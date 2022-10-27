ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Multiple departments respond to barn fire in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple departments rushed to a barn fire in Adair County, just east of Sublette, Mo., on Morgan Way Saturday. According to property owner Adam Moore, around 5 p.m., a fire started in a barn where his sheep were. Moore wasn't home at the time, but...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Buildings in Macon damaged by New Year's Eve 2020 fire being demolished

MACON, Mo. — Two buildings in Downtown Macon, Mo., are being demolished. Those are located at 118 and 120 North Rollins Street. Each building sustained significant damage in a New Year's Eve 2020 fire. 118 North Rollins Street was where the business, Long Branch Trophies and Awards had been...
MACON, MO
ktvo.com

4th annual Halloween Town draws massive crowd to Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Halloween tradition in Kirksville returned for its fourth straight year Monday. The Kirksville Park and Recreation Department's Halloween Town happened in front of the tech center and high school in Kirksville. Visitors got to get goodies and sweets from almost 150 vendors from across Kirksville.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

TSU's Jeff Horner talks his return to Iowa

Former Iowa Hawkeye star basketball player, Jeff Horner, makes his return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena tonight, October 31, this time as an opposing head coach. From his childhood, to his high school career, to his first time entering Iowa's arena as a player, KTVO Sports Director sits down with Truman State Men's Basketball Head Coach, Jeff Horner, ahead of his matchup against his alma mater.
KIRKSVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy