ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmgQz_0ipGLJ1C00

Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Arizona to face off with the Phoenix Suns.

For the game, they could remain without one of their best players.

2021 All-Star Zion Williamson is listed as questionable as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Zion Williamson (hip, back) questionable for Friday."

Williamson fell to the ground in Sunday night's loss to the Utah Jazz.

In their most recent game against the Dallas Mavericks, he was ruled out.

Through his first three games of the new season, the former first-overall pick is averaging 22.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals per contest.

It makes sense why they would want to be cautious with the 22-year-old.

In 2021, he averaged 27.0 points per contest and made the NBA All-Star Game, but in 2022 he missed the entire season.

When healthy, he is their best player (and he's currently the face of the franchise), but injuries have slowed down the start of his promising NBA career.

The Pelicans have an impressive roster that also features veteran shooting guard C.J. McCollum and 2020 All-Star Brandon Ingram.

Last season (even without Williamson), they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference and took the Suns to six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

As for the Suns, they enter the game against the Pelicans with a 3-1 record in their first four contests.

In their most recent game, they blew out the (defending NBA Champion) Golden State Warriors by a score of 134-105.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former 76ers top pick Jahlil Okafor talks on his friendship with Jayson Tatum, efforts to return to the NBA

“This is a part of Mexico that I’d never even imagined,” said the former No. 3 pick of the 2015 NBA draft as we sat on the sidelines of an Olympic training gymnasium just outside of the upscale Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City. The Celtics Wire made the trip to see the Mexican metropolis’ G League team practice as a member of the Capitanes, the NBA’s only development league affiliate based outside the US or Canada.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Roquan Smith finally gets his trade wish

Roquan Smith has finally gotten his trade wish. Smith on Monday was traded by the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens. The deal comes less than a week after the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The Bears are getting a 2nd and 5th-round pick in return for Smith....
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy