Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's StabbingLarry LeaseTomball, TX
'Democracy is at stake': Harris County voters head to early voting polls and share their concerns
"It was torturous watching where the country was going, and now, we are relieved that we can actually have a voice," a voter said.
Harris County district attorney, law enforcement miss out on millions after tax rate vote standoff
District Attorney Kim Ogg (far right) waits with county law enforcement officials to speak at the Oct. 25 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) In their final opportunity to do so, Harris County commissioners were unable to vote to adopt a tax rate for the county’s general fund during the first Oct. 25 meeting of Commissioners Court due to the absence of Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle.
Houston ISD gets $6.2M grant to add 25 'clean' school buses to fleet
Houston ISD will receive a $6.2 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to invest in 25 new low-emissions school buses, including 15 electric buses. (Courtesy Fotolia) Houston ISD will receive a $6.2 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to invest in 25 new low-emissions school buses,...
Harris County voters must decide on 3 bond propositions in November
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The last time Harris County voters approved a billion-dollar bond was in 2018, a year after Hurricane Harvey devastated the region. Now another $1.2 billion bond referendum is on the ballot for Harris County voters and it's broken down into three separate propositions. Here is...
Montgomery City Council considering internal review of Interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale
Montgomery City Council is considering an internal review of its city administrator. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact) Montgomery City Council discussed the possibility of having Interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale undergo an internal review by a third party at its meeting Oct. 25. Montgomery Mayor Byron Sanford read a prepared statement during...
Short-term relief on the horizon for federal student loan borrowers as tuition costs rise
“We’ve been telling everybody for decades, ‘You have to go to college,’ so the demand has shifted out like crazy, and lots of colleges aren’t functionally much bigger than they used to be, so each spot is more expensive,” said Dietrich Vollrath, a professor and chair of the Department of Economics at the University of Houston. (Staff photo/Community Impact)
40-mile Spring Creek Greenway to stretch across The Woodlands
The Woodlands will include a portion of the 40-mile Spring Creek Greenway that will connect the region. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) An interlocal agreement between Harris County and The Woodlands Township received township approval Oct. 26 for $5 million toward the Spring Creek Greenway project, which will run through the George Mitchell Nature Preserve.
Shenandoah looks to 2023 to begin long-awaited David Memorial Drive extension
Shenandoah City Council met Oct. 26 to discuss items, including a David Memorial Drive extension. (Screenshot via city of Shenandoah) Officials in the city of Shenandoah announced the expected successful funding of a long-planned project to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 with cooperation from other governmental bodies in the area.
Q&A: Get to know Texas House District 129 candidates
Early voting will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Two candidates are vying for the District 129 position of the Texas House of Representatives in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The candidates include Republican incumbent Dennis Paul and Democrat Kat Marvel. Candidates were asked...
Montgomery County changes 7 Election Day polling locations, sets canvass dates
Several Montgomery County polling locations have been changed for the Nov. 8 election. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Election Day voters in Montgomery County may have different voting locations for their assigned election precincts after county commissioners approved changes at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court. Commissioners also set Nov. 17 as the...
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
UHCL president shares details about future plans
The University of Houston-Clear Lake is focused on increasing enrollment, strengthening partnerships with local businesses, expanding its facilities and rebranding over the next few years. (Jake Magee/Community Impact) The University of Houston-Clear Lake is focused on increasing enrollment, strengthening partnerships with local businesses, expanding its facilities and rebranding over the...
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
Kickin Martial Arts to bring programs to Missouri City
A new martial arts gym in Missouri City, Kickin Martial Arts, is set to open in November. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new martial arts gym with programs for students age 3 and older is looking to soon open in Missouri City. Kickin Martial Arts at 6158 Sienna Ranch Road, Ste....
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo COVID outreach campaign allegedly never returned money
HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo claimed last August that she was not involved in the selection of a little-known, one-woman firm for an $11 million COVID communication contract. "I didn't know this person was being selected or even applying for it. Good luck showing any connection between me...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Final chance for tax rate vote
Harris County Commissioners Court will have two meetings on Oct. 25 in the final chance for commissioners to vote on the county's tax rates. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners have one last opportunity to vote to adopt tax rates before the deadline during two separate meetings on Oct. 25.
Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. ...
Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium. The 2022 Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium will feature Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale as the keynote speaker for this year’s themed event, “The Magnificent Seven: Creativity | Collaboration | Communication | Critical Thinking | Cultural Competency | Citizenship | and Character Development.”
Harris County commissioner defends decision to block vote to bring in millions in tax revenue
A vote to bring $250 million to Harris County for flood mitigation projects and new cadet hires wasn't passed because two commissioners were absent in court for two weeks.
Montgomery County Memorial Library System gains new director
The Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system this spring. (Courtesy Rhea Young) Following the retirement of Jerrilyn Williams this spring, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system. Young formerly worked as the district librarian for Splendora ISD. In an interview with Community Impact, Young said she wants to improve the library’s community resources and hopes to establish connections between school libraries and the county system. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Here are 4 things to do in Conroe, Montgomery on Oct. 28-30
Here are four things to do in Conroe and Montgomery on Oct. 28-30. (Community Impact staff) Stage Right at The Crighton is performing "Rent" in Conroe on Oct. 21-30 and Nov. 4-6. 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. showtimes. $26). 234 Main St., Conroe. 936-441-7469. www.stage-right.org. Oct 29: Go trunk-or-treating. First...
