ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Halle Bailey Promotes New H&M Studio Limited Line in Blue Velvet Blazer & Flared Pants

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJ0Qw_0ipGKzXj00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Halle Bailey teamed up with H&M on the brand’s newest collection.

The Grammy nominated singer posted to her Instagram today with a few photos from her new H&M collab. She captioned the post “ like what you see? 💙💘… h&m studio limited edition collection launches in the US on oct 27th 💜 #HMStudio #ad.”

The new Studio collection from H&M is a limited-edition capsule that launches in the U.S. today. In her post, Bailey wore a blue crushed velvet blazer with matching flare pants in the first photo. The blazer retails for $199 while the pants can be purchased for $129.

In her second picture, Bailey wore an oversized blazer worn as a dress. The double-breasted piece was covered in bubblegum pink-colored sequins. Bailey styled it off the shoulder. The blazer retails for $349 on H&M’s website.

Other pieces from the new futuristic capsule include printed bodysuits, jersey dresses, thigh-high boots, padded bags, and more. The entire collection runs from $29.99 to $549 on H&M’s website .

When it comes to her own fashion taste, Bailey has an aesthetic style consisting of modern pieces with a trendy air. From cozy streetwear to show-stopping red carpet looks , the “Little Mermaid” actress always manages to serve up some serious style inspiration. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, Bailey and her sister, Chloe starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s Peekaboo handbag. The Baileys also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.

Click here to see how Bailey’s style has evolved over the years.

Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Blossoms in Pink Floral Dress & Sparkling Paris Texas Mules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra brought florals to fall. The “We Can Be Heroes” actress went out to eat with her family in New York City yesterday and decided to do so in a colorful style. Chopra wore a pink Giuseppe Di Morabito fitted midi dress with an orange rose pattern all over the dress. She paired the vibrant look with an orange leather Parisa Wang crossbody handbag that featured a gold-linked chain. Chopra added a silver-toned wrap-around watch bracelet and sparkling rings to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Millie Bobby Brown Looks Whimsically Chic in Pink Louis Vuitton Dress & White Platforms at ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere

Millie Bobby Brown brought out her feminine side while celebrating her latest film, “Enola Holmes 2.” The “Stranger Things” star attended the red carpet premiere of the movie in New York City on Thursday. She stars in the new Netflix production, which hits the streaming site on Nov. 4. To the event, Brown was styled by Alexandra Imgruth in a custom dress from Louis Vuitton. Her light pink tulle gown featured black and silver floral embellishments throughout the garment. The dress also featured a halter neck brought together with a floral necklace and an open back. Brown wore her hair up in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods & Karl Anthony-Towns Dress As Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak for Halloween With Silk Shirts & 70’s-Inspired Shoes

Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, Karl Anthony Towns, are kicking off Halloweekend early. On Friday, Woods uploaded an Instagram reel, which showed off her joint costume with Towns. The recording sees the fashion influencer and the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player posing together in an arcade and eventually turning around to reveal their looks. Woods and Towns transformed into the R&B duo Silk Sonic — consisting of musicians Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. “Introducing Bruno Woods & Anderson Towns,” Woods jokingly captioned the new post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods was dressed in Bruno Mars’ signature...
Footwear News

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Don Unconventional ‘Stranger Things’ Couple Costume for Halloween

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White took a trip to Hawkins for the spooky season. The couple shared their coordinated costumes for Halloween today. They dressed as characters from Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” with Dobrev going as Venca and White going as Max. They even recreated the infamous scene in season 4, which came out this summer, when Vecna attempted to possess Max while she listened to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) For her costume, Dobrev wore a flesh onesie and a Vecna mask that covered her entire head and shoulders....
Footwear News

‘Property Brother’ Drew Scott Dresses As Heidi Klum in Lace-Up Heels for Halloween Costume Challenge

Heidi Klum is widely regarded as the “queen of Halloween” — though, this year, she appears to have found some costume competition. In a new Instagram Reel, Klum humorously faces off against “Property Brothers” mogul Drew Scott to determine who will have the better Halloween costume. Scott emerges in a sequined minidress with crystal-covered lace-up sandals, statement earrings and a blonde wig as Klum herself, indeed channeling the “Making the Cut” host’s signature glamour. Klum, meanwhile, “dresses up” as Drew — played by Scott, which she voices over — wearing a denim shirt and jeans with navy lace-up sneakers. View...
Footwear News

