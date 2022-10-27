Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns Game

Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Arizona to face off with the Phoenix Suns.

For the game, they could remain without one of their best players.

2021 All-Star Zion Williamson is listed as questionable as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Zion Williamson (hip, back) questionable for Friday."

Williamson fell to the ground in Sunday night's loss to the Utah Jazz.

In their most recent game against the Dallas Mavericks, he was ruled out.

Through his first three games of the new season, the former first-overall pick is averaging 22.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals per contest.

It makes sense why they would want to be cautious with the 22-year-old.

In 2021, he averaged 27.0 points per contest and made the NBA All-Star Game, but in 2022 he missed the entire season.

When healthy, he is their best player (and he's currently the face of the franchise), but injuries have slowed down the start of his promising NBA career.

The Pelicans have an impressive roster that also features veteran shooting guard C.J. McCollum and 2020 All-Star Brandon Ingram.

Last season (even without Williamson), they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference and took the Suns to six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

As for the Suns, they enter the game against the Pelicans with a 3-1 record in their first four contests.

In their most recent game, they blew out the (defending NBA Champion) Golden State Warriors by a score of 134-105.