl in Yangon,” by Sein Lyan Tun, “Fruit Gathering,” by Aung Phyoe, both debut featuring new voices in Burmese cinema, and “9 Temples to Heaven,” the debut fiction feature of Sompot Chidgasornpongse.
Elon Musk Suggests Charging $8 per Month for Twitter Verification After Backlash to Reported $20 Fee
Elon Musk got an earful from Twitter power users about the prospect that the company would begin charging verified accounts $20 per month in order to retain their blue check-mark badges — and the world’s richest individual wondered out loud if maybe $8 per month was a more palatable option.
World Cup goal for Japan is quarterfinals -- at least
TOKYO (AP) — Saying it is one thing, but doing it is another. Japan soccer coach Hajime Moriyasu repeated his aim again for the World Cup. “Our goal for the tournament is to reach the quarterfinal — and least,” he said on Tuesday as he named Japan's 26-player squad. “We know it won't be easy.”
Cyclone, absences threaten to dull Hong Kong finance meeting
A tropical storm and absences of VIP guests are casting a shadow over a financial conference meant to help Hong Kong restore its image as a financial hub and destination for business travel
Workers flee China's biggest iPhone factory over Covid outbreak
Foxconn, one of Apple's largest suppliers, is wrestling with massive disruptions at its iPhone assembly factory in China, once again highlighting the impact of the country's stringent zero-Covid policy on international business.
Australian survivor of Seoul crush blames 'mismanagement'
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An Australian survivor of a crowd crush that killed more than 150 partygoers in the South Korean capital of Seoul blamed the huge loss of life on officials’ failure to employ effective crowd controls despite anticipating a massive turnout for the Halloween celebrations.
Bahrain's Shiites hope pope raises human rights during visit
BEIRUT (AP) — Pope Francis is making the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain this week, sparking calls from the country’s majority Shiite opposition and human rights activists for the pontiff to raise human rights concerns in the small island nation. The island off the coast of Saudi Arabia...
Sony Pictures Profits Slide in Second Quarter as Group Earnings Climb
Japanese electronics and entertainment group Sony saw its sales and profitability climb in the three months to end of September 2022, the second quarter of its financial year. The group’s net income soared by 24% to JPY264 billion ($1.78 billion) compared with JPY213 billion in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share came in at JPY212 (or $1.36 per share), handily beating financial analysts’ consensus EPS estimates of $1.03 per share.
Toyota reports quarterly profit decline amid chips crunch
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota said Tuesday that its profit fell 31% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips offset foreign exchange gains from a weaker yen. Toyota Motor Corp.'s quarterly profit through September totaled 434 billion yen, or $2.9 billion, down from nearly 627 billion yen a year earlier.
AP: China fishing fleet defied U.S in standoff on high seas
This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean. Thousands of miles away, a heavily-armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed...
Video Shows Shanghai Disneyland Visitors Trying to Flee Park Amid Lockdown
Thousands of visitors were tested for COVID-19 and remained at the park until late on Monday.
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat
BANGKOK (AP) — Hong Kong jumped more than 5% and other Asian markets also rose Tuesday after Wall Street declined and a survey showed Chinese manufacturing improved. Oil prices rose more than $1.10 per barrel while the euro gained but stayed below $1. The monthly manufacturing gauge from Caixin,...
Chaos, drastic changes at San Francisco-based Twitter as Elon Musk takes over
Within the span of 96 hours, Musk's buyout of the San Francisco-based tech giant has generated major reverberations.
Handle with care: Inside Elon Musk’s first days of power
1. I was a bit hasty back in April. Elon Musk did not, in fact, buy Twitter that month. But now he has. The six-month delay, which likely cost incredible sums in legal bills and caused upheaval in Twitter HQ, is over. Musk saved $0 on the purchase price. 2....
Seoul's Halloween victims primarily women, young people
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The narrow street in Seoul's popular Itaewon neighborhood was already packed with people celebrating Halloween as high school student Eunseo Kim and her friend pushed themselves into the crowd. Lines of people waiting for their faces to be painted or to get into restaurants slowed the flow of revelers walking through the party zone in South Korea's capital.
After tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Days after more than 150 Halloween revelers died in South Korea’s deadliest crowd surge, a quiet but wrenching reminder of the disaster remained Tuesday: Hundreds of abandoned shoes have been laid out in neat rows in a badminton court in the capital Seoul.
