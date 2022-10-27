Read full article on original website
Illinois, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
We love our dogs. Sid & Sarge are great dogs. But I'll be honest...your dog isn't my favorite. I have to warm up to new dogs. Which does two things: It makes the dog anxious and allows my family to make fun of me when they see I'm skittish around new dogs.
This Illinois Dog Gets a “Sleepover” after 100 Days with No Home
An Illinois shelter has a unique idea about how to keep the spirits of the dogs they care for up. Sometimes they provide what they call a fun sleepover with a volunteer so the animals get the feeling of what it's like to be in a home again. New video shows what happened when a dog they have had for more than 100 days did this.
‘Baby Noah’ could have been saved under Illinois’ Safe Haven law
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been 10 years since the body of a newborn baby boy the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office named “Baby Noah” was found on a conveyor belt at a Roscoe recycling center. It’s been 21 years since the law that could have saved the child’s life was passed in Illinois. The law allows newborns […]
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Pizza in The Area
When was the last time you had the Stateline's Best Pizza?. October is many things, it's time to find your winter coat and then only wear it once, it's usually when we all have the best looking hair, it's national chili and pasta month, AND it's national pizza month!. Believe...
Police identify 17-year-old killed in Sappington crash
St. Louis County investigators have identified a 17-year-old who died early Saturday morning in a crash in Sappington.
IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois
Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
Illinois Home With Unbelievably Crazy Retro Mall Vibe is for Sale – See Inside
When I was a teenager, I went to the mall every weekend. Before I could drive, going to the mall was part of my social life. Everyone was at the mall on the weekends. It was a place, rain or shine, no matter the season, where you could hang with your friends and make new friends. There were times I actually thought that living at the mall would be so cool. But now, not so much.
Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Illinois For Kids & Adults
I am a LEGO nerd. Give me a LEGO set to put together and I am one happy camper. So. if you're like me and love bricks then you are going to love this massic brick fest coming to Illinois. Brick Fest Live will be making a stop at Tinley...
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?
Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
Herald & Review
Watch now: Spooky weather for Halloween in central Illinois
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Lots of fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Showers and drizzle are around as well and they'll be sticking with us into the evening. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full Halloween forecast.
America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois
A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
1470 WMBD
Supply chain concerns compound for Central Illinois farmers
PEORIA, Ill. — There remain significant supply chain concerns for many central Illinois farmers and agricultural producers. A combination of ongoing high fuel prices as well as uncertainty with a railroad worker labor dispute and climate concerns have come together to create considerable headaches. Mark Gebhardt with the Illinois...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in Illinois that are great options for both a weekend getaway as well as a longer vacation, if you happen to have more free time on your hands.
Here’s the best dive bar in Illinois – and every state, according to Yelp
Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have a certain inexplicable charm.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
Marron, Rose file bills to force health insurance options for retirees
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two bills were filed to improve healthcare access in central Illinois. The bills, filed Monday, were drafted after a group of state retirees met last week to air their frustrations about lack of options. Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) filed a bill that would require the state to offer at least two […]
