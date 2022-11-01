Read full article on original website
Trick or Treating Monday night in Salem, Mt. Vernon and Alma
It’s Trick or Treat night Monday night in Salem, Mt. Vernon, and Alma. The event is from six to eight for those 12 and under. In Salem, a number of activities are planned to go along with Trick or Treating. The Salem Recreation Department and Marion County YMCA are...
2022 10/28 – Donna J. Conway
Donna J. Conway, 63, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 7:02 am October 26, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. She was born April 1, 1959, in Mount Vernon to the late Russell Ray and Earlene (Grigg) Anderson. Donna married Curtis Conway on June 23, 1992. They were blessed with 30 years of marriage.
Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Illinois?
It's almost Halloween, and sadly it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing? They could be doing a lot worse.
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Illinois to Test Tornado Sirens Tuesday
Heads up, Illinoisans: The state's emergency warning system will be tested Tuesday. The all-hazards siren system is used to warn the general population of potential danger and is designed to be heard outdoors only. The sirens are tested at approximately 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. If...
This Illinois Dog Gets a “Sleepover” after 100 Days with No Home
An Illinois shelter has a unique idea about how to keep the spirits of the dogs they care for up. Sometimes they provide what they call a fun sleepover with a volunteer so the animals get the feeling of what it's like to be in a home again. New video shows what happened when a dog they have had for more than 100 days did this.
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?
Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois
Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
Illinois Congressman sues over vote by mail ballots
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois official has filed a federal lawsuit to invalidate thousands of vote-by-mail ballots in the state. According to our media partners at WLDS, Congressman Mike Bost, R-Illinois, is leading the lawsuit, which alleges that ballots received after election day violate federal law. The lawsuit...
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
IHSAA H.S. Football Playoff Highlights: Monticello vs. Mt. Carmel
MT. CARMEL, IL. (WFIE) - Highlights of Monticello vs. Mt. Carmel high school football in the IHSA Playoffs round one.
Illinois, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
We love our dogs. Sid & Sarge are great dogs. But I'll be honest...your dog isn't my favorite. I have to warm up to new dogs. Which does two things: It makes the dog anxious and allows my family to make fun of me when they see I'm skittish around new dogs.
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and "Felony Lane" crimes throughout the Quad Cities area.
Police identify 17-year-old killed in Sappington crash
St. Louis County investigators have identified a 17-year-old who died early Saturday morning in a crash in Sappington.
Colder temperatures and winter weather may be on our minds, but don’t forget Illinois’ second severe weather season
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – After our spring and summer severe weather season winds down, it’s easy to become complacent in late summer as the risk of severe weather decreases in Central Illinois. It’s not unusual for our storm readiness to take a backseat as we head into the holiday season.
Supply chain concerns compound for Central Illinois farmers
PEORIA, Ill. — There remain significant supply chain concerns for many central Illinois farmers and agricultural producers. A combination of ongoing high fuel prices as well as uncertainty with a railroad worker labor dispute and climate concerns have come together to create considerable headaches. Mark Gebhardt with the Illinois...
Luke Bryan donating concert proceeds to Hurricane Ian relief, explains Gov. DeSantis’ concert appearance
Luke Bryan is lending a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Ian. During his stop in Jacksonville, Florida for his Raised Up Right Tour on Friday, he announced his plans to donate proceeds from his upcoming Estero, Florida concert to the Florida Disaster Fund. The “One Margarita” singer, who...
MVPD arrests man on multiple firearms offenses
MOUNT VERNON — Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 31-year-old Mt. Vernon man arrested over the weekend on multiple weapons-related charges. According to the Mt Vernon Police Department, they arrested Craig Lauer Saturday when officers responded to a report of a man armed with a handgun outside a home in the 1000 block of South 21st Street.
