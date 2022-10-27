ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webberville, MI

Michigan farm creates massive rivalry-themed maze

By Kyle Makin
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

WEBBERVILLE, Mich (WLNS) – It’s rivalry week and with the big game coming up this weekend, one farm in Ingham County is getting into the fighting spirit.

Choice Farms in Webberville made a “maze”-in-blue and Spartan-themed maze and, well, it’s huge.

“The actual maze is 12 acres and it has over 4 miles of trails in it,” said Loretta Benjamin, owner of Choice Farm Market.

If you look carefully you’ll find ten check-in stations. What’s unique about this is you can track how long it takes you to finish which Benjamin says only a few other mazes in the country offer.

“You scan with your camera the QR code and it will give you a fun fact about one of the universities or about agriculture,” said Benjamin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyoDZ_0ipGI09b00
U of M side of the maze

Both of those are important to her.

Loretta says her inspiration for making the maze and opening up Choice Farm Market in the next few weeks was to educate people about the importance of farming

“We want people to understand especially the young people. They’re further removed from the farm than ever. And if they don’t understand where their food and fiber come from. Their our future lawmakers, they’re going to be making policies and they need to understand agriculture,” said Benjamin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177TuN_0ipGI09b00
MSU side of the maze

Speaking of children.

“We also have a smaller maze for the younger kiddos and that’s got 10 little sing-along kind of like old McDonald Had a Farm type signs in it, and is educational about farming there as well,” said Benjamin.

But don’t worry if you can’t find the exit.

“We’ve got stands up there to help direct people if they get lost. We also have what we called corn cops who go through there again just to see if people need assistance,” said Benjamin.

If you would like a chance to try out the maze yourself, you’re in luck as this weekend will be the last weekend the maze will be open to the public from 12 to 6.

If you’d like to see a timelapse of the maze’s creation, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Trunk-Or-Treating on the rise in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Halloween trend is taking over, Trunk-or-treats are becoming just as popular as door-to-door trick-or-treating. Trunk or treating is like trick or treating, but it is where families go from car to car to get a sweet treat. Amber Pitts takes her kid out to both trunk-or-treats and door-to-door. She said being out in the daylight offers a sense of security.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan families dealing with RSV earlier in season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kids are filling up hospital beds in Mid-Michigan with a respiratory illness that can cause difficulty breathing. right now local hospitals are fighting RSV earlier than normal pushing both Covid-19 and Influenza out of first place for most children infected. Just last week, McLaren Health had...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

How mid-Michigan celebrated Halloween this year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- It’s the time of year many kids have been looking forward to, Halloween night. Families are out with their little one, filling their pumpkins and bags with lots and lots of candy. Deputies with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office have a few reminders. If you are driving, they said to be patient […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
skylinepost.org

“We did think that we might be dealing with, you know, a dead river”

On Friday, July 29th, 2022 Daniel Brown, Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) watershed planner detailed how he “understood that 10,000 gallons of wastewater containing hexavalent chromium had been released into Wixom’s water treatment system from the Tribar Technologies,” and “less than 20 pounds of total chromium actually made it to the river.”
WIXOM, MI
momcollective.com

Lansing Donut Shops for Celebrating National Donut Day

Who has time to cook a gourmet breakfast anymore…and let’s get real, our kids would prefer the junk anyway. We want options that are fast, convenient, and delicious. We need donuts! If your family is anything like mine, donuts are a must whether it’s a quick grab on the way to school (remember those days?) or a fun weekend treat. I also happen to know this Friday is National Donut Day and don’t think there is any excuse better than that to treat yourself and your family. We are surrounded by great Lansing donut shops for the cake donut lover or the fritter fanatic like myself.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'

A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
WLNS

WLNS

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy