Before the start of the 2022-23 season, I noted that Adam Erne was one of the Detroit Red Wings’ biggest bounce-back candidates. So far, he’s well on his way to doing so, as he already has two goals and five points in eight games. Keep in mind, Erne had just 19 points to go along with a minus-22 rating last season, so this kind of start is very encouraging to see. However, could his rise in play lead to him being moved by this season’s trade deadline? I’d certainly say there’s a chance.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO