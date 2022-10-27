ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN



WLFI.com

Two Delphi men injured in flaming crash

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Two Delphi men are injured after a crash Sunday afternoon in Battle Ground on Bicycle Bridge Road near 150 North. Carroll County Sheriff's Department officers found the driver, Gavin Davis, had been thrown from the Jeep Wrangler. The car was on fire and passenger Dallas Lattimore had pulled himself out of the wreck.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
WLFI.com

Car crashes through Lafayette diner

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A car drove into B&N Diner in Lafayette Friday. News 18 spoke with a viewer who was there when it happened. This viewer asked not to be named. He and his wife were eating at the diner when a car crashed through a wall and ended up completely inside the diner.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the ARCO on Veterans Memorial Parkway has gas for $3.95 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Family Express on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
LAFAYETTE, IN

