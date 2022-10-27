Read full article on original website
Northeast Missouri man killed in Friday afternoon crash in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 63, three miles south of Macon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a northbound van driven by Gregory L. Porter,...
Shirley Jean Elam, 88 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Shirley Jean Elam, 88 of Kirksville passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022. The daughter of William and Viola (Shelton) Harnish, she was born July 2, 1934 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. On December 14, 1957 in Edina, Missouri she married Lenville Elam. Shirley is survived by her children, William Elam of...
Multiple departments respond to barn fire in Adair County
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple departments rushed to a barn fire in Adair County, just east of Sublette, Mo., on Morgan Way Saturday. According to property owner Adam Moore, around 5 p.m., a fire started in a barn where his sheep were. Moore wasn't home at the time, but...
Darrell (Dick) Wayne Billington, 71 of Novinger, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral
Darrell (Dick) Wayne Billington, 71 of Novinger, Missouri passed away, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his home. The son of Floyd & Dollie (Stanley) Billington Sr., he was born July 22, 1951 in Waterloo, Iowa. On October 31, 1969 he married Peggy JoAnn Ellis and they have been married 53 years this year.
Southeast Iowa man injured in Thursday afternoon crash involving dump truck
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 78 in Henry County, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, a dump truck driven by Jon Deshalter, 56, of Floris, was heading east when it left the roadway.
Buildings in Macon damaged by New Year's Eve 2020 fire being demolished
MACON, Mo. — Two buildings in Downtown Macon, Mo., are being demolished. Those are located at 118 and 120 North Rollins Street. Each building sustained significant damage in a New Year's Eve 2020 fire. 118 North Rollins Street was where the business, Long Branch Trophies and Awards had been...
4th annual Halloween Town draws massive crowd to Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Halloween tradition in Kirksville returned for its fourth straight year Monday. The Kirksville Park and Recreation Department's Halloween Town happened in front of the tech center and high school in Kirksville. Visitors got to get goodies and sweets from almost 150 vendors from across Kirksville.
TSU's Jeff Horner talks his return to Iowa
Former Iowa Hawkeye star basketball player, Jeff Horner, makes his return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena tonight, October 31, this time as an opposing head coach. From his childhood, to his high school career, to his first time entering Iowa's arena as a player, KTVO Sports Director sits down with Truman State Men's Basketball Head Coach, Jeff Horner, ahead of his matchup against his alma mater.
