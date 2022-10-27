ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

WRGB

Man facing charges, accused of fleeing police, crashing into a tree

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office has charged a Schenectady man, accused of fleeing police and crashing into a tree. On Sunday, October 30th, deputies say they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver, later identified as Ptolmey Sutherland,...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Mechanicville Police to have extra patrols to ensure a safe Halloween

MECHANICVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Police in Mechanicville say there will be an increased presence in the neighborhood for Monday evening trick-or-treating. Police are reminding those celebrating to take precautions, including costumes with reflective tape. Drivers are also asked to be extra careful with backing out of driveways and driving...
WNYT

Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County

A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Two injured in Troy shooting Monday evening

TROY, NY (WRGB) — We are tracking a shooting in Troy as two victims have been struck. Troy police say they both have suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say the scene has been secured. The shooting allegedly took place on Fulton Street and Fourth Street. They say no suspects are in custody at this time.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Charges expected following school threat made on social media

BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say charges are expected following an investigation into a threat against the Ballston Spa School District. According to the Sheriff's Office, a threat was made on Snapchat on October 26th. A 15-year-old teen was identified as the suspect who...
BALLSTON SPA, NY

