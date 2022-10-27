Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Reality Check in Detroit
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
FOX Sports
Montour scores late in 3rd, Panthers beat Senators 5-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Four-Game Road Trip Provides Early Season Challenge
Eight games into the 2022-23 NHL regular season, the biggest surprise team might be the Boston Bruins. Beginning the season with key injuries, they have jumped out to a 7-1-0 record, including going 6-0-0 at the TD Garden. After completing their four-game homestand with a 5-1win over the Detroit Red Wings, they hit the road for a four-game road trip.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Silver-Linings Playbook Starts with Price News
In an ideal world, Carey Price would still be playing in net for the Montreal Canadiens. Even though Price is not retiring officially speaking though, he made it very clear talking to the media earlier this week that his playing career is likely over, going so much as to mention the possibility of winning a Stanley Cup in a different capacity.
The Hockey Writers
Stars’ Rookie Wyatt Johnston Making Strong Early Impression
The start of the Dallas Stars 2022-23 regular brings mixed emotions for those who follow the franchise closely. Beginning the campaign with points in five consecutive games while scoring 18 goals in four winning efforts instilled extreme optimism in the hearts of many. However, a lackluster end to a long road trip and an injury to the team’s best player, Miro Heiskanen, served as a “back to reality” moment. Still, there is one pleasant surprise that continues to bring about a buzz. That is the emergence of 19-year-old center Wyatt Johnston.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs bring losing streak into game against the Ducks
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -190, Ducks +158; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim had...
Penguins Flatline, Angry Sullivan Shuffles D-Pairs in 5-1 Loss to Canucks
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Consecutive neutral zone turnovers midway through the third period, one by Kris Letang and the next by Danton Heinen, were a microcosm of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ night. The Penguins had momentum and better play in the third, but the turnovers led to Andrei Kuzmenko’s goal and a 3-1 Vancouver Canucks lead.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Waiving Bellows the Latest in Bizarre Lamoriello Moves
Over the offseason, it was unclear whether Kieffer Bellows had a future on the New York Islanders roster. After three seasons with the team, he failed to establish himself as a regular but at 24 years old he showed signs of promise and proved he could contribute in a minor role to the forward unit.
FOX Sports
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Adam Erne
Before the start of the 2022-23 season, I noted that Adam Erne was one of the Detroit Red Wings’ biggest bounce-back candidates. So far, he’s well on his way to doing so, as he already has two goals and five points in eight games. Keep in mind, Erne had just 19 points to go along with a minus-22 rating last season, so this kind of start is very encouraging to see. However, could his rise in play lead to him being moved by this season’s trade deadline? I’d certainly say there’s a chance.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons the Kraken Could Make the 2023 Playoffs
As we near the end of October, the league standings begin to take a more stable shape. With the instability of the Pacific Division, the possibility of playoff hockey in Seattle this season seems a tad more likely. That being said, certain things need to happen in order for this dream to become a reality.
The Hockey Writers
Is There a Controversy Brewing in Goal for Edmonton Oilers?
One would think that four consecutive wins and three in a row on the road would have fans in Edmonton happy. Yet, for some reason, a developing storyline surrounding the Oilers is in the net where there’s a bit of a storm brewing when it comes to who the starter might be.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Tough Loss to Sharks Isn’t Without Positives
It seems quite obvious that the Toronto Maple Leafs have systemic problems that are costing them games. Last night, the team lost 4-3 in overtime to the San Jose Sharks. The biggest issue was that the team seemed to be chasing the score rather than dictating it. The Maple Leafs...
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Shane Pinto Ready For Top-Six Role
Shane Pinto is off to a remarkable start with the Ottawa Senators, becoming the first rookie in franchise history to score in five consecutive games. He didn’t find the back of the net in his last appearance but remains a candidate for the Calder Trophy after producing an impressive performance.
The Hockey Writers
Meet Your New Bruins: Michael DiPietro & Jonathan Myrenberg
On Thursday night (Oct. 27), the Boston Bruins dominated the Detroit Red Wings and defeated them by a final score of 5-1. With the win, the Bruins improved to 7-1-0 and now have the most points in the NHL. Brad Marchand’s surprising return proved to be excellent as well, as the superstar winger scored two goals and added an assist. However, that is not where the night ended. In the middle of the contest, the Bruins traded Jack Studnicka to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for prospects Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Power Play Is Holding Team Back
The Columbus Blue Jackets currently sit at 3-5, reeling after a loss to a struggling Arizona Coyotes team. Numerous issues are present within the team, including lackluster play between the pipes and a porous effort in the defensive zone. Still, the glaring issue involves special teams, and it is not...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Hoping Studnicka Can Become NHL Regular After Trade
Thursday, Oct. 27, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they had acquired Jack Studnicka from the Boston Bruins for Michael DiPietro and the rights to Jonathan Myrenberg. This was the first trade between these two teams since Jan. 17, 2004, when the Canucks traded Jiri Slegr to the Bruins for future considerations. Here is a look at the player involved in the trade.
The Hockey Writers
Predators “Herd Line” Vital For Team’s Continued Success
Smashville took a deep sigh of relief on Thursday, Oct. 27 when the Nashville Predators defeated the St. Louis Blues, 6-2, earning their first home win of the season and snapping a five-game losing streak. While some familiar faces finally hit the scoresheet, the “Herd Line” was the catalyst for the team’s success and eventual victory. The win was the 900th victory for the franchise.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Weekly: Connor’s Slow Start & Ehlers’ Injury
Welcome to the fourth installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. The Winnipeg Jets had an outstanding, drama-filled week of games. They currently sit in second...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Sharks’ Overtime Victory Over Maple Leafs
Thursday night’s 4-3 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs was a sight for sore eyes for the San Jose Sharks after digging themselves an early season hole. That’s mainly because there were great signs on display Thursday, not the least of which included their top stars stepping up to the challenge. These signs have led to three victories in the last five games, two being against Cup-contending teams. Though a 3-2 record may not seem like a big deal, it’s a far cry from their troubling 0-5 start to the season.
