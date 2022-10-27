ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, AL

wbrc.com

Hewitt-Trussville HS outdoor classroom now open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, Oct. 31, community leaders cut the ribbon on Hewitt-Trussville High School’s brand new Amerex Outdoor Learning Center. The covered classroom is just steps away from the high school, offering teachers opportunities to take their lessons outdoors. Conversations of the center began over six years ago.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham bringing 16 new affordable houses to Woodlawn neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are working to improve your neighborhoods and provide more housing options. It’s an almost $900,000 project, but Birmingham City Council approved 16 new single-family homes to be built in Woodlawn. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition has pledged to build 200 affordable housing units across the city; this project is another step toward reaching that goal.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

21-year-old pedestrian killed on 3rd Ave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was killed while walking in the road Friday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 21-year-old Ramon James Turman was walking in the center turn lane when he was struck by a car. The investigation is ongoing. Get news...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Paranormal investigator paying Chilton County a visit at Skye Apothecary

Skye Apothecary in Clanton is hosting paranormal investigator and author Kim Johnston for a ghostly discussion and book signing on Nov. 12 from 2-4 p.m. Johnston is an author of three books and has conducted many paranormal investigations across supposedly haunted locations in Central Alabama with her team Spirit Communications and Research (SCARe).
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

The story of ‘Jeffrey,’ Alabama’s most famous ghost

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dilcy Windham Hilley remembers the first time she met “Jeffrey.” It was 1966 and Hilley was in her room at the family home on Royal Street in Selma. Hilley, then in middle school, heard footsteps coming down the hall. Initially, she thought they might be her brother, Ben, who was away at […]
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Overturned garbage truck blocks all lanes on Hwy. 280 WB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned garbage truck is blocking all lanes of US-280 Westbound and Green Valley Road. The driver was taken to UAB with minor injuries, according to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service Department. The garbage truck flipped when the driver came off Green Valley Road onto...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Trick or Treat on Main

Oxford, AL – Monday the 31st will be Trick or Treat on Main hosted by Historic Main Street Oxford. Join them for the 8th Annual Trick or Treat on Main! There will be lots of free candy, live entertainment, bounce houses, hay ride, face painting, and so much more! PLUS – the First 100 kids get a free bag!!! This event will be located at Simmons Park, in Historic Downtown Oxford from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
wbrc.com

How Birmingham Police are helping those hurt by domestic violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is the last day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Birmingham Police are working to remind domestic violence victims of the resources available to them. The Department of Justice reports that in 2021 and 2022, 70% of homicide offenders previously committed acts of domestic violence;...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Trunk or Treat Event in Anniston's Zinn Park

Anniston, AL – On Sunday, October 30th from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Zinn Park come join in the fun of a Anniston First UMC for Trunk or Treat! Featuring Free Touch a Trunk, Food Trucks, Raffles, & a Costume Contest! $5 Activity Bands For: a Hay Ride, Inflatables, and Face Painting, benefitting the Hannah Clem Scholarship at The Children’s Place. If you are interested in volunteering or donating candy, please contact Emmalie Whitney atchildrensdirector@annistonfirst.info.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Driver hits VA building in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver wrecked into one of the buildings at the VA Hospital in downtown Birmingham Sunday morning, October 30, after shots were fired into the vehicle. Birmingham police confirmed both occupants of the vehicle sustained gunshot wounds, with one of the victims sustaining life-threatening injuries. Both...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Fire responds to house fire in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in Ensley on Saturday. Heavy fire and smoke were present when crews arrived at the residence on the 500 block of 30th Street. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported at the scene. Birmingham Fire said the incident...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Alabama prison

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey was found dead by medical staff at the facility’s infirmary around 11:58 a.m. Bailey was in the infirmary receiving treatment for […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE

