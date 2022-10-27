ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willis, TX

Community Impact Houston

Harris County district attorney, law enforcement miss out on millions after tax rate vote standoff

District Attorney Kim Ogg (far right) waits with county law enforcement officials to speak at the Oct. 25 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) In their final opportunity to do so, Harris County commissioners were unable to vote to adopt a tax rate for the county’s general fund during the first Oct. 25 meeting of Commissioners Court due to the absence of Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle.
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery City Council considering internal review of Interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale

Montgomery City Council is considering an internal review of its city administrator. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact) Montgomery City Council discussed the possibility of having Interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale undergo an internal review by a third party at its meeting Oct. 25. Montgomery Mayor Byron Sanford read a prepared statement during...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Short-term relief on the horizon for federal student loan borrowers as tuition costs rise

“We’ve been telling everybody for decades, ‘You have to go to college,’ so the demand has shifted out like crazy, and lots of colleges aren’t functionally much bigger than they used to be, so each spot is more expensive,” said Dietrich Vollrath, a professor and chair of the Department of Economics at the University of Houston. (Staff photo/Community Impact)
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County changes 7 Election Day polling locations, sets canvass dates

Several Montgomery County polling locations have been changed for the Nov. 8 election. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Election Day voters in Montgomery County may have different voting locations for their assigned election precincts after county commissioners approved changes at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court. Commissioners also set Nov. 17 as the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

UHCL president shares details about future plans

The University of Houston-Clear Lake is focused on increasing enrollment, strengthening partnerships with local businesses, expanding its facilities and rebranding over the next few years. (Jake Magee/Community Impact) The University of Houston-Clear Lake is focused on increasing enrollment, strengthening partnerships with local businesses, expanding its facilities and rebranding over the...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
hbu.edu

Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. ...

Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium. The 2022 Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium will feature Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale as the keynote speaker for this year’s themed event, “The Magnificent Seven: Creativity | Collaboration | Communication | Critical Thinking | Cultural Competency | Citizenship | and Character Development.”
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Memorial Library System gains new director

The Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system this spring. (Courtesy Rhea Young) Following the retirement of Jerrilyn Williams this spring, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system. Young formerly worked as the district librarian for Splendora ISD. In an interview with Community Impact, Young said she wants to improve the library’s community resources and hopes to establish connections between school libraries and the county system. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

