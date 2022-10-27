Halle Bailey Promotes New H&M Studio Limited Line in Blue Velvet Blazer & Flared Pants

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Halle Bailey teamed up with H&M on the brand’s newest collection.

The Grammy nominated singer posted to her Instagram today with a few photos from her new H&M collab. She captioned the post “ like what you see? 💙💘… h&m studio limited edition collection launches in the US on oct 27th 💜 #HMStudio #ad.”

The new Studio collection from H&M is a limited-edition capsule that launches in the U.S. today. In her post, Bailey wore a blue crushed velvet blazer with matching flare pants in the first photo. The blazer retails for $199 while the pants can be purchased for $129.

In her second picture, Bailey wore an oversized blazer worn as a dress. The double-breasted piece was covered in bubblegum pink-colored sequins. Bailey styled it off the shoulder. The blazer retails for $349 on H&M’s website.

Other pieces from the new futuristic capsule include printed bodysuits, jersey dresses, thigh-high boots, padded bags, and more. The entire collection runs from $29.99 to $549 on H&M’s website .

When it comes to her own fashion taste, Bailey has an aesthetic style consisting of modern pieces with a trendy air. From cozy streetwear to show-stopping red carpet looks , the “Little Mermaid” actress always manages to serve up some serious style inspiration. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, Bailey and her sister, Chloe starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s Peekaboo handbag. The Baileys also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.