Angela Bassett Makes a Fierce Arrival in Purple Moschino Dress & Sparkling Heels at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Angela Bassett celebrated her reprising role as Queen Ramonda at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere on Wednesday night. The event took over the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with several stars from the film showing up to support the life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular superhero, King T’Challa. Bassett looked absolutely stunning for the occasion. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore a vibrant purple gown by Moschino. The garment featured a peplum-style flare at the cups of the bodice, a pleated hemline and dramatic train. To place more emphasis on her look, the “9-1-1” alum accessorized...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Serves ‘Toy Story’ Style as Jessie in Denim Shorts and Chaps for Halloween

Kendall Jenner brought Disney animation to life for Halloween this year.. The model shared snapshots on Instagram Stories on Saturday night while dressed up as Jessie, the cowgirl character from Disney’s “Toy Story” animated films. For the occasion, Jenner revamped Jessie’s signature cowgirl attire into a more daring ensemble, formed from micro-length shorts cinched with a brown belt. A white and yellow crop top with off-the-shoulder sleeves, as well as cow-printed chaps, completed her Wild West-themed attire. Finishing Jenner’s ensemble was Jessie’s signature red hat, complete with a wide brim and white outer stitching. When it came to shoes, the “Kardashians” star’s...
Footwear News

Karrueche Tran Glows In Gold Asymmetrical Dress & Strappy Sandals at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

The stars aligned for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Karrueche Tran was among the A-list bunch to grace the purple carpet at the event. The “Claws” star pulled out a show-stopping outfit that was certainly fitting for the occasion. Tran wore the Mustard Corded Asymmetric dress by Vaishali S Couture. The garment had a dramatic one-shoulder that covered most of her hair with a crisscross bodice and curved asymmetrical hemline. The Emmy Award-winning actress accentuated her ensemble with oversized gold bangle bracelets, thin hoop earrings and several midi rings. For glam,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

North West Looks Unrecognizable In Alien Costume With Flaming T-Shirt Dress at Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween Party

After channeling trailblazing music icons with her siblings, North West decided to get into the spookiness of Halloween with a completely different look. The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian looked unrecognizable while attending Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween party in Los Angeles on Sunday. North dressed up as an alien for the celebration. Her head was completely covered in a bald, red alien head with bulging black eyes while her mouth had dried blood dripping out of it. @kimandnorth♬ original sound – lexie! • In a video uploaded on North and Kim’s joint TikTok account, North sits in a glam chair while getting her prosthetics...
Footwear News

Aubrey Plaza ‘Spills the Tea’ on Co-Stars in 5-Inch Heels & Plunging Black Dress on ‘Stephen Colbert’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Aubrey Plaza made a stylish return to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last night to chat about the season two premiere of HBO’s “The White Lotus.” During her interview, she revealed some “tea” about her co-stars Jennifer Coolidge and Elizabeth Olsen. The actress sat down on the late-night talk show wearing a chic little black dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline. Plaza accessorized with a silver chain necklace accompanied by a teardrop diamond and a matching silver band ring....
WASHINGTON STATE
Footwear News

Marsai Martin Elevates LBD With Dramatic Bow, Oversized Earrings & Sharp Pumps at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere turned into a star-studded affair as several famous faces graced the purple carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Marsai Martin was one of the many A-listers to pull out a show-stopping outfit for the occasion. The “Black-ish” star put a fashionable flair on a classic LBD for the event. Martin posed for photos in a black minidress by Azzi and Osta. The piece featured an oversized bow that fell off the shoulder, long-sleeves and a fitted skirt. To further elevate her ensemble, the 18-year-old producer accessorized with dramatic statement flower earrings,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ashley Graham Is a Y2K Angel in Printed Minidress & Gia Borghini Sandals at Halloween Party

Ashley Graham started her Halloween celebration a few days earlier with a stylish outfit. She attended the Tings Magazine x Booby Tape’s Halloween house party, which featured a star-studded guest list including Tyga, Evan Ross, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife Nicola Peltz. The supermodel donned a $245 minidress by Miaou, a mindfully made brand inspired by the Los Angeles coastline. Between the all-over graphic print, square neck, and spaghetti straps, we can’t help but look to Y2K trends when appreciating the design. Graham coupled the dress with a small Cannolo shoulder bag from Jil Sander and giant angel wings, getting into...
Footwear News

Alexandra Daddario Updates Menswear Style in Michael Kors Suit & Crocodile Pumps at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Launch Party

