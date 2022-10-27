ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Americans spending more than ever on Halloween

By Iz Martin
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In 2022, Americans are expected to spend $10.6 billion dollars on costumes, candy and decorations.

But it’s not because everyone is in a ghoulish mood- inflation is playing a factor.

Candy prices are up 13% for 2022.

Luckily, supply chain issues aren’t affecting costumes.

Out of all of the costumes that people would spend money on, which one is pulling in the most cash?

Spider-Man is expected to be the top costume of 2022, but there are plenty of other contenders that are not far behind.

“Encanto was a smash hit, that’s a really big one as well,” said Julie Roehm with Party City.

Another growing trend? Pet costumes.

An estimated $700 million is expected to be spent on dog and cat costumes.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

How mid-Michigan celebrated Halloween this year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- It’s the time of year many kids have been looking forward to, Halloween night. Families are out with their little one, filling their pumpkins and bags with lots and lots of candy. Deputies with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office have a few reminders. If you are driving, they said to be patient […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
RSV cases spike early in 2022

"I thought my baby just had a little cough and it almost cost my son his life," said Katie Doll, a parent of a child with RSV.
Jackson launches Group Violence Intervention Strategy

The program is called "Group Violence Intervention." It's a plan focused on keeping the people that are highest at risk for violence, safe, alive and out of prison. Leaders say that starts with meeting them right where they are by offering personal help from the community.
JACKSON, MI
