Great News! Duluth’s 21st Avenue East In Duluth To Reopen Friday
Is it just me or has this summer had more road construction going on than normal? I tell you what at the risk of sounding like some horrible complainer it literally seemed like I was running into a road closed and detour signs everywhere I went this summer and fall.
How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?
The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
What Will The Reconstruction Of Central Entrance In Duluth Look Like? MNDOT Shares Plans
It's one of the busiest traffic corridors in Duluth besides I-35. Central Entrance (a part of Highway 194) is a vital link that connects the downtown area to everything that goes on "over the hill" - from the mall area to Hermantown and beyond. It's also going to look a...
Updated Halloween Forecast Doesn’t Look Too Scary For Duluth – Superior Area
Anyone who has have lived in the Northland for awhile knows that the weather on Halloween can vary drastically from year to year. Of course, the extreme example would be the 1991 Halloween blizzard that dropped nearly 37 inches of snow in the area. However, it's usually a matter of...
You’re Getting Old If You Remember The 1991 Halloween Blizzard
I was talking with my co-host Lauren this morning about how it's the time of year when we see the "Do You Remember The Halloween Blizzard of 91? posts." It's then usually followed by a bunch of snow apocalypse pictures of cars being stuck in feet of snow. There were houses where they were literally snowed in. It was the biggest snowstorm of most people's lives and it was a shock when it happened. What was an even bigger shock to me was realizing that she wasn't even born when it happened.
FOX 21 Online
4 Buildings Could See Future Redevelopment In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Four buildings in Downtown Duluth have been targeted to be a future redevelopment site, including one damaged by a fire last month. The Duluth Economic Development Authority passed a resolution this week to declare the buildings on the 500 block of East Fourth Street, “Structurally Substandard.”
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Oct. 28, 2022
Happy Halloweekend! Here are a few suggestions for what’s happening Around Town. Two options for trick-or-treating: The Family Freedom Center and Neighborhood Youth Services are inviting kids to the Lake City Lot in Canal Park from 12-4 p.m. Saturday. Or on the west side of town, there’s candy collecting at the American Legion Post 71 from 12-2 p.m.
Fall 2022 Updates For Twin Ports Interchange Project In Duluth
The season is about to change as late summer-early fall gets ready to quickly become winter. Before you know it, the snow will arrive. While that means the end for many road construction projects around the state, the work on the multi-year Twin Ports Interchange will continue to progress throughout the winter months. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are ready and have important updates for Northland drivers.
Duluth Residents Encouraged to ‘Adopt-A-Drain’ to Protect Lake Superior
There's a new way for Duluth residents to be proactive and protect Lake Superior and all its rivers, streams, creeks, and waterways from pollution and the City of Duluth hopes residents across the city sign up to help. The City of Duluth announced as part of its Stormwater Pollution Prevention...
FOX 21 Online
No Injuries From Apartment Building Fire in Carlton
CARLTON, Minn. – Multiple families are without their homes after a fire at an apartment building in Carlton. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 call was made at 3:41 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 218 Chestnut Avenue. The caller said an electrical fire had started on the second story in the multi-family apartment complex.
boreal.org
Union: HibTac likely to run out of ore and close by end of 2024; Cliffs says otherwise
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - HibTac’s open mine pit operation on the Iron Range is accelerating its timeline for closure. According to USW Local 2705 President Chris Johnson, Cleveland Cliffs had previously indicated the mine would run out of ore and close in 2025 or 2026. However, the...
Duluth Fire Department Builds Ladder To Help Raccoon Escape To Safety
Sometimes you come across a story and the opening line makes you do a double take just to make sure you read it correctly. That is just what happened when I saw this story about the Duluth Fire Department building a ladder to help a raccoon escape a tricky situation.
WDIO-TV
Sturgeon Lake man loses 100 pounds thanks to support from TOPS
Ross Anderson struggled with his weight his whole life. “I’d done the diets. Had my stomach stapled in 1982. The weight would come off. But then it would creep back on,” he shared. When the Sturgeon Lake man retired from nursing in December of 2000, he weighed...
Developing: Other Car In Senator Janet Bewley Fatal Accident Was Going 100 MPH At Time Of Impact
New developments in the two-time fatal car accident that Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in: The driver of the other car was traveling at 100 mph at the moment of impact. That's the latest gleaned from just-released police documents based off of the preliminary investigation of the incident that occured on July 22 on US Highway 2 in Ashland.
Help Beyond The Barn in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall Identify Boot Thief Caught On Video
If you've been to Beyond The Barn in the Miller Hill Mall, you know they are the real deal when it comes to western wear. Their website provides the perfect description of who they are: "We are a family owned, full service tack shop and western boutique store that carries a full line of boots, apparel, and products for you and your horse."
Family Fun! City Hall-oween Returns to Duluth’s City Hall
The City of Duluth has added another Halloween event to put on your family calendar this year and it's one that had barely begun before the pandemic forced them to put it on hold. According to the City, City Hall-oween was started in 2019 as a way to welcome City...
Eat Downtown Duluth ‘Flavors Of Fall’ 2022 Kicks Off November 7 – See Menus + Win Restaurant Gift Cards
The Downtown Duluth tradition of Eat Downtown is returning in November, offering delicious opportunities to support great restaurants with a special menu of delectable eats at great prices. This fall's Eat Downtown event, offering 'Flavors of Fall', starts Monday, November 7, and runs through Saturday, November 12. Featured this year...
Essentia Health Duluth Shares Helpful Halloween Safety Tips For Northland Families
Halloween season can be a very fun time of the year for Northland families, with a wide variety of things to do across the area. However, safety needs to be priority throughout the season and especially while trick-or-treating on the big day. It's great that for the first time since...
Bacon, Bloodies And Bands Event Coming To Duluth’s DECC In November
It is time to get ready for lots of holiday festivities with family and friends and the DECC is kicking off an event for fans of a bloody mary, bacon, and live bands, a true triple threat of fun for everyone 21+. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) will open its Harbor Side Ballroom for a night to remember!
boreal.org
The Iron Range is now home to the nation’s second largest solar panel manufacturing facility
The second largest solar panel manufacturing facility in the United States held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday in Mountain Iron. “It means that Minnestoa’s Iron Range and Minnesota are going to be at the forefront of this clean energy transition,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN). Heliene has been...
Northland FAN 106.5