Alexandra Daddario meant business at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection launch party at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. The “White Lotus” actress showed up at the event in a suit from Michael Kors’ fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Daddario layered the double-breasted blazer atop a matching tailored top and paired the set with matching trousers, completing her menswear-inspired look. To complement the natural tones, the New York-bred star threw on statement earrings in gold to match her new Lock bracelets from Tiffany & Co. Her brunette locks were modishly styled to the back, pairing ideally with her natural makeup. The “White Lotus”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Zoey Deutch Looks Classically Chic in Black Minidress with Pumps at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Party

Zoey Deutch took minimalist style for a night out at Tiffany & Co.’s latest launch. The fine jewelry brand’s Lock collection features a range of mixed metals and textures in two-toned bracelets, necklaces and more, crafted from gold, silver and sparkling diamonds. Arriving at the Sunset Tower Hotel for the occasion, Deutch wore a black minidress. The “Not Okay” star’s ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette with a slim-fitting skirt, accented by thin straps and a flounced bodice. The simple piece was paired with a gleaming bangle, as well as rings, sparkling diamond hoop earrings and a green pendant necklace — all...
Footwear News

Meagan Good Chicly Blooms in 3D Rose Dress & Strappy Heels at Ebony Power 100

Meagan Good turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 Ebony Power 100 at the Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 30. The “Day Shift” actress wore a satin black Kamilla Purshie strapless dress that featured a hot pink inseam that followed into a rose design that captured the torso of the gown. The fitted dress also featured a high slit. The satin gown is from the designer’s spring 2022 couture collection. Good paired the dress with long sheer black gloves. Adding sparkles to the look, Good accessorized with oversized diamond studs designed by Anabela Chan. As for her footwear, the actress...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Transform Into Romeo & Juliet for Halloween Party With Chainmail Top and Angelic Dress

Halloween parties are all around Hollywood this week. Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, decided to embrace the spooky season with a romantic costume. On Thursday, the couple dressed up as Romeo and Juliet for the Tings Magazine and Booby Tape annual Halloween extravaganza in West Hollywood. The couple’s matching outfit was inspired by the Romeo and Juliet version of the 1996 film starring Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio. Beckham fully committed to the Romeo ensemble wearing a long-sleeve chainmail top with dramatic metal body armor that covered his shoulders and chest. Along with the armor, he wore black trousers to...
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn Makes an Elegant Arrival in Asymmetrical Dress & Pumps at the 56th Annual Gold Medal Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lindsey Vonn was a vision at the 56th Annual Gold Medal Gala held in New York yesterday night. She showed off a pleated dress for the social highlight of snowsports in the USA. The four-time World Cup champion presented three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the event. Vonn came decked in the A.L.C. Delfine Dress made in their vintage satin in a brunette hue. The dress featured an asymmetrical silhouette, a one-shoulder neckline, and...
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Gets Magical in Sparkling Copper Cloak & Wispy Gown for Halloween Episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Halloween is a serious holiday for Kelly Clarkson. After channeling “Ghostbusters” and dressing up as one of the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus” in past years, the singer is bringing her own fairytale world to this year’s special Halloween episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and her infamous “Kellyoke” segment. In images released by NBC from the episode, which will air on Oct. 31, Clarkson is seen wearing a ghostly ensemble with guests Rose McIver, Loni Love, Kristin Hensley, and Jen Smedley in different Halloween-inspired costumes.  The ultimate “American Idol” star dressed in a long floor-length off-white gown that had her looking like a...
Footwear News

TJ Maxx Parent Company Instructs Its Buyers to Not Purchase Yeezy Merchandise

TJX Companies is the latest retailer to distance itself from Kanye West, who now goes by the name “Ye,” and his Yeezy brand. The company, which owns off-price retailers T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, said on Wednesday that it will not buy any merchandise from the brand. In an emailed statement to FN, a TJX spokesperson wrote: “At TJX we do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or hate of any kind. We have instructed our buying teams not to purchase this merchandise for sale in any of our stores globally.” On Tuesday, Adidas cut ties with West and his Yeezy brand after the rapper turned...
Footwear News

Billy Porter Shines In Sequin Suit With Dramatic Train & Towering Platform Boots at the 2022 MFEI Spirit of Life Gala

Billy Porter put a trendy twist on a sharp suit for the City of Hope’s 2022 MFEI Spirit of Life Gala held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The “Pose” actor was the evening’s host and one of the performers at the event. In true fashion form, the Broadway star made a sparkling entrance in a black sequin suit by Area. His ensemble consisted of a double-breasted blazer jacket that had oversized satin details on the chest and side slant pockets. Another eye-catching element came from the long satin sash that hung from his blazer and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

163K+
Followers
18K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy