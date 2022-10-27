Read full article on original website
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to distribute 25K holiday food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s annual Holiday Food Box Program will feed 25,000 households this year in central Alabama. The Holiday Food Boxes contain over 24 pounds of shelf-stable food items and come with a box of produce as well as protein such as chicken and pork.
PHOTO GALLERY: NICU babies at Brookwood Baptist dress up for Halloween
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween doesn’t get any cuter than this!. Nurses at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center hand-made some cute Halloween costumes for babies in the NICU. Just look how adorable they are. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our...
Hewitt-Trussville HS outdoor classroom now open
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, Oct. 31, community leaders cut the ribbon on Hewitt-Trussville High School’s brand new Amerex Outdoor Learning Center. The covered classroom is just steps away from the high school, offering teachers opportunities to take their lessons outdoors. Conversations of the center began over six years ago.
City of Birmingham bringing 16 new affordable houses to Woodlawn neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are working to improve your neighborhoods and provide more housing options. It’s an almost $900,000 project, but Birmingham City Council approved 16 new single-family homes to be built in Woodlawn. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition has pledged to build 200 affordable housing units across the city; this project is another step toward reaching that goal.
Meet Resale to the Rescue, a second-hand store benefiting animal welfare
Resale to the Rescue is a nonprofit second-hand thrift store in Pell City that donates 100%—yes, you read that right—of their profits to Animal Savers Pell City, Inc (ASPCI). We spoke to Dana Ellison, the leader of this all-volunteer team, to learn why Resale to the Rescue is so impactful.
21-year-old pedestrian killed on 3rd Ave
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was killed while walking in the road Friday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 21-year-old Ramon James Turman was walking in the center turn lane when he was struck by a car. The investigation is ongoing. Get news...
Paranormal investigator paying Chilton County a visit at Skye Apothecary
Skye Apothecary in Clanton is hosting paranormal investigator and author Kim Johnston for a ghostly discussion and book signing on Nov. 12 from 2-4 p.m. Johnston is an author of three books and has conducted many paranormal investigations across supposedly haunted locations in Central Alabama with her team Spirit Communications and Research (SCARe).
The story of ‘Jeffrey,’ Alabama’s most famous ghost
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dilcy Windham Hilley remembers the first time she met “Jeffrey.” It was 1966 and Hilley was in her room at the family home on Royal Street in Selma. Hilley, then in middle school, heard footsteps coming down the hall. Initially, she thought they might be her brother, Ben, who was away at […]
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
Overturned garbage truck blocks all lanes on Hwy. 280 WB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned garbage truck is blocking all lanes of US-280 Westbound and Green Valley Road. The driver was taken to UAB with minor injuries, according to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service Department. The garbage truck flipped when the driver came off Green Valley Road onto...
Trick or Treat on Main
Oxford, AL – Monday the 31st will be Trick or Treat on Main hosted by Historic Main Street Oxford. Join them for the 8th Annual Trick or Treat on Main! There will be lots of free candy, live entertainment, bounce houses, hay ride, face painting, and so much more! PLUS – the First 100 kids get a free bag!!! This event will be located at Simmons Park, in Historic Downtown Oxford from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
ASAP To Hold Drug Take Back 2022
On Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm turn in your unused or expired medication(s) and get a chance to win a 50″ Smart TV!. Walgreens Pharmacy 800 Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201.
How Birmingham Police are helping those hurt by domestic violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is the last day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Birmingham Police are working to remind domestic violence victims of the resources available to them. The Department of Justice reports that in 2021 and 2022, 70% of homicide offenders previously committed acts of domestic violence;...
Trunk or Treat Event in Anniston's Zinn Park
Anniston, AL – On Sunday, October 30th from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Zinn Park come join in the fun of a Anniston First UMC for Trunk or Treat! Featuring Free Touch a Trunk, Food Trucks, Raffles, & a Costume Contest! $5 Activity Bands For: a Hay Ride, Inflatables, and Face Painting, benefitting the Hannah Clem Scholarship at The Children’s Place. If you are interested in volunteering or donating candy, please contact Emmalie Whitney atchildrensdirector@annistonfirst.info.
Halloween / Fall Festival / Trunk Or Treat List For The Cutoff For Sat., Oct. 29, Sun., Oct. 30, Mon. Oct.31 & November 2022
Halloween / Fall Festival / Trunk Or Treat List For The Cutoff For Saturday, October 30, Sunday, October 31 & Monday, October 31 & November. Here's a few that we have found, If you have one you want us to ad to this list please email us at thecutoffnews@gmail.com. Times,...
Driver hits VA building in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver wrecked into one of the buildings at the VA Hospital in downtown Birmingham Sunday morning, October 30, after shots were fired into the vehicle. Birmingham police confirmed both occupants of the vehicle sustained gunshot wounds, with one of the victims sustaining life-threatening injuries. Both...
Birmingham Fire responds to house fire in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in Ensley on Saturday. Heavy fire and smoke were present when crews arrived at the residence on the 500 block of 30th Street. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported at the scene. Birmingham Fire said the incident...
Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Alabama prison
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey was found dead by medical staff at the facility’s infirmary around 11:58 a.m. Bailey was in the infirmary receiving treatment for […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Candy-like rainbow fentanyl has some parents canceling trick-or-treating
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that's 50 times for potent than heroin. And just a few granules can be deadly. Illicit drug makers often press it into a pill form in bright colors, which makes it look a lot like candy. And that's gotten the attention of the Drug Enforcement Agency.
