“Nervous about walking around”: Students talk recent assaults
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two sexual assaults this weekend on the University of Illinois campus have some students on edge. One happened at a fraternity house in the early morning on Friday. Police didn’t say which one. The other happened around 3 AM on Sunday between Sherman and Allen Halls. Neither one of the victims […]
WCIA
Champaign County Heating Cooling share tips to keep your home warm this season
Filters are probably the most neglected thing in your home. You can save nearly $20K in 20 years simply by choosing the correct filter and replacing it often. Ray Hughes, owner of Champaign County Heating Cooling does it all by himself, from the phone and the install to the repair etc.
Stained Glass Stories Tour to return in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Stained Glass Stories Tour will return to Decatur in May 2023. Currently, History of the Heartland is recruiting churches to participate in the second annual event. “Decatur is home to many historic churches and most have beautiful stained glass within their walls,” said Ayn Owens, History of the Heartland founder. […]
Champaign friends bake cake for Urbana first responders
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Champaign friends sent a cake to Urbana first responders on Friday. They spent three days backing and decorating this Halloween-themed cake. It made the perfect timing for First Responders Day on October 28.
Goats take part in Halloween event at Champaign farm
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We are all used to getting our hands on some candy for Halloween, but how about a trip to the farm? Prairie Fruit Farms and Creamery hosted a Spooktackular Day on the farm. People were dressed in Halloween costumes and took pictures with goats. They also enjoyed a hayride and a […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Rantoul cop tells Paxton aldermen: License-plate readers can be ‘useful technology’
PAXTON — As deputy chief of the Rantoul Police Department, Justin Bouse knows first-hand the value that automated license-plate-reading cameras can bring to solving crimes. The northern Champaign County village has 25 of them, and they have already helped police there solve a number of serious crimes, including multiple shootings.
Country Fair Shopping Center listed for sale, first time in 30 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in decades, the Country Fair Shopping Center is listed for sale with Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty. Built in 1958 to 1960, the shopping center became the first open air shopping mall in East Central Illinois. The price for the shopping center is listed as negotiable. An […]
Anti-violence group hosting alternate trick-or-treat event
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The traditional trick-or-treat format has children leaving their homes and going from house to house to collect candy. But a Champaign-Urbana-based anti-violence group is turning that around this Halloween. For the last three years and happening again this year, the Anti-Violence Collective is hosting an alternate trick-or-treat event where children stay […]
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after Bloomington crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One woman is dead after a crash at the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway Monday. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched at approximately 8:42 a.m. A 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The other occupants from the involved...
Danville car show honoring late student
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) normally hosts a car show in May. One automotive teacher at the school said it’s more common to see shows in the summertime because some car enthusiasts put their vehicles away for the winter. But, on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered together for a last-minute […]
Herald & Review
Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting
DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. According to the police report, police...
WCIA
Winter Farmers Market back at Lincoln Square Mall
The Land Connection shares products from one of their long-time winter market vendors to showcase. Plus, we’re talking about the makers and artisans that the market has in addition to the traditional farmers market vendors. Here’s more from Blake:. I run the Champaign Farmers Market and the CU...
Prospect Avenue closures beginning in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two lanes of Prospect Avenue between Haines and Hessel Boulevard will be closed on Monday for pavement patching. The construction will start on October 31. A northbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a southbound lane will be closed till November 4. Traffic will be reduced […]
Herald & Review
Decatur scares up treats at Millikin's Boo at MU
DECATUR — The spidery art of arachnid limb attachment requires lots of helping human hands, and the absence of bad weather is clearly a big plus as well. Happily for 5-year-old Alesa Aldridge, she boasted all of the above at Millikin University’s Boo at MU Trunk or Treat event Sunday afternoon.
Central Illinois Proud
Green Gables Bar & Grill set to rebuild after fire
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a local restaurant page on Facebook, the owners of the burnt-down Green Gables Grill are taking the next steps to rebuild. The Facebook page Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene (BNRS) posted details Friday afternoon about the plans to rebuild Green Gables and what it will take to get the restaurant up and running again.
Danville man convicted in 2019 murder trial
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man has been found guilty of two crimes in the 2019 murder of a Vermilion County man. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Denzel Aldridge, 24, was found guilty on Friday of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. These crimes are punishable by up […]
Urbana man found not guilty of 2018 murder
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was found not guilty of first degree murder over the weekend. Keith Campbell was arrested in Cook County in May 2021 by U.S. Marshals after being charged with first degree murder following an incident in July 2018. Urbana Police were called to a party on July 21, 2018, […]
Police respond to Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
WAND TV
Man who set fire to Paris Save-A-Lot sentenced to prison
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A man who started a fire at a Paris grocery store has been sentenced to prison. Court records indicated Conan McArthur, 30, was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for starting a fire at Save A Lot (302 W. Jasper St.) overnight on July 19, 2021.
wglt.org
28-year-old woman dies in Bloomington crash
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning in Bloomington. Officers were called to the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway around 8:45 a.m., according to a joint news release from Bloomington Police and McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. Authorities said a 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead at...
