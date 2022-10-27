Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
Jessica Alba Thanks Daughter Honor, 14, for Letting Her 'Borrow' Her The Shining Halloween Costume
The actress and her friend dressed up as the twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining at a Halloween party last weekend Jessica Alba is turning to her daughter for help this Halloween. On Friday, the L.A.'s Finest alum, 41, shared a carousel of images from the Halloween festivities she attended last weekend, where she and her friend dressed up as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining. "#fbf to @gtdave3's epic Halloween party last weekend. P.S. - thank you Honor for letting...
Chrissy Teigen and Anne Hathaway Stepped Out in the Underrated Boot Style Sarah Jessica Parker Favors
Slouchy boots are the unsung hero of fall Chelsea and combat boots are everywhere in the fall, but there's an underrated style that celebrities are proving also deserves a spot in your footwear lineup this season. Recently, Anne Hathaway and Chrissy Teigen have both stepped out in suede slouch boots, a relaxed silhouette that can be worn in a wide variety of ways. Earlier this week, Teigen celebrated the launch of her brand Cravings' new baking mixes in knee-high black suede slouch boots and a brown two-piece set...
Hilary Duff Shares Photos of Her Kids Dressed Up as Cute Little Animals on Halloween
Hilary Duff is mom to son Luca, 10, and daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 19 months Hilary Duff is celebrating Halloween with her little ones! On Monday, the Younger star, 35, shared a series of cute images of daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 19 months, dressed up in cute onesie costumes for the spooky holiday. Mae appeared in all three of Duff's Instagram Stories, rocking a brown and white zebra onesie, complete with a fuzzy hood bearing two eyes, ears, and a nose. Yet it wasn't all smiles for...
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel The Shining Twins for Halloween
The Pitch Perfect star twinned with her girlfriend in a spooky couple’s costume inspired by the horror classic: "Shining this Halloween" Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year. The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles. She posted a series...
See Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Recreate This Iconic Stranger Things Scene in Honor of Halloween
The actress channeled Stranger Things season 4 villain Vecna, while her boyfriend dressed up as Max Mayfield from the hit Netflix series Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend Shaun White are getting in the Halloween spirit! The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, channeled Stranger Things season 4 villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) while the Olympic gold medalist, 36, dressed up as Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) from the Netflix series to create one of the show's most iconic scenes. "Happy halloween," the Love Hard star shared alongside an Instagram video in which...
Tamron Hall Transforms Into the Little Mermaid for Her Talk Show's 'Magical Moment' Halloween Episode
The talk show host dressed as "Ariel Hall" in honor of the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid film, starring Halle Bailey Tamron Hall is taking her talk show under the sea for Halloween. On Monday's episode of the Tamron Hall Show, the television personality, 52, will transform into "Ariel Hall" in celebration of Halle Bailey becoming the first Black Ariel in the upcoming live adaptation of The Little Mermaid. "I cannot express just how excited I was when I saw Halle Bailey emerge as the new Ariel in the teaser trailer," Hall told PEOPLE....
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott List Their Beverly Hills Mansion for $21.9 Million — See Inside
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are parting with their growing family's starter mansion. Four years after buying the home together, the pair has listed one of their properties, a 9,680-square-foot Beverly Hills home with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms for $21.9 million. The listing is held by Tomer Fridman of Compass.
Heidi Klum Makes Epic Halloween Comeback in Head-Turning Worm Costume Alongside Tom Kaulitz
After two years off, Heidi Klum's iconic Halloween party is back on — and the Making the Cut host went all out with her head-to-toe costume The Queen of Halloween has returned. After two years of not having her iconic Halloween party, Heidi Klum was back in action with a spooky fête in New York City this year. On Monday night, the 49-year-old model marked her return in a head-to-toe worm costume. The realistic piece featured ridges and was made complete with a curved head and long tail. She...
Lisa Rinna Mocks 'Biggest Bully in Hollywood' Reputation with Halloween Jack-o'-Lantern: 'I Win'
On Monday, Lisa Rinna marked Halloween with a picture of her as a pumpkin and a sign that simply read: "The Biggest Bully in Hollywood" Lisa Rinna is poking fun at her reputation as a bully. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, celebrated Halloween on Monday with a photo of a pumpkin decorated to look like her — featuring her plump lips, her short highlighted hair, and even a leopard-print scarf around its base — tagging a fan who appeared to create the jack-o'-lantern. The gourd...
Bindi Irwin Shares Family's 'The Office' Halloween Costumes with Baby Grace as Michael Scott
The Irwin-Powell family took a humorous approach to Halloween, with costumes inspired by The Office Bindi Irwin has the cutest trick-or-treater on her hands! The Crikey! It's The Irwins star celebrated Halloween with daughter Grace Warrior, 19 months, in a hilarious family costume that included husband Chandler Powell and brother Robert Irwin, where the four dressed as characters from The Office. Bindi and Chandler went as characters Jim and Pam in one of the show's unforgettable Halloween episodes, while Robert channeled Dwight in a number of hilarious group photos...
Kylie Jenner Channels the Bride of Frankenstein in Custom Jean Paul Gaultier Halloween Costume
Kylie Jenner doesn't play when it comes to Halloween. The beauty mogul, 25, unveiled her latest seasonal costume on Instagram Friday — revealing that she went out as none other than the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 film of the same name. While she's previously gone out as...
Kourtney Kardashian Dresses as Chucky's Bride for Halloween Just Months After Wedding to Travis Barker
Just under six months after wearing her own custom wedding gown to tie the knot with Travis Barker in Italy, Kardashian, 43, put on another famous bridal ensemble to celebrate Halloween. The Lemme founder dressed as Tiffany Valentine from Bride of Chucky, while her husband went as Chucky from the horror franchise of the same name.
Kim Kardashian Mutates into 'X-Men' 's Mystique for Halloween — Marvel at Her Look!
Kim Kardashian is a business owner, mother, fashion icon and even a soon-to-be lawyer, but now she's adding one more role to that ever-growing list — Mutant. The SKIMS founder, 42, transformed in blue for her latest Halloween moment, when she went as Mystique from Marvel's X-Men films on Saturday evening.
People
346K+
Followers
57K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0