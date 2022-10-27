ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Apparent human remains found at South Holston Lake, sheriff’s office reports

 4 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced investigators found what appeared to be the remains of an adult near the boat ramp at Observation Knob Park on Thursday morning.

A release states that a caller directed authorities to the apparent body, and the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division as well as special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continue to look into the incident.

The SCSO informed News Channel 11 that a fisherman called authorities around 10 a.m. after reportedly finding the remains in the lake.

Authorities report few people were at the nearby campsite when police responded.

Details surrounding the remains were not released by the sheriff’s office. Evidence will be sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City for further examination.

News Channel 11 had a crew at Sullivan County Observation Knob Park, where caution tape encircled the dumpsters near the public boat ramp.

The park issued the following statement:

“We want to assure our community and our park guests that we believe the park is safe and secure. We will work closely with the sheriff’s department to help them with their investigation in any way that we can.”

Observation Knob Park

No further details are available at this time. Stay updated on-air and on WJHL.com.

