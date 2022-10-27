Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MSU Doctoral Student Wins Major Prize at National Conference for Indigenous People in STEM
BOZEMAN – A Montana State University doctoral student received national recognition for her oral research presentation at the 2022 American Indian Science and Engineering Society, or AISES, conference in Palm Springs, California, earlier this month. Stephanann Costello, a fifth-year Ph.D. student working in the lab of professor Valérie Copié...
MSU Receives $10M Gift to Support Ag and Youth Programs
BOZEMAN -- Programs promoting precision agriculture, youth development, agriculture scholarships and the state's farm and ranch heritage will all benefit from a newly announced $10 million gift to Montana State University. The anonymous donation will establish a series of endowments focused on programs based in the MSU College of Agriculture...
MSU Extension Publishes Results of Statewide Needs Assessment
BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension is using the results of a statewide needs assessment to help prioritize programming, inform strategic investments, consider new collaborations and partner with communities and stakeholders to address needs and issues facing the state. “The results of this needs assessment are already being used...
Sweet! MSU Research to Improve Maple Syrup
BOZEMAN — Maple candies, glazes and the syrup drizzled on a hot stack of pancakes could all get a little sweeter and fresher-tasting thanks to research at Montana State University. Backed by a new three-year, $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a team led by MSU researcher...
Montana State Awarded $6.5M NASA Grant for Eclipse Research in 2023 and 2024
BOZEMAN – Several hundred undergraduate students from around the country will experience the zenith of 15 months of preparation on April 8, 2024, when the moon slips between Earth and the sun, completely blocking views of the sun for just over four minutes in parts of the continental United States.
High-tech Manikins Bring Learning to Life for MSU Nursing Students
BOZEMAN – Five-year-old Hal looks at the upheld finger of a nursing student who is talking to him and follows it with his eyes. When the student nurse asks him what hurts, his eyes well up with tears and the pain is evident in his facial expression. But Hal...
MSU Pioneers On-Campus Telehealth Services for Veterans
BOZEMAN – Student and faculty veterans at Montana State University are among the first in the nation able to meet with their remote medical providers without leaving campus in a newly dedicated telehealth access site in MSU’s Travis W. Atkins Veteran Support Center. The access site is one...
Video Telehealth Site for Veterans Opens at UM
MISSOULA – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has opened a new video telehealth site at the University of Montana designed to help student and faculty member veterans receive convenient VA care. UM will house one of two Montana Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) sites on its...
KSEN AM 1150
Shelby, MT
623
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksenam.com
Comments / 0