Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Cleveland Browns bludgeon Cincinnati Bengals
Nick Chubb ran for 101 yards and scored twice to lead the Cleveland Browns to a dominant victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL's Week 8 finale.
Raleigh News & Observer
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Scares Up $1000 MNF Offer for Browns-Bengals on Halloween
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Bengals-Browns Monday Night Football matchup has a lot riding on it, as Joe Burrow is aiming to get his first victory over Cleveland and the Browns need a win to stay in the AFC North divisional race. It’s the type of spirited game that could go either way, which is why you should sign up for the BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which provides a risk-free first bet up to $1,000 for new customers.
Raleigh News & Observer
A.J. Brown’s 3 TD Catches Help Eagles Grab Halftime Lead Over Steelers
PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown was simply unguardable in an electric first half by the Eagles receiver. The Eagles receiver scored three touchdowns, all from a distance, against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field. Brown's TD receptions came from 39 yards, 27, then 29 as Philly...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers kicker, QB get vote of confidence from coach as team moves on toward Bengals
Panthers coach Steve Wilks is moving on from the controversial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that receiver DJ Moore was flagged for in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 37-34 overtime loss in Atlanta. “One thing that I’m not going to do and we’re not going to do here is try to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers fall to Falcons in overtime, squander chance to take NFC South division lead
With first place in the NFC South on the line, Panthers quarterback PJ Walker had a specific game plan to follow: Be astutely aggressive, rely on running back D’Onta Foreman and protect the football. Trailing by six with 23 seconds to play, the game plan went out the window....
Raleigh News & Observer
Doug Pederson on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘These Last Couple of Weeks Are Tough To Take’
After Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on Cloud 9. A month later, they are in the cellar, and the door appears to be closing faster and faster each week. The Jaguars have taken tough loss after tough loss on the chin this year, with Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos extending a five-game losing streak that has seen the Jaguars lose by one score in each game.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ Week 8 grades: How Carolina fumbled away an overtime loss to the Falcons
The Carolina Panthers were trailing the Atlanta Falcons by six points with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC South showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It turned out, the Panthers only needed 11 seconds to tie the score. After dropping a fourth-down pass on the previous offensive...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers remain unlucky in one-score games: What we learned from OT loss to Falcons
There is blame to go around following the Panthers’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons. Most want to credit the officials for yet another one-score Panthers loss. DJ Moore could’ve just left his helmet on, as he said he theorized about after the game. His euphoric celebration pushed the Panthers’ game-winning extra point back 15 yards.
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL trade deadline preview: Which Carolina Panthers players could be on the move?
Coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers are at a fork in the road. With Tuesday’s trade deadline lingering (Nov. 1, 4 p.m.), the Panthers (2-6) could look to sell off notable assets for future gains, or they could feel they’re close enough to contending in the lowly NFC South and look to acquire talent.
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans-Texans Inactives
Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Houston Texans (1-4-1) at NRG Stadium. CB Ugo Amadi, FB Tory Carter, DT Naquan Jones, S Josh Kalu, OL Jordan Roos, QB Ryan Tannehill and OLB Rashad Weaver. Houston: WR Jalen Camp, OL A.J. Cann, DL...
Raleigh News & Observer
Eagles Turn the Page Quickly to Thursday Night Date with Texans
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are up when it comes to "Thursday Night Football." Philadelphia's short week is on the road as well and it's not exactly a simple bus trip up or down I-95 either. It's a 1,500-mile trip to South Texas and a homecoming for star quarterback Jalen Hurts,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Misses to remember: Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro puts Falcons overtime loss on himself
An emotional Eddy Piñeiro sat on a chair at his locker with his back facing the rest of the room. The Carolina Panthers kicker, who had just missed two crucial kicks in Sunday’s wild 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, was being consoled by veteran punter Johnny Hekker, who sat inside a locker to the left of Piñeiro.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ravens Trade For Star Linebacker Ahead of Deadline With AFC North Race Heating Up
CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens just traded for a linebacker. According to Ian Rapoport, Chicago's Roquan Smith is headed to the Bengals' rival on a deal before Tuesday's trade deadline. Adam Schefter reports the Ravens gave up a second and fifth round pick for the young defensive star. Smith...
Raleigh News & Observer
Why the Giants Will Beat Seattle, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
The New York Giants head to Seattle for perhaps their biggest yet most underrated game on their 2022 schedule this far. A win would allow the Giants to keep pace with the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, where just a game separates the two division foes. A win would also give the...
Raleigh News & Observer
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets: Live Game Updates
After a 33-14 blowout loss at home to the Chicago Bears last Monday, the New England Patriots are hitting the road to take on an AFC East foe, the New York Jets. While the Patriots have struggled at times early in the season the Jets have surged out of the gate to a 5-2 record, sitting at second place in the division and firmly in the AFC playoff picture.
Raleigh News & Observer
Pete Carroll Takes Victory Lap, Takes Shot at Critics After Seahawks 27-13 Win Over Giants
SEATTLE, Wash. - Over the years, Pete Carroll has reiterated on numerous occasions to reporters that he doesn't read their stories written about him or the Seahawks and does his best to tune out the noise. But after what he called a "really satisfying" 27-13 win over the previously 6-1...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Tarell Basham Trade Talks: Dallas Seeking Pick or Player?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have taken calls on at least three of their defensive lineman, and the fact that pass-rusher Tarell Basham seems to be atop that list is indicative of one of two things. One, he's the guy the Cowboys just can't seem to figure out how to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears by the Numbers: Time for Young Edges Has Arrived
Bears coach Matt Eberflus had a few parting words with Robert Quinn after news of the trade filtered out this week. "The relationship that him and I built during the time he was here was outstanding," Eberflus said. "His leadership was great. His work ethic was unbelievable on the field. And he certainly did a lot of great things for the Bears when he was here, so I just want to thank him for that."
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears Defensive Breakdowns Lead to Blowout Loss at Dallas
View the original article to see embedded media. Justin Fields apologized for failing to touch down Micah Parsons after a fumble recovery and prevent a 36-yard touchdown return Sunday by the Dallas Cowboys. Fields had a great deal of company when it came to failing to take down Dallas ball...
Raleigh News & Observer
Raiders’ Mark Davis Says McDaniels Will Be Coach for ‘Years to Come’
View the original article to see embedded media. After the Raiders acquired Davante Adams during the offseason, the team set its sights on a playoff run. But things haven’t shaken out that way. Las Vegas is 2–5 and sits at the bottom of the AFC West heading into Week 9, leading rumors to swirl about whether new coach Josh McDaniels will be retained through the end of the season.
