MSU Receives $10M Gift to Support Ag and Youth Programs

BOZEMAN -- Programs promoting precision agriculture, youth development, agriculture scholarships and the state's farm and ranch heritage will all benefit from a newly announced $10 million gift to Montana State University. The anonymous donation will establish a series of endowments focused on programs based in the MSU College of Agriculture...
MSU Extension Publishes Results of Statewide Needs Assessment

BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension is using the results of a statewide needs assessment to help prioritize programming, inform strategic investments, consider new collaborations and partner with communities and stakeholders to address needs and issues facing the state. “The results of this needs assessment are already being used...
Sweet! MSU Research to Improve Maple Syrup

BOZEMAN — Maple candies, glazes and the syrup drizzled on a hot stack of pancakes could all get a little sweeter and fresher-tasting thanks to research at Montana State University. Backed by a new three-year, $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a team led by MSU researcher...
MSU Pioneers On-Campus Telehealth Services for Veterans

BOZEMAN – Student and faculty veterans at Montana State University are among the first in the nation able to meet with their remote medical providers without leaving campus in a newly dedicated telehealth access site in MSU’s Travis W. Atkins Veteran Support Center. The access site is one...
Video Telehealth Site for Veterans Opens at UM

MISSOULA – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has opened a new video telehealth site at the University of Montana designed to help student and faculty member veterans receive convenient VA care. UM will house one of two Montana Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) sites on its...
