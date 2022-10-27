ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, IL

This Illinois Dog Gets a “Sleepover” after 100 Days with No Home

An Illinois shelter has a unique idea about how to keep the spirits of the dogs they care for up. Sometimes they provide what they call a fun sleepover with a volunteer so the animals get the feeling of what it's like to be in a home again. New video shows what happened when a dog they have had for more than 100 days did this.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Talk Show Names Best Pizza in The Area

When was the last time you had the Stateline's Best Pizza?. October is many things, it's time to find your winter coat and then only wear it once, it's usually when we all have the best looking hair, it's national chili and pasta month, AND it's national pizza month!. Believe...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois

Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WBKR

Illinois Home With Unbelievably Crazy Retro Mall Vibe is for Sale – See Inside

When I was a teenager, I went to the mall every weekend. Before I could drive, going to the mall was part of my social life. Everyone was at the mall on the weekends. It was a place, rain or shine, no matter the season, where you could hang with your friends and make new friends. There were times I actually thought that living at the mall would be so cool. But now, not so much.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
B100

Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?

Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Watch now: Spooky weather for Halloween in central Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Lots of fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Showers and drizzle are around as well and they'll be sticking with us into the evening. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full Halloween forecast.
ILLINOIS STATE
US105

America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois

A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Supply chain concerns compound for Central Illinois farmers

PEORIA, Ill. — There remain significant supply chain concerns for many central Illinois farmers and agricultural producers. A combination of ongoing high fuel prices as well as uncertainty with a railroad worker labor dispute and climate concerns have come together to create considerable headaches. Mark Gebhardt with the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in Illinois that are great options for both a weekend getaway as well as a longer vacation, if you happen to have more free time on your hands.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Marron, Rose file bills to force health insurance options for retirees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two bills were filed to improve healthcare access in central Illinois. The bills, filed Monday, were drafted after a group of state retirees met last week to air their frustrations about lack of options. Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) filed a bill that would require the state to offer at least two […]
ILLINOIS STATE

