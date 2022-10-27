Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: After the Implosion, Weirton BOP
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Almost 4 years ago on the morning of March 9, 2019, the lives of many residents along Weir Avenue would change forever. "The heat of that and the impact, the whole house went 'woop,'” said Ted Troia, property owner, Weir Avenue. “It expanded and...
WTOV 9
Steubenville police investigating downtown shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — According to Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis, one individual was shot and treated for injuries during an incident near Sherman Avenue in Steubenville on Monday afternoon. It's being investigated by the Steubenville Police Department, which is working to identify the shooter. "I live right across...
A last look at the dogs of “Dogtober”
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Over the weekend, the Belmont County community held a Halloween costume contest for dogs with 7News reporter D.K. as a judge. Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park As we say goodbye to October on this Halloween night, let’s take one more look at these costumed […]
WTOV 9
A Special Connection holds Trunk or Treat
Jefferson County, OH — There's a brand new non-profit in Jefferson County as A Special Connection helped those with special needs have the best Halloween weekend possible. It's what parents call a need fulfilled. “It made me tear up,” said Parent and A Special Connection Board Member Mindy Aleksiejczyk....
West Liberty warns students of possible fentanyl on campus
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty University Campus Police is warning students that pressed fentanyl pills that allegedly look like Percocet may arrive on campus. In an email to students, officials say they’ve received information that individuals may be transporting those pills to the school in an attempt to sell them. There is no […]
WTOV 9
The Future of Moundsville Youth Center opened it's doors
Marshall County, WV — A one-of-a-kind building has opened its doors in Marshall County. The Future of Moundsville Youth Center unveiled all it has to offer to young ones. Accessories to help 6th through 12th grade blow off some steam include ping pong, a music and quiet room, and the latest gaming consoles among other luxuries. The building used to be another church that had to close during covid. Pastor CJ Plogger and his church bought it and quickly made it’s purpose about the kids.
Fox 19
Coroner identifies person killed in Colerain crash
COLERAIN, Ohio (WXIX) - One person involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 24 in Colerain has died. Ayinde Hiett, 26, of Cincinnati succumbed to their injuries on Oct. 30, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Colerain police say officers and the fire department responded to Colerain Avenue...
WTOV 9
West Liberty University sends campus advisory about fentanyl pills
Ohio County, WV — West Liberty University campus police sent an email to campus this weekend warning about fentanyl pills that may look like percocet pills. Campus police say there was no incident on campus, they are just working to keep the community informed. In a statement, West Liberty...
WTOV 9
Authorities monitoring social media sites for drug trafficking activity
WHEELING, W.Va. — Last month, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent letters to major social media platforms like Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram, and so on about what they are doing as companies to regulate the drug trafficking tactics happening on the apps. It’s a huge problem in West Virginia, but what’s happening in our area?
New Chipotle restaurant coming to Columbiana County
A popular Mexican fast food restaurant will be making its way to Columbiana County.
WTOV 9
Halloween can be taxing for pets
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Halloween can be exciting for everyone with costumes, candy, decorations. But through all the fun, you have to be aware of your pets and their safety. We love our animals and forget sometimes that they aren't exactly real people. So, we have to take the steps to care for them, especially as the spookiest night of the year comes around.
WTRF
Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Dogs of all kinds, big and small, dressed up as their favorite characters, creepy crawlies, and cuisines. This is all part of Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas’s idea to add a dog park to Belmont County. He says that the total cost to...
WTOV 9
'Christmas at the Highlands' raises money for career and technical education students
“It's never too early to start the holiday shopping. Especially when over 150 unique vendors are under one roof. It's Christmas at the Highlands.”. “We have a craft vendor fair,” Event Coordinator Kevin Carroll said. “We're doing the event to raise money for the Wayne Wilhelm Memorial scholarship fund for career and technical education kids at Wheeling Park. These kids are the ones who are not going to college but want to go into trade schools and we're trying to establish and find scholarships for those kids."
WTOV 9
Wheeling Firefighters Local 12 honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice
Wheeling Firefighters Local 12 held a ceremony this weekend to remember Assistant Chief Robert Foster on the 31st anniversary of his line-of-duty death, and honored nine other firefighters who also made the ultimate sacrifice. "In 1991 Robert Foster was killed in a fire in Center Wheeling. We built this memorial...
West Liberty University responds after police warn of fentanyl on campus
West Liberty University has responded after West Liberty University Campus Police issued a warning that pressed fentanyl pills that allegedly look like Percocet may arrive on campus. ”In an effort to keep West Liberty University students and the campus community safe, West Liberty University Campus Police sent an email to campus on Oct. 29 with […]
WTOV 9
Police find gun connected to Pittsburgh mass shooting
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have found the gun that was allegedly ditched by one of the persons of interest arrested for the Pittsburgh funeral shooting Friday, according to a statement from The City of Pittsburgh. Police say they discovered the firearm Oct. 30 around 8:45 a.m., after conducting...
WTOV 9
Final phase of Lovers Lane project in planning stage
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Engineer Mike Dolak said the city is moving forward with the third phase of improvements to Lovers Lane. "We usually see about 10,000 cars a day on Lovers Lane from Sunset Boulevard to the roundabout,” Dolak said. That portion of road that sees...
Wheeling residents have a billion reasons to go to Neely’s Drive-Through Grocery today
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) With the Powerball jackpot surpassing the billion-dollar mark, they had to change the signs at Neely’s. In one case, they had to improvise a B out of several numbers glued together, because there is no “billion” on the signs they are provided. This beloved family-owned neighborhood grocery store is well known for […]
WTRF
Halloween warning: rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ghosts and goblins aren’t the scariest thing about Halloween….it’s what could be in YOUR child’s treat bags. It’s a deadly drug that looks JUST like candy. Rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State. Every...
weelunk.com
5 Haunted Ohio Valley Locations To Explore on Your Next Ghost Hunt
The Ohio Valley has many haunted locations for those who are interested in exploring the unknown. In fact, many paranormal investigation teams roam the Ohio Valley and beyond trying to catch a glimpse of this mystery. With a region steeped in so much history, there are clearly plenty of mysteries to uncover and stories to be told. Here are some places in and around Wheeling that you should visit this spooky season:
