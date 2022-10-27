Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Matt Cardona: ‘Zack Ryder Is Dead. Long Live Matt Cardona!’
– Don’t expect Matt Cardona to return to WWE anytime soon and revive Zack Ryder, if his Twitter account is any indication. In a post on social media yesterday, Cardona responded to a fan tweet writing, “Be honest, would you be interested by a Ryder WWE return?”. Matt...
411mania.com
Eddie Kingston Addresses Backstage Drama in AEW, Why Promos Are Like His Therapy
– AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke to the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, and he was asked about the backstage drama and rumors happening in AEW and more. Below are some highlights:. On being told in an HR meeting he can’t beat people up in the ring when he wants: “I...
411mania.com
Kevin Von Erich Comments on Pics Of Zac Efron As Him in The Iron Claw
Kevin Von Erich has seen the photos of Zac Efron bulked up to play him in The Iron Claw, and he shared his thoughts on them. As noted late last week, some pics from the set of the film showed off the actor looking muscular for his role as Kevin in the upcoming film, and Kevin spoke with TMZ about the time it takes to get that in shape and more.
411mania.com
Mick Foley On Why The Undertaker Is His All-Time Favorite Opponent, His Reaction To Their Buried Alive Match
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his reaction to the Buried Alive Match with The Undertaker at In Your House 11, why Undertaker is his all-time favorite opponent, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on his reaction to the Buried...
411mania.com
Wrestling Superstars Turn Out for Sheamus’ Wedding (Photos)
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus is getting married this weekend to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla. A number of WWE talents and wrestlers also attended the wedding, with Drew McIntyre and Miro serving as groomsmen in Sheamus’ wedding party. Former WWE Superstar Lana...
411mania.com
Wardlow on Why He Misses Cody Rhodes in AEW
– The ESPR Wrestling Podcast recently spoke to TNT Champion Wardlow, who discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW earlier this year. Wardlow said the following on missing Cody Rhodes’ presence in AEW (via WrestlingInc.com):. I don’t know if I would say let down, because I love Cody, and I will...
411mania.com
Erick Redbeard On Being Part of Brodie Lee Tribute Show, Why He Didn’t Join AEW After
Erick Redbeard has made a couple of AEW appearances, most notably at the Brodie Lee tribute show, and he recently discussed that experience and why he didn’t join AEW full-time after. Redbeard spoke with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Coming To Pluto TV
WOW – Women Of Wrestling is on its way to Pluto TV. Variety reports that the Pluto ad-supported streaming service, which is owned by Paramount Global, is adding a bunch of CBS content through the end of 2022 that includes the syndicated wrestling show. The full list of shows...
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.31.22 – The Miz Addresses Johnny Gargano’s Accusations and More!
-I lost out on high scorer in my fantasy football league by 0.02 points because Cleveland gave Nick Chubb one extra carry in garbage time. Cleveland Head Coach, Stefanski, owes me $25. Happy Halloween! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by...
411mania.com
AJ Lee Comments On Cora Jade Dressing As Her For NXT Halloween Battle Royal
As previously reported, Cora Jade dressed as AJ Lee when she appeared in a WWE NXT Halloween battle royal at a live event. She wrote at the time: “Halloween battle royal tonight in #NXTMelbourne S/o to my mother @theajmendez”. In her own post on Twitter, AJ wrote back: “OMG....
411mania.com
WWE News: Titus O’Neil Heading To Saudi Arabia, Nikki Cross Wishes Happy Halloween
– Titus O’Neil is headed over to Saudi Arabia for WWE. PWInsider reports that O’Neil is heading over to the country, where WWE will present Crown Jewel on Sunday at 12 AM ET. – Nikki Cross posted the following video wishing everyone a Happy Halloween:
411mania.com
The Rock Comments On Week Two Success of Black Adam
As previously reported, Black Adam was on top of the box office for a second week, earning $27 million this past weekend. It is expected to be #1 next weekend as well. In a post on Twitter, The Rock spoke about the film’s continued success. He wrote: “Thank you...
411mania.com
WWE Planning Special Wheel of Fortune Episodes Before Wrestlemania, Note On How Xavier Woods Did In His Guest Appearance
Xavier Woods was a guest on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, where he won $96,350 for his charity Gamers Outreach. He won both games but failed to win the bonus rounds. Later on, he announced that WWE will be teaming up with contestants on special episodes of Wheel that will air before Wrestlemania.
411mania.com
Solo Sikoa Was Worried About Losing His Name On the Main Roster, Talks Joining The Bloodline
Solo Sikoa is a major part of The Bloodline on Smackdown, and he noted that when he moved up from NXT he was worried about possibly losing his name. Sikoa spoke with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport for a new interview and talked about his move to the Bloodline from NXT and more. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Kevin Patrick Will Be The New Co-Host of WWE’s After the Bell Podcast
Sports Illustrated reports that Kevin Patrick will be the new co-host for WWE’s After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, replacing Vic Joseph. He will start with this week’s episode. Patrick and Graves are the current WWE RAW announce team. Graves said: “Now we get an extra few...
411mania.com
Logan Paul Thinks Jake Paul Appearing in WWE Is Inevitable
Logan Paul’s brother Jake is busy in boxing, but Logan thinks it’s just a matter of time until Jake comes to WWE. Paul, who is facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on Saturday, spoke with Ryan Satin for FOX about training for the match and his brother potentially doing something in WWE. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels On DX’s Reunion, Triple H Taking Over Creative
Shawn Michaels recently talked about the dynamic when DX gets together, Triple H taking over creative in WWE and more. Michaels spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview and some highlights are below:. On Triple H taking over creative in WWE: “Certainly there’s a difference of what you do...
411mania.com
Sami Zayn’s Popularity Reportedly Putting WWE Plans For Kevin Owens On Hold
Wrestlevotes recently spoke with GiveMeSport and revealed that the recent surge popularity for Sami Zayn has delayed the WWE’s original plans for Kevin Owens. Owens was set to get involved with Zayn and The Bloodline. It’s expected to eventually happen, as the plan is for Owens to team with Zayn. But due to the “white hot” popularity of the storyline, it’s been held back. The original plans for Sami’s run with the group for it to last three or four weeks.
411mania.com
Henry Cavill Exiting Netflix’s The Witcher After Season 3, Will be Replaced by Liam Hemsworth
A word that Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia tends to use regularly in The Witcher TV series comes to mind at the moment. After an initial announcement on Henry Cavill’s Instagram, the actor and Netflix have confirmed that Cavill is leaving the dark fantasy series, The Witcher, following the show’s upcoming third season.
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 10.29.22: Sami Zayn is Taking The Bloodline to Waffle House, More
-Happy Birthday to my step-dad, Jeff! Let’s get to it for The WWE SmackDown LowDown!. -To the video as Bray Wyatt lets us know he is not afraid to do horrible things. The lights go out and Uncle Howdy appears on the screen and accuses Bray of sending “him” away. A QR code flashes and it’s about Bray being a liar. Bray will never be able to hide from his Uncle Howdy.
Comments / 0