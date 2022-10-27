We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Bengals-Browns Monday Night Football matchup has a lot riding on it, as Joe Burrow is aiming to get his first victory over Cleveland and the Browns need a win to stay in the AFC North divisional race. It’s the type of spirited game that could go either way, which is why you should sign up for the BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which provides a risk-free first bet up to $1,000 for new customers.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO