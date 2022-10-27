The talk show host dressed as "Ariel Hall" in honor of the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid film, starring Halle Bailey Tamron Hall is taking her talk show under the sea for Halloween. On Monday's episode of the Tamron Hall Show, the television personality, 52, will transform into "Ariel Hall" in celebration of Halle Bailey becoming the first Black Ariel in the upcoming live adaptation of The Little Mermaid. "I cannot express just how excited I was when I saw Halle Bailey emerge as the new Ariel in the teaser trailer," Hall told PEOPLE....

