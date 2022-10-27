Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum addresses MSU altercation: 'I wouldn't have felt good ganging up on a couple players'
Blake Corum was one of the Michigan players who talked about the recent fight with Michigan State in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. The fight happened after the Wolverines won 29-7 and players were walking back to their locker rooms. Corum gave his thoughts on what happened at Monday’s press conference....
Mel Tucker Announces Decision On The Postgame Fight
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released a statement on the postgame fight that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. A skirmish broke out between a bunch of Michigan State players and a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening. Michigan coach...
ClickOnDetroit.com
MONDAY HUDDLE: Should a new tunnel be added at Michigan Stadium?
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Another incident brings question about tunnel at Big House. For the second straight home game, an...
saturdaytradition.com
Junior Colson reveals Michigan's team message vs. MSU: 'Do not play with our food'
Junior Colson revealed the message the team received heading into Michigan’s rivalry game with Michigan State. “Coach said, ‘Do not play with our food,’” Colson revealed per Alejandro Zuniga with 247 Sports. “That’s what we had to go out there and do.”. Colson led...
Classless Spartans Jump Michigan Player In Tunnel
Several Michigan State players can be seen hitting, punching, shoving and jumping a Michigan player after the game in the tunnel.
WILX-TV
Mel Tucker, Jim Harbaugh address media following game, altercation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University fell to Michigan on Saturday 29-7in Ann Arbor. Following the loss, at least four Spartans were involved in an assault against a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. The assault came after players exchanged words on the field as Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sought out MSU’s Mel Tucker for the traditional postgame handshake.
College Football World Reacts To Mel Tucker Decision News
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday morning that his program will be taking swift action against the players involved in the postgame fight at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. "As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker issues statement on Michigan State's postgame altercation with Michigan
Mel Tucker is addressing the incident involving Michigan State and at least one member of the Michigan program following Week 9. Tucker is making it clear there is no place for such incidents in college football and vowed the Spartans will cooperate fully with the investigation. “As Spartans our program...
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker, Spartans following Week 9 rivalry win
Blake Corum and Michigan had the last laugh on Saturday, taking down Michigan State 29-7 for the rivalry win. After the game, Corum took some shots at a popular slogan heard out of East Lansing during the offseason. “I thought Tuck was coming,” said Corum. “That’s what they said this...
saturdaytradition.com
Fight breaks out in Michigan Stadium tunnel following UM-MSU rivalry
In Week 9, Michigan rolled to a rivalry win over Michigan State in the Big House. While tensions were mostly held in check on the field for most of the night, things have boiled over in the tunnel following the game. According to multiple reports — including Chris Solari with...
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum: Michigan 'officially on a rampage' after win over Michigan State in Week 9
Blake Corum is feeling good about No. 4 Michigan’s 29-7 home win over its rival in Michigan State in Week 9 to get back the Paul Bunyan Trophy. After the game, Corum was interviewed by WXYZ Detroit on the win over Michigan State and the Wolverines moving forward:. “It...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh opens Monday press conference with lengthy statement on MSU tunnel altercation
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan program are still dealing with the fallout from the ugly incident in the stadium tunnel involving Michigan State Saturday night. To open his Monday presser, Harbaugh addressed what happened and once again called for a full investigation to take place quickly. Harbaugh also believes it...
Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight
Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD Warde Manuel address postgame altercation following win vs. MSU
Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan squad finally got the best of Mel Tucker, rolling past Tucker’s Michigan State program with a 29-7 win in Week 9. Unfortunately, that victory was marred by a postgame incident. According to various reports, a fight broke out between Michigan and Michigan State players in...
College Football World Reacts To 2nd Michigan, Michigan State Fight Video
Things turned violent in the tunnels at Michigan Stadium following yesterday's Michigan win over Michigan State. But while the initial video of the tunnel fight was bad, a new video that has come out is even worse. The first video that was released showed several Spartans players brutally hitting a...
saturdaytradition.com
Sean McDonough revisits 'trouble with the snap' call during botched punt for MSU
Sean McDonough is the voice of one of the most famous (or infamous, depending on your allegiances) moments of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry series. During Saturday’s Week 9 game, McDonough had a chance to revisit that call. In the fourth quarter, the Spartans had a botched snap on a...
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Michigan methodically wears down Michigan State to reach 8-0
Michigan seemingly can’t be rattled, especially at home. Tested by an upset-minded Big Ten East foe for a second straight game at Michigan Stadium, the Wolverines methodically wore down Michigan State under the lights Saturday night for a 29-7 victory. No. 4 Michigan (8-0, 5-0) couldn’t shake its rival...
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
Dream of repeating as state champs ends for Chelsea in playoff-opening loss to Charlotte
There will be a new Division 4 state champion in football this season. It was not the ending Chelsea’s football team envisioned on Friday night as the Bulldogs fell to Charlotte, 27-15, closing the season on a four-game losing streak and ending their hopes for a repeat.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan reportedly beefs up security, alters tunnel procedure for rivalry clash vs. Michigan State
Michigan apparently cracked down on any potential drama for the in-state rivalry matchup. No. 4 Michigan was held back by the referees and security from entering the tunnel going into halftime until Michigan State entered the locker room in the key Week 9 matchup. Angelique Chengelis with The Detroit News shared an image of the scene.
Comments / 0