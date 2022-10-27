Read full article on original website
WRGB
Broken windows, racist graffiti; Forts Ferry Elementary School vandalized over the weekend
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Colonie Police are investigating what the North Colonie School District is reporting an act of vandalism at the Forts Ferry Elementary School. According to a statement from the district, windows were broken as well as what was described as deplorable imagery and racial slurs were written on the exterior of the school.
Watervliet man arrested twice on same day
A Watervliet man was arrested twice in the same day on Thursday.
WRGB
Man facing charges, accused of fleeing police, crashing into a tree
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office has charged a Schenectady man, accused of fleeing police and crashing into a tree. On Sunday, October 30th, deputies say they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver, later identified as Ptolmey Sutherland,...
WRGB
Two arrested, accused of possessing ghost gun, drugs, and a ski mask
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office have arrested two from Albany, following a traffic stop and a brief pursuit. Investigators say that deputies, back on October 30th, stopped a vehicle in the city. It was then, according to deputies, that they noticed a bag inside the...
Traffic stop ends in weapons charges for Albany duo
An Albany duo was jailed on Sunday after officers allegedly found a ghost gun, drugs, and a ski mask in their car following a traffic stop.
Two arrested for alleged involvement in AT&T store larceny
Two people were arrested in Queensbury on Saturday, October 22. Penny Phillips, 49, of Cambridge, and Joseph Brandmeyer, 42, of Jackson each face multiple charges for their alleged involvement in an AT&T store larceny.
WRGB
Mechanicville Police to have extra patrols to ensure a safe Halloween
MECHANICVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Police in Mechanicville say there will be an increased presence in the neighborhood for Monday evening trick-or-treating. Police are reminding those celebrating to take precautions, including costumes with reflective tape. Drivers are also asked to be extra careful with backing out of driveways and driving...
Racist graffiti stains North Colonie elementary school
One of North Colonie Central School District's elementary schools, Forts Ferry, was vandalized over the weekend with racist graffiti.
WRGB
Driver, passenger arrested on drug charges following traffic stop, say State Police.
State Police say they have arrested a Ballston Spa man and his passenger following a traffic stop in Malta. Police say on October 27, 2022, at about 10:40 p.m., Troopers stopped a vehicle on Spinnaker Drive in Malta, NY, for a speeding violation. According to Investigators, Jason F. Mineau, 43,...
Malta traffic stop results in drug possession arrests
Two men were arrested Thursday night after a traffic stop in Malta.
WRGB
Driver in two car crash arraigned on charges in death of Cairo woman
GREENE COUNTY , NY (WRGB) — A Coxsackie man is facing a list of charges in the death of a Cairo woman following a two car crash. According to investigators, at around 6:00 PM on September 24th, deputies responded to a crash on State Route 9W in the town of Athens.
WNYT
Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County
A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
WNYT
Watervliet police say suspect’s arrest shines spotlight on bail reform laws
Watervliet police say a man arrested seven times in the last year keeps being set free due to bail reform laws. Police most recently arrested 37-year-old Joshua Prew on Thursday. Investigators say he was selling illegal drugs out of an unsanitary home at 2418 Third Ave. with children inside. Hours...
Coxsackie teen facing DWAI charge for August crash
A Greene County teenager faces a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs following an investigation into a two-car crash that took place on state Route 32 and Malden Turnpike in Saugerties last August.
ACSO: 12-year-old threatens school shooting
According to a release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office, the 7th grader "had stated that he would shoot other students in the head if he was allowed to carry his book bag into the school."
WRGB
Two injured in Troy shooting Monday evening
TROY, NY (WRGB) — We are tracking a shooting in Troy as two victims have been struck. Troy police say they both have suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say the scene has been secured. The shooting allegedly took place on Fulton Street and Fourth Street. They say no suspects are in custody at this time.
Schenectady man charged after crash in Albany
A Schenectady man is facing multiple charges after a crash on Ten Broeck Street late Sunday night, according to a release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
Troy PD investigating after 2 shot
Troy police are investigating after two people were shot Monday night.
WRGB
Orange County woman to serve up to 18 years for deadly Niskayuna crash last year
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — An Orange County woman facing up to 18 years in prison after a deadly crash that happened in July of 2021 in the town of Niskayuna. Gina Hassan of Goshen pleaded guilty in July of this year to causing a head-on crash while driving on Troy-Schenectady road.
WRGB
Charges expected following school threat made on social media
BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say charges are expected following an investigation into a threat against the Ballston Spa School District. According to the Sheriff's Office, a threat was made on Snapchat on October 26th. A 15-year-old teen was identified as the suspect who...
