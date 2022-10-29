Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/08 – Cameron Michael Feig
Cameron Michael Feig, 21, of Friona, Texas formerly of Centralia, Illinois, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born March 5, 2001, in Centralia, the son of Andrew Joseph Feig and Kristina Marie (Vosholler) Feig. In addition to his parents: Andy and Kristina Feig of Centralia, he is also...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/03 – Marshall E. Helm
Marshall E. Helm, 72, of Salem, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Marshall was born October 7, 1950, in Fort Worth, Texas, the son of Melvin Leroy Helm and Winifred (Helstand) Helm. He married Carla Dodson on September 24, 1994, at the Salem Lutheran Church and she survives him in Salem.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/04 – Marylynne Toliver
Marylynne Toliver, 74, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Centralia, IL. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/02 – Jean Marilyn Davis
Jean Marilyn Davis, 92, of Dix, Illinois, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at Deaconess Hospital, in Newburgh, Indiana. She was born April 1, 1930, in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of Luther and Leona Rose (Schoeneweis) Dake. On March 18, 1950, at First Baptist Church of Wood River, Illinois, she married Russell Wayne Davis, and he preceded her in death on August 5, 2006.
southernillinoisnow.com
Trick or Treating Monday night in Salem, Mt. Vernon and Alma
It’s Trick or Treat night Monday night in Salem, Mt. Vernon, and Alma. The event is from six to eight for those 12 and under. In Salem, a number of activities are planned to go along with Trick or Treating. The Salem Recreation Department and Marion County YMCA are...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia advances in IHSA playoffs, Mt. Vernon falters
The IHSA football playoffs kicked off on Friday and went into Saturday, and while some teams advanced, others did not. Centralia took on Troy (Triad) and won 27-14. Centralia will play Morris in the second round of playoffs. Also advancing are Sesser (Valier) in Class 1A, Red Bud and Belleville (Althoff Catholic) in Class 2A, Mt. Carmel, St. Joseph (Ogden), and Tolono (Unity) in Class 3A, Murphysboro, Breese (Central), and Waterloo in Class 4A, and Highland in Class 5A. Sadly, not all teams made it past Round 1. Mt. Vernon lost to Kankakee 16-14. Other teams not advancing include Vandalia and Nashville in Class 2A, Olney (Richland County), Effingham, Wood River, and Mt. Zion in Class 4A, and Marion and Troy (Triad) in Class 5A. Other scores and advancements can be found below.
southernillinoisnow.com
Orphans Advance To 5a 2nd Round, Will Host Morris This Week
Week 1 of the high school playoff are in the books. The Centralia Orphans advanced in the 5a playoffs after their upset win at Triad 27-14. They advance to Week 2 of the post season where they will host Morris. Mt Vernon got beat in a close game at Kankakee...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/31 – Wilma June Heath
Wilma June Heath, age 96, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 6:15 P.M. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. She was born on October 7, 1926, in Grand Chain, Illinois, the daughter of Thomas and Madeline (Carver) Hanks. She married Thomas S. “Cotton” Heath on October 14, 1946, at Trinity Methodist Church in Paducah, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on June 9, 2014.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman loses life in fire at her house
A 56-year-old Salem woman lost her life in a fire at her home Thursday afternoon. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon identifies the victim as Lisa Platz of 525 North Broadway. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the two other occupants of the home, Bryan Weems and Joshua Turner, tried to get Platz out.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Cross Country Fails To Qualify From Sectionals, CORLHS Sends 2
Salem Cross Country Fails To Qualify From Sectionals. Neither Salem cross country team advanced out of the St Joseph Ogden 1a Sectional over the weekend. The boys were 18th as a team with St Teresa winning the event followed by Tuscola, Newton, St Joseph Ogden, St Anthony in the top 5. Freshman Robby Shober led Salem finishing 54th in a time of 17:08.10. He was followed by Hunter Malan 96th, Branson Pappas 108th, Ricardo Salgado 127, Drew Davis 142, Titus Churchill 147.
southernillinoisnow.com
Boil order LIFTED for all of Edgewood Lane North
The City of Centralia has LIFTED a boil order for all of Edgewood Lane North including Park Forest, Nottingham, and Sherwood. Please contact the Centralia Public Works Department with any questions or concerns.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 31 year old Andrew A. Fowler of Maricopa, AZ for disorderly conduct and obstructing identification. Andrew was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Illinois State Police arrested 40 year old John D. Shelton of Effingham for domestic battery. John was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 29th, 2022
Two people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding felony warrants. 50-year-old James Garner of South Locust in Centralia was transported to the Marion County Jail after being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Garner had a warrant issued against him while in prison on a burglary charge. The bond is set at $25,000.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 28th, 2022
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on three counts of disorderly conduct and a single count of criminal damage to property. Johnathan Hiltibital of North Locust is accused of throwing rocks through two windows of a neighboring relative’s home on Thursday causing $700 damage. In each of the disorderly conduct charges, he’s accused of turning off power to the Caddy Shack on North Poplar Street on three occasions in the past week.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman injured in crash trying to avoid deer
A 30-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her pickup truck went out of control and overturned in the roadside ditch when she tried to avoid a deer early Monday morning. Jaclyn Womack of Cedar Street was traveling on Walnut Hill Road near Myers Road when the crash occurred at 4:19 am.
southernillinoisnow.com
70th Annual Centralia Kiddie Parade draws decent crowd
Yesterday morning marked the 70th Annual Centralia Kiddie Parade which brought a wave of young ghouls and goblins, and their families, to the streets of Centralia. There were plenty of unique costumes and floats to be seen, from princesses to witches, and from Elvis to a walking, talking vending machine.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 47 year old Joshua J. Mohn of Decatur for a Moultrie County FTA warrant for speeding 35mph over speed limit. Joshua posted $250 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Andrea R. Aanes of Effingham for an Effingham County warrant...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, October 30th, 2022
A 41-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for aggravated battery. Robert Jones of Cedar Street was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 39-year-old Amber Watson of North ‘A’ Street in Vernon was arrested on a Marion County traffic warrant with...
southernillinoisnow.com
Building one more float pays off for Harley Queen winner
After a seven year absence, Barbara Cushman decided to build one more float for the Centralia Halloween Parade and came away with the coveted Harley Queen Trophy. Cushman gathered with more than 40 members of her family to claim the top prize at the Carillon Tower after the parade. “Took...
