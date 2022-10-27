Read full article on original website
Victim's grandmother confirms family has interacted with suspected Delphi killer
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Libby German's grandmother Becky Patty confirms the suspect in her granddaughter's murder had once developed photos for their family while working at a local CVS pharmacy. After law enforcement officials confirmed the arrest of Richard Allen on two charges of murder, she said Allen did...
Delphi man arrested on two counts of murder in 2017 double homicide investigation
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Standing in the same church where they first announced the murder of Liberty German and Abigail Williams, Indiana State Police announced they have arrested a man in connection to the double homicide of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. According to Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas...
Who is Richard Matthew Allen, the Delphi double homicide suspect?
A double homicide suspect lived and worked right under investigators' noses. Who is Richard Matthew Allen, the Delphi double homicide suspect?. A double homicide suspect lived and worked right under investigators' noses.
LIVE STREAM Monday 10 a.m.: ISP plan to announce update in double homicide case
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police have announced they will hold a press conference on Monday, October 31. The conference will start at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on WLFI.com. Indiana State Police said officials “will announce an update in the Delphi Investigation” at Monday’s news...
Two Delphi men injured in flaming crash
BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Two Delphi men are injured after a crash Sunday afternoon in Battle Ground on Bicycle Bridge Road near 150 North. Carroll County Sheriff's Department officers found the driver, Gavin Davis, had been thrown from the Jeep Wrangler. The car was on fire and passenger Dallas Lattimore had pulled himself out of the wreck.
Car crashes through Lafayette diner
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A car drove into B&N Diner in Lafayette Friday. News 18 spoke with a viewer who was there when it happened. This viewer asked not to be named. He and his wife were eating at the diner when a car crashed through a wall and ended up completely inside the diner.
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the ARCO on Veterans Memorial Parkway has gas for $3.95 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Family Express on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
