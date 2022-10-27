ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former state elections director backs Proposal 2

By Wells Foster, Tim Skubick
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Three former Republican Secretaries of State in Michigan have urged voters to reject Proposal 2, which deals with changes to the state election laws.

However, the former state elections director who worked for those three secretaries claims they’ve got it wrong.

Ruth Johnson, Candice Miller and Terri Lynn Land are former GOP Secretaries of State and all three believe Proposal 2 should be defeated.

Chris Thomas, the State Elections Board director for about 30 years, worked for the trio. He thinks they got it wrong.

“I respect all three Secretaries of State. I enjoyed working with them. they are politicians and I just disagree with them,” said Thomas.

Thomas argues Proposal 2 does not offer anything new that isn’t already being done in other states, including allowing early voting in person nine days before the election.

The coalition fighting the proposal contends the voter ID provision in the ballot proposal goes against the will of the citizens.

Thomas retorts that Michigan has a voter ID law on the books and this proposal requires an ID, but if you don’t have one, you can sign an affidavit with a promise to show your ID to the clerk later on.

“It does not in any way make showing an ID an option. That is not the cue, and I think the people saying that are really scaring people unnecessarily. It would not change at all,” said Thomas.

Meanwhile, current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is worried that there will be disruptions either before or during the Nov. 8 vote.

“I’m not too worried about inside the polling places or the counting room, but when you have people saying they’re going to do things, we need to take that seriously,” responded Thomas.

