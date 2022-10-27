ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore Reunites with ’50 First Dates’ Co-Star Adam Sandler in Ivory Suit & Platform Sandals at ‘Hustle’ Screening

By Joce Blake
 4 days ago
Drew Barrymore suited up to support her former “50 First Dates” co-star Adam Sandler, who is currently promoting his new Netflix film, “Hustle.” The host of “The Drew Barrymore Show” attended an exclusive screening of the new drama at DGA Theater in New York City on Wednesday.

Barrymore wore a white silk blouse underneath an oversized ivory blazer with matching trousers. In addition, she came ready with a textured clutch accentuated with a large top handle while her earrings coordinated with the snow-white two-piece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GyVTE_0ipGIUIu00
Drew Barrymore holds on to Adam Sandlers arm as they walk into the DGA event in New York City together. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The “Charlie’s Angels” star opted for sky-high platform pump heels to finalize the outfit. The shoes featured a peep toe and heels that reached 4 to 5-inches in height, taking the look to a new level.

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. In fact, if comfort is a concern, some experts recommend that you maintain a heel high of no more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the heel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmUmu_0ipGIUIu00
Drew Barrymore holds on to Adam Sandler arm as they walk into the DGA event in New York City together. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Sandler took a more relaxed approach in a blue hoodie, joggers and Hoka sneakers. It seems that the director is making comfort the priority, as Hoka is known for creating shoes that let moving go beyond performance.

When it comes to Barrymore’s latest style choices, the talk show host continues to tap her signature choice of a pointed-toe pump or platform sandal even though she’s not averse to stylish sneakers. Whether it’s Saint Laurent or Nike, Barrymore stays on top of her footwear arsenal.

