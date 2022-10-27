ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

ASU’s ‘The Mesquite Trio’ to host annual fall concert

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2clXZj_0ipGGxCn00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Mesquite Trio, made up of a group of Angelo State University music faculty, will be hosting their annual fall concert in the Carr-Education Arts Building on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

This concert, which is free and open to the public, will be in the Eldon Black Recital Hall in the EFA building at 2602 Dena Dr. The Mesquite Trio is made up of Dr. Timothy Bonenfant on clarinets, Dr. Constance Kelley on flutes and Dr. Janelle Ott on bassoons.

San Angelo Symphony to host out-of-this-world season-opening concert

A special feature of the concert will be a performance of “Three for Three” by Dr. Stephen Emmons of the ASU music faculty. The musical program will also include:

  • “Shenanigans” by Nicole Chamberlain
  • “Conjunction” by Daniel Adams
  • “Serenade en Trio” by Eugene Bozza
  • Variations on “La ci darem la mano” by Ludwig van Beethoven
  • “Four Bagatelles” by Allan Blank

Bonenfant has performed with symphony orchestras in Nevada and Texas and he has accompanied performers such as Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Andrea Bocelli, Randy Newman, Dudley Moore, the Village People and the Moody Blues.

Ott has performed with symphony orchestras throughout Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Illinois and Louisiana.

Kelley is the director of the San Angelo Community Band and the founder and conductor of the Concho Valley Community Flute Choir.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

ASU Low Brass Ensemble to host annual fall concert

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University’s Low Brass Ensembles will host its annual fall concert on Thursday, Nov. 3 in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building located at 2602 Dena Drive. The concert, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., is set to take place in the building’s Eldon Black Recital Hall. The concert […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

West Texas Rehab holds grand opening of HOSA campus

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The West Texas Rehabilitation Center held a grand opening celebrating the new hospice center and renovations to the main building on South Jackson on Oct. 26. Major flooding after a snowstorm damaged much of the main building two years ago. The new Hospice of San Angelo Center building covers 20. All […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Mister Halloween takes haunts to the next level

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Screams will be heard from the Cardenas household this Halloween! “It could be the last day on earth, if it’s Halloween I’m setting up,” said Danny Cardenas, also known as Mister Halloween. “We’ve been doing this now for about 3 years and were just trying to keep the spirit alive.” This year’s […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Fright Fest at the San Angelo Nature Center

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fright Fest at the San Angelo Nature Center will give children in our community the chance to trick-or-treat with their favorite animals. The event will be on October 29, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Nature Center, 7409 Knickerbocker Road. Tickets will cost $3 for adults, $2 for […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo soup kitchen looking for volunteers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wesley Trinity Daily Bread Lunch Program, commonly known as the “soup kitchen” is looking for dependable volunteers to serve the first Wednesday of each month. Volunteers will be asked to begin preparation at 9 a.m. to prepare, box, and distribute lunch to 200-225 individuals from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley high school volleyball Bi-District schedule

SAN ANGELO, Texas— Here is a look at the 2022 volleyball Bi-District playoff schedule for teams around the Concho Valley. Class 4A Region I Bi-District San Angelo Lake View vs Graham- 6 p.m. Tuesday, Clyde Class 3A Region I Bi-District Wall vs Llano- 6 p.m. Monday, Brownwood Coliseum San Angelo TLCA vs Blanco- 7 p.m. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAISD: Students interested in STEM attend Symposium hosted by Ethicon

SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAISD has partnered with Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson company, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, Howard College, and Angelo State University to offer an exclusive four-part symposium series called STEM²D. The experience was offered to high school Career and Technical Education (CTE) seniors graduating with a STEM endorsement. They hosted […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy