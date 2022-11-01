ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Trick or Treating Monday night in Salem, Mt. Vernon and Alma

It’s Trick or Treat night Monday night in Salem, Mt. Vernon, and Alma. The event is from six to eight for those 12 and under. In Salem, a number of activities are planned to go along with Trick or Treating. The Salem Recreation Department and Marion County YMCA are...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 10/28 – Donna J. Conway

Donna J. Conway, 63, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 7:02 am October 26, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. She was born April 1, 1959, in Mount Vernon to the late Russell Ray and Earlene (Grigg) Anderson. Donna married Curtis Conway on June 23, 1992. They were blessed with 30 years of marriage.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
97X

Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Illinois?

It's almost Halloween, and sadly it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing? They could be doing a lot worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois to Test Tornado Sirens Tuesday

Heads up, Illinoisans: The state's emergency warning system will be tested Tuesday. The all-hazards siren system is used to warn the general population of potential danger and is designed to be heard outdoors only. The sirens are tested at approximately 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. If...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

This Illinois Dog Gets a “Sleepover” after 100 Days with No Home

An Illinois shelter has a unique idea about how to keep the spirits of the dogs they care for up. Sometimes they provide what they call a fun sleepover with a volunteer so the animals get the feeling of what it's like to be in a home again. New video shows what happened when a dog they have had for more than 100 days did this.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois

Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
B100

Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?

Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday

CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois

Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois Congressman sues over vote by mail ballots

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois official has filed a federal lawsuit to invalidate thousands of vote-by-mail ballots in the state. According to our media partners at WLDS, Congressman Mike Bost, R-Illinois, is leading the lawsuit, which alleges that ballots received after election day violate federal law. The lawsuit...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Supply chain concerns compound for Central Illinois farmers

PEORIA, Ill. — There remain significant supply chain concerns for many central Illinois farmers and agricultural producers. A combination of ongoing high fuel prices as well as uncertainty with a railroad worker labor dispute and climate concerns have come together to create considerable headaches. Mark Gebhardt with the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
x95radio.com

MVPD arrests man on multiple firearms offenses

MOUNT VERNON — Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 31-year-old Mt. Vernon man arrested over the weekend on multiple weapons-related charges. According to the Mt Vernon Police Department, they arrested Craig Lauer Saturday when officers responded to a report of a man armed with a handgun outside a home in the 1000 block of South 21st Street.
MOUNT VERNON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy