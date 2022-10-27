ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

Matt Cardona: ‘Zack Ryder Is Dead. Long Live Matt Cardona!’

– Don’t expect Matt Cardona to return to WWE anytime soon and revive Zack Ryder, if his Twitter account is any indication. In a post on social media yesterday, Cardona responded to a fan tweet writing, “Be honest, would you be interested by a Ryder WWE return?”. Matt...
411mania.com

Kevin Von Erich Comments on Pics Of Zac Efron As Him in The Iron Claw

Kevin Von Erich has seen the photos of Zac Efron bulked up to play him in The Iron Claw, and he shared his thoughts on them. As noted late last week, some pics from the set of the film showed off the actor looking muscular for his role as Kevin in the upcoming film, and Kevin spoke with TMZ about the time it takes to get that in shape and more.
411mania.com

Wrestling Superstars Turn Out for Sheamus’ Wedding (Photos)

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus is getting married this weekend to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla. A number of WWE talents and wrestlers also attended the wedding, with Drew McIntyre and Miro serving as groomsmen in Sheamus’ wedding party. Former WWE Superstar Lana...
411mania.com

Wardlow on Why He Misses Cody Rhodes in AEW

– The ESPR Wrestling Podcast recently spoke to TNT Champion Wardlow, who discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW earlier this year. Wardlow said the following on missing Cody Rhodes’ presence in AEW (via WrestlingInc.com):. I don’t know if I would say let down, because I love Cody, and I will...
411mania.com

WOW – Women Of Wrestling Coming To Pluto TV

WOW – Women Of Wrestling is on its way to Pluto TV. Variety reports that the Pluto ad-supported streaming service, which is owned by Paramount Global, is adding a bunch of CBS content through the end of 2022 that includes the syndicated wrestling show. The full list of shows...
411mania.com

AJ Lee Comments On Cora Jade Dressing As Her For NXT Halloween Battle Royal

As previously reported, Cora Jade dressed as AJ Lee when she appeared in a WWE NXT Halloween battle royal at a live event. She wrote at the time: “Halloween battle royal tonight in #NXTMelbourne S/o to my mother @theajmendez”. In her own post on Twitter, AJ wrote back: “OMG....
411mania.com

The Rock Comments On Week Two Success of Black Adam

As previously reported, Black Adam was on top of the box office for a second week, earning $27 million this past weekend. It is expected to be #1 next weekend as well. In a post on Twitter, The Rock spoke about the film’s continued success. He wrote: “Thank you...
411mania.com

Kevin Patrick Will Be The New Co-Host of WWE’s After the Bell Podcast

Sports Illustrated reports that Kevin Patrick will be the new co-host for WWE’s After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, replacing Vic Joseph. He will start with this week’s episode. Patrick and Graves are the current WWE RAW announce team. Graves said: “Now we get an extra few...
411mania.com

Logan Paul Thinks Jake Paul Appearing in WWE Is Inevitable

Logan Paul’s brother Jake is busy in boxing, but Logan thinks it’s just a matter of time until Jake comes to WWE. Paul, who is facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on Saturday, spoke with Ryan Satin for FOX about training for the match and his brother potentially doing something in WWE. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com

Shawn Michaels On DX’s Reunion, Triple H Taking Over Creative

Shawn Michaels recently talked about the dynamic when DX gets together, Triple H taking over creative in WWE and more. Michaels spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview and some highlights are below:. On Triple H taking over creative in WWE: “Certainly there’s a difference of what you do...
411mania.com

Sami Zayn’s Popularity Reportedly Putting WWE Plans For Kevin Owens On Hold

Wrestlevotes recently spoke with GiveMeSport and revealed that the recent surge popularity for Sami Zayn has delayed the WWE’s original plans for Kevin Owens. Owens was set to get involved with Zayn and The Bloodline. It’s expected to eventually happen, as the plan is for Owens to team with Zayn. But due to the “white hot” popularity of the storyline, it’s been held back. The original plans for Sami’s run with the group for it to last three or four weeks.
411mania.com

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 10.29.22: Sami Zayn is Taking The Bloodline to Waffle House, More

-Happy Birthday to my step-dad, Jeff! Let’s get to it for The WWE SmackDown LowDown!. -To the video as Bray Wyatt lets us know he is not afraid to do horrible things. The lights go out and Uncle Howdy appears on the screen and accuses Bray of sending “him” away. A QR code flashes and it’s about Bray being a liar. Bray will never be able to hide from his Uncle Howdy.

