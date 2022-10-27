ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Midterm elections, young voters record turnout possible, poll shows

MILWAUKEE - Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a new poll suggests a key group that often sits out could turn out in record numbers at the polls. Voters aged 18 to 29 set the age group’s national record in 2018. That was a good year for Democrats, who won Wisconsin and the U.S. House of Representatives.
Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
Tim Michels makes campaign stop in West Allis ahead of midterm election

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ahead of former President Obama's visit to Milwaukee today, Republican candidates continued to campaign here in southeast Wisconsin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told a crowd of supporters at the Republican Party Office in West Allis that he is not afraid of the impact the former president's visit may have on the election.
10-29-22 johnson, michels make campaign stop in fdl

Republican gubenatorial candidate Tim MIchels and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson are making a last minute push to get voters to the polls. Michels and Johnson made a campaign stop at Republican Party headquarters in Fond du Lac Friday. A little more than a week before the election Michels says he is confident of victory. “I’m predicting a Wisconsin landslide.” Michels said to a cheering crowd. “It’s Wisconsin, it’s a very purple state, so it’s probably going to be about three points, but we’re going to win.” After trailing in August, Johnson says his surge in the polls has come after voters have learned more about his opponent, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “I think Wisconsinites are shocked,” Johnson said. “They didn’t realize he (Barnes) thought the founding of America was awful, that he thinks Wisconsinites are racist. He said Wisconsin has institutionalized racism.” The Republican candidates are on a campaign bus tour in the final days of the campaign.
DNR crayfish case results in first criminal convictions under Wisconsin’s invasive species law

(WFRV) – The first-ever criminal conviction under Wisconsin’s invasive species law, relating to the importation of live red swamp crayfish was announced on October 31. The announcement was made by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and it states that the investigation was launched in 2020 after several grocery stores were selling live red swamp crayfish.
Johnson Blasted for Not Paying State Income Taxes

Tuesday during a WisDems event, Geoff Hoen, a Milwaukee small business owner and State Senator LaTonya Johnson blasted Johnson for focusing on enriching himself at the expense of small businesses and taxpayers. Hoen and State Senator Johnson responded to a new report which stated that for years a trust associated...
Endless Frozen Pizza Aisle In Wisconsin Proves Why It's The Dairy State

A frozen pizza section in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/YDMOL4b7o3. — Michael Bradley (@MikeBradleyMKE) October 13, 2022. In a since-viral tweet, a Wisconsin man posted a video of the frozen pizza section at his local grocery store. The video begins at what we assume is the first freezer door with the unseen man pushing his grocery cart the full stretch of 14 whopping freezer doors full of frozen pizza boxes.
