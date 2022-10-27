16-year-old teen missing from Town of Warsaw

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a juvenile went missing from the Town of Warsaw.

Deputies said that 16-year-old Kaylin M. Calteaux was last seen on the evening of Sunday, October 23 at her home on Saltvale Road. She did not return the following morning. Deputies believe she left on her own accord.

Kaylin is described as a white female standing at 5’2″ and weighing 116 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is believed to be wearing the black hooded sweatshirt in the photograph provided by police.

Deputies encourage anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

