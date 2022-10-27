Read full article on original website
2nd Chance Pets: Trix and Holland
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Trix and Holland. Trix is about 4 months old, while Holland...
