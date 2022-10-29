The IHSA football playoffs kicked off on Friday and went into Saturday, and while some teams advanced, others did not. Centralia took on Troy (Triad) and won 27-14. Centralia will play Morris in the second round of playoffs. Also advancing are Sesser (Valier) in Class 1A, Red Bud and Belleville (Althoff Catholic) in Class 2A, Mt. Carmel, St. Joseph (Ogden), and Tolono (Unity) in Class 3A, Murphysboro, Breese (Central), and Waterloo in Class 4A, and Highland in Class 5A. Sadly, not all teams made it past Round 1. Mt. Vernon lost to Kankakee 16-14. Other teams not advancing include Vandalia and Nashville in Class 2A, Olney (Richland County), Effingham, Wood River, and Mt. Zion in Class 4A, and Marion and Troy (Triad) in Class 5A. Other scores and advancements can be found below.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO