ASU’s ‘The Mesquite Trio’ to host annual fall concert

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Mesquite Trio, made up of a group of Angelo State University music faculty, will be hosting their annual fall concert in the Carr-Education Arts Building on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

This concert, which is free and open to the public, will be in the Eldon Black Recital Hall in the EFA building at 2602 Dena Dr. The Mesquite Trio is made up of Dr. Timothy Bonenfant on clarinets, Dr. Constance Kelley on flutes and Dr. Janelle Ott on bassoons.

A special feature of the concert will be a performance of “Three for Three” by Dr. Stephen Emmons of the ASU music faculty. The musical program will also include:

“Shenanigans” by Nicole Chamberlain

“Conjunction” by Daniel Adams

“Serenade en Trio” by Eugene Bozza

Variations on “La ci darem la mano” by Ludwig van Beethoven

“Four Bagatelles” by Allan Blank

Bonenfant has performed with symphony orchestras in Nevada and Texas and he has accompanied performers such as Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Andrea Bocelli, Randy Newman, Dudley Moore, the Village People and the Moody Blues.

Ott has performed with symphony orchestras throughout Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Illinois and Louisiana.

Kelley is the director of the San Angelo Community Band and the founder and conductor of the Concho Valley Community Flute Choir.

