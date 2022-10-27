Unity man faces murder charges of woman that went missing in 2018

A Unity Township man has been charged with killing Cassandra Gross - who has been missing since 2018.

52-year-old Thomas Stanko has long been a person of interest in the case. He is now charged with homicide.

Following Gross' disappearance, police found her dog wandering on the side of the road and her car burned near Twin Lakes Park.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the investigation has required constant police attention.

“This team has never relented, it has never stopped looking into evidence and figuring out what possibly happened,” said Ziccarelli.

Gross' body has not been found, but she was declared dead in 2019. Stanko is already in prison for unrelated gun charges.