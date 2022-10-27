‘They charge you for everything’: Memphis residents demand end to ‘surprising’ banking fees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South residents applauded a national push to end certain overdraft banking fees.

“They charge you for everything,” Ayana Davis said Thursday in East Memphis. “I mean, if they could charge you to breathe, I’m sure they would.”

“It can be surprising,” said Shane South, a Regions Bank customer.

South said his bank will charge a fee if he doesn’t use his credit card at least 10 times a month.

“It’s kind of a bummer,” he admitted.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced it would target “junk fees.”

“These steps will immediately start saving Americans collectively billions of dollars in fees,” the president said.

New guidance from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) now defines two types of banking fees as “likely unfair and unlawful”:

“Surprise” depositor fee – When banks charge a fee for a check that bounces

“Surprise” overdraft fee – When banks charge a fee for purchases made with a positive balance

“Waiving those fees would actually be very, very useful in terms of helping people in poverty or near poverty,” said Elena Delavega, a University of Memphis professor who has dedicated her life’s work to studying poverty.

In September, the CFPB announced that Regions Bank would have to pay $191 million in connection with “illegal surprise overdraft fees.”

“Regions Bank raked in tens of millions of dollars in surprise overdraft fees every year, even after its own staff warned that the bank’s practices were illegal,” wrote CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.

A spokeswoman for Regions Bank told FOX13 that the company disputes the allegations.

“Regions Bank has always been committed to delivering financial services our customers need, want, choose, and value, and our commitment remains strong,” wrote Tara Plimpton, the bank’s chief legal officer. “We are pleased to resolve this matter and look forward to building further on our commitment to help customers reach their financial goals.”

She added that the bank has a goal of helping customers build “financial wellness.”

“The CFPB settlement involves one type of overdraft fee that was previously charged when there was sufficient money in an account when a debit card or ATM transaction was authorized – but not when the transaction actually posted to the account, due to other transactions,” Plimpton explained. “Over a year ago, Regions stopped charging this particular overdraft fee. We took this action as part of a broader series of enhancements. These enhancements also include updating the bank’s posting order and transaction processing to give customers a clearer view of the money they have available for making purchases while avoiding fees. Regions took additional steps this year to even further reduce overdraft charges while eliminating other fees.”

