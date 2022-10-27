DMPD releases name of victim in weekend shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has released the name of the victim who was shot over the weekend and later died from his injuries.

Dok Nyok Akol Dok, 22, passed away overnight at an Iowa City hospital, the police said.

On Saturday at around 11:21 a.m. DMPD officers responded to a report of a car that had crashed into a parked car in the 1500 block of 11th street. When officers arrived they found Dok in the driver seat with a serious gunshot wound.

On Monday officers arrested Christopher J. Wessels, Jr. , 18, and originally charged him with Attempted Murder and First Degree Robbery. Wessels’ charges have been amended to First Degree Murder, the police said.

Christopher Wessels Jr. (WHO 13)

According to court records, a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for November 4.

This is the city’s 15th homicide of the year, the police said.

