Oxford, AL – Monday the 31st will be Trick or Treat on Main hosted by Historic Main Street Oxford. Join them for the 8th Annual Trick or Treat on Main! There will be lots of free candy, live entertainment, bounce houses, hay ride, face painting, and so much more! PLUS – the First 100 kids get a free bag!!! This event will be located at Simmons Park, in Historic Downtown Oxford from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

1 DAY AGO