ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Jessica Alba Thanks Daughter Honor, 14, for Letting Her 'Borrow' Her The Shining Halloween Costume

The actress and her friend dressed up as the twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining at a Halloween party last weekend Jessica Alba is turning to her daughter for help this Halloween. On Friday, the L.A.'s Finest alum, 41, shared a carousel of images from the Halloween festivities she attended last weekend, where she and her friend dressed up as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining.  "#fbf to @gtdave3's epic Halloween party last weekend. P.S. - thank you Honor for letting...
People

Chrissy Teigen and Anne Hathaway Stepped Out in the Underrated Boot Style Sarah Jessica Parker Favors

 Slouchy boots are the unsung hero of fall Chelsea and combat boots are everywhere in the fall, but there's an underrated style that celebrities are proving also deserves a spot in your footwear lineup this season. Recently, Anne Hathaway and Chrissy Teigen have both stepped out in suede slouch boots, a relaxed silhouette that can be worn in a wide variety of ways. Earlier this week, Teigen celebrated the launch of her brand Cravings' new baking mixes in knee-high black suede slouch boots and a brown two-piece set...
GEORGIA STATE
People

Hilary Duff Shares Photos of Her Kids Dressed Up as Cute Little Animals on Halloween

Hilary Duff is mom to son Luca, 10, and daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 19 months Hilary Duff is celebrating Halloween with her little ones! On Monday, the Younger star, 35, shared a series of cute images of daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 19 months, dressed up in cute onesie costumes for the spooky holiday. Mae appeared in all three of Duff's Instagram Stories, rocking a brown and white zebra onesie, complete with a fuzzy hood bearing two eyes, ears, and a nose. Yet it wasn't all smiles for...
People

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel The Shining Twins for Halloween

The Pitch Perfect star twinned with her girlfriend in a spooky couple’s costume inspired by the horror classic: "Shining this Halloween" Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year. The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles. She posted a series...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

See Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Recreate This Iconic Stranger Things Scene in Honor of Halloween

The actress channeled Stranger Things season 4 villain Vecna, while her boyfriend dressed up as Max Mayfield from the hit Netflix series Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend Shaun White are getting in the Halloween spirit! The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, channeled Stranger Things season 4 villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) while the Olympic gold medalist, 36, dressed up as Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) from the Netflix series to create one of the show's most iconic scenes. "Happy halloween," the Love Hard star shared alongside an Instagram video in which...
People

Tamron Hall Transforms Into the Little Mermaid for Her Talk Show's 'Magical Moment' Halloween Episode

The talk show host dressed as "Ariel Hall" in honor of the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid film, starring Halle Bailey Tamron Hall is taking her talk show under the sea for Halloween. On Monday's episode of the Tamron Hall Show, the television personality, 52, will transform into "Ariel Hall" in celebration of Halle Bailey becoming the first Black Ariel in the upcoming live adaptation of The Little Mermaid.  "I cannot express just how excited I was when I saw Halle Bailey emerge as the new Ariel in the teaser trailer," Hall told PEOPLE....
People

Heidi Klum Makes Epic Halloween Comeback in Head-Turning Worm Costume Alongside Tom Kaulitz

After two years off, Heidi Klum's iconic Halloween party is back on — and the Making the Cut host went all out with her head-to-toe costume The Queen of Halloween has returned. After two years of not having her iconic Halloween party, Heidi Klum was back in action with a spooky fête in New York City this year. On Monday night, the 49-year-old model marked her return in a head-to-toe worm costume. The realistic piece featured ridges and was made complete with a curved head and long tail. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Lisa Rinna Mocks 'Biggest Bully in Hollywood' Reputation with Halloween Jack-o'-Lantern: 'I Win'

On Monday, Lisa Rinna marked Halloween with a picture of her as a pumpkin and a sign that simply read: "The Biggest Bully in Hollywood" Lisa Rinna is poking fun at her reputation as a bully. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, celebrated Halloween on Monday with a photo of a pumpkin decorated to look like her — featuring her plump lips, her short highlighted hair, and even a leopard-print scarf around its base — tagging a fan who appeared to create the jack-o'-lantern. The gourd...
People

Bindi Irwin Shares Family's 'The Office' Halloween Costumes with Baby Grace as Michael Scott

The Irwin-Powell family took a humorous approach to Halloween, with costumes inspired by The Office Bindi Irwin has the cutest trick-or-treater on her hands! The Crikey! It's The Irwins star celebrated Halloween with daughter Grace Warrior, 19 months, in a hilarious family costume that included husband Chandler Powell and brother Robert Irwin, where the four dressed as characters from The Office. Bindi and Chandler went as characters Jim and Pam in one of the show's unforgettable Halloween episodes, while Robert channeled Dwight in a number of hilarious group photos...
People

People

346K+
Followers
57K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy