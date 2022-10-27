Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Midterm elections, young voters record turnout possible, poll shows
MILWAUKEE - Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a new poll suggests a key group that often sits out could turn out in record numbers at the polls. Voters aged 18 to 29 set the age group’s national record in 2018. That was a good year for Democrats, who won Wisconsin and the U.S. House of Representatives.
‘Ballot spoiling’ no longer allowed for Wisconsin absentee voters
In the 2020 presidential election, the Associated Press reports nearly 33,000 voters spoiled their ballots and cast new ones. President Joe Biden won the state by less than 21,000 votes.
wpr.org
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul says he's running to protect 'freedom' that's under attack in Wisconsin
At a Planned Parenthood rally in Middleton exactly one month before Election Day, the theme of the evening was taking control. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul told supporters that Wisconsinites lost control over their personal health-care decisions when Republican lawmakers refused to repeal an 1849 state law that bans most abortions.
WBAY Green Bay
Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
Ron John owns the left — yet again — in Wisconsin
Democrats are spending big for Mandela Barnes. But the MAGA-friendly conservative up for a third term could end up with a better record than Aaron Rodgers.
wpr.org
If elected, Tim Michels says he'd consider breaking up the DNR. He wouldn't be the first Wisconsin Republican to try.
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels’ proposal to break up the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is being welcomed by one former Republican lawmaker who floated a similar idea years ago. At the same time, a former DNR secretary argues splitting up the agency would cost more and provide less service.
NBC News
Obama says 'democracy is at stake' in midterm elections as he campaigns in Wisconsin
Former President Barack Obama took part in a campaign event today for Democratic candidates Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes in Milwaukee.Oct. 30, 2022.
CBS 58
Tim Michels makes campaign stop in West Allis ahead of midterm election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ahead of former President Obama's visit to Milwaukee today, Republican candidates continued to campaign here in southeast Wisconsin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told a crowd of supporters at the Republican Party Office in West Allis that he is not afraid of the impact the former president's visit may have on the election.
radioplusinfo.com
10-29-22 johnson, michels make campaign stop in fdl
Republican gubenatorial candidate Tim MIchels and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson are making a last minute push to get voters to the polls. Michels and Johnson made a campaign stop at Republican Party headquarters in Fond du Lac Friday. A little more than a week before the election Michels says he is confident of victory. “I’m predicting a Wisconsin landslide.” Michels said to a cheering crowd. “It’s Wisconsin, it’s a very purple state, so it’s probably going to be about three points, but we’re going to win.” After trailing in August, Johnson says his surge in the polls has come after voters have learned more about his opponent, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “I think Wisconsinites are shocked,” Johnson said. “They didn’t realize he (Barnes) thought the founding of America was awful, that he thinks Wisconsinites are racist. He said Wisconsin has institutionalized racism.” The Republican candidates are on a campaign bus tour in the final days of the campaign.
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
A man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration.
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
CBS 58
Capitol Connection: Sparks Fly in AG Debate, Michels Talks Parole, Surrogates Flood Wisconsin
MADISON -- On this week's Capitol Connection, Emilee Fannon & JR Ross discuss Thursday's Wisconsin Attorney General debate between incumbent Josh Kaul and GOP challenger Eric Toney. They also take a closer look at Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels' position on parole, and the big-name political surrogates flooding the battleground...
wiproud.com
DNR crayfish case results in first criminal convictions under Wisconsin’s invasive species law
(WFRV) – The first-ever criminal conviction under Wisconsin’s invasive species law, relating to the importation of live red swamp crayfish was announced on October 31. The announcement was made by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and it states that the investigation was launched in 2020 after several grocery stores were selling live red swamp crayfish.
Wisconsin 2022 elections: What do I need to vote in Wisconsin?
Here's what you need to know before you plan on either requesting an absentee ballot, voting early or voting on Election Day in Wisconsin for the 2022 elections.
CBS 58
Why Hispanics in 6 Wisconsin municipalities can request additional services when voting
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- In the state of Wisconsin, six municipalities currently have a significant Hispanic population, which means that when voters show up at the polls, they must be offered additional services if they request them to better understand what's on the ballot. As part of the U.S. Department...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Johnson Blasted for Not Paying State Income Taxes
Tuesday during a WisDems event, Geoff Hoen, a Milwaukee small business owner and State Senator LaTonya Johnson blasted Johnson for focusing on enriching himself at the expense of small businesses and taxpayers. Hoen and State Senator Johnson responded to a new report which stated that for years a trust associated...
