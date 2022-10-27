Former Iowa Hawkeye star basketball player, Jeff Horner, makes his return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena tonight, October 31, this time as an opposing head coach. From his childhood, to his high school career, to his first time entering Iowa's arena as a player, KTVO Sports Director sits down with Truman State Men's Basketball Head Coach, Jeff Horner, ahead of his matchup against his alma mater.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO