College GameDay reveals destination for Week 10 broadcast

College GameDay is on the move, ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show heading back to the SEC for a key Week 10 matchup. Saturday night, GameDay announced the show will be heading to Athens, Georgia for a showdown between the Bulldogs and Tennessee. Entering Week 9, those two programs were undefeated and ranked in the top 5, setting up a huge game after the two teams remained unscathed over the weekend.
B1G bowl projections following Week 9

If there’s one thing that we learned from the B1G this week, it’s that Penn State isn’t a pushover. Squarely No. 3 in the B1G? Yes, though No. 17 Illinois will have some words about that one. The Fighting Illini looked good defeating Nebraska to earn their 7th win of the year. Illinois’ matchup against Michigan in mid-November would catapult the Illini over Penn State’s tougher schedule. There seems to be little chance Illinois falls lower than a Citrus Bowl selection barring a major collapse.
1 thing I learned about every Big Ten team in Week 9

Week 9 in the Big Ten wasn’t exactly illuminating in a macro sense. It underlined what’s been clear for a while. Ohio State and Michigan are clearly the teams to beat, and in all likelihood, both will be 11-0 heading into their rivalry game. Illinois is the best...
JT Tuimoloau lists his favorite play from breakout performance against Penn State

JT Tuimoloau had a spectacular game on Saturday as Ohio State took down Penn State 44-31. After the game, Tuimoloau was asked about his favorite play of the contest. The DE had several options to choose from, as he recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss during the game. Turns out, Tuimoloau’s favorite play wasn’t solely one of his own, but rather a team effort.
Kirk Herbstreit releases top performing players from Week 9, 1 B1G star featured

Kirk Herbstreit put out his top performers on Monday like he does every week. There was a B1G player that got mentioned on his list. It’s no surprise that Herbie is one of the people who is also high on J.T. Tuimoloau after his performance from Week 9. Tuimoloau was a dominant force of the defensive side of the ball for the Buckeyes.
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker, Spartans following Week 9 rivalry win

Blake Corum and Michigan had the last laugh on Saturday, taking down Michigan State 29-7 for the rivalry win. After the game, Corum took some shots at a popular slogan heard out of East Lansing during the offseason. “I thought Tuck was coming,” said Corum. “That’s what they said this...
Matt Leinart includes 1 B1G star in Week 9 top 5 performers list

Matt Leinart took to social media to reveal who the best performers from Week 9 were in his mind. He had 1 B1G player make his list. Ohio State fans witnessed J.T. Tuimoloau’s coming out party against Penn State on Saturday. His stat line speaks for itself. He finished the game with 6 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.
